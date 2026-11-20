No offense to football fans in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, London, Paris, Madrid and Munich -- but the NFL has saved its best international offering of the 2026 season for last.

The league didn't plan it this way -- surely, it couldn't have last offseason when J.J. McCarthy was battling Kyler Murray in Minnesota and Kirk Cousins was shepherding Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas, when DeForest Buckner was still a Colt, Keenan Allen was a free agent and the 49ers were completely overshadowed by the Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West.

But here we are, 10 weeks into the season, and on Sunday, arguably the two best teams in the NFC will face off in Mexico City with postseason implications and more on the line. (Gracias, scheduling overlords.)

Cousins leads a rejuvenated Vikings squad over the border after essentially salvaging the season on a short week, going from a trade on Tuesday, Nov. 10, to an NFC North win on Sunday, Nov. 15. Cousins provided what Murray, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer could not through nine weeks: professional, confident play at the QB position. In doing so, he elevated a moribund offense to, at the very least, an average one, enough to support the NFL's best defense.

Will Cousins and the Vikings continue their turnaround with a full week to prepare, or will their improved play prove fleeting against stiffer competition?

San Francisco is coming off a historic offensive afternoon, posting 584 yards -- the franchise's most in over 14 years -- in a shootout win over the Cowboys. The 49ers' all-star roster is cooking on all cylinders and getting healthier, with Mike Evans potentially back in the fold this week.

But Brian Flores' Vikings defense is a far superior unit to the Cowboys unit that just swapped play-callers mid-stream. How will S.F.'s offense fare against a ferocious D in an unfamiliar environment?

Estadio Banorte, better known sans sponsor as Estadio Azteca, is one of the world's most intimidating venues for opponents. At over 7,000 feet above sea level, the altitude can certainly play a factor in how players perform. Kyle Shanahan's 49ers have been there before (a 2022 28-point win over the Cardinals), whereas Kevin O'Connell's Vikings will be first-timers.

Back in July, the English national team's players, too, were fish out of water at Mexico's cathedral of football, but while undermanned, they pulled out a stunning 3-2 victory over the World Cup co-hosts.

Which side will find its inner Dan Burn and overcome the thin air and raucous atmosphere to win on Sunday night?