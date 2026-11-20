NFL Week 11 fantasy sleepers: Titans QB Cam Ward offers upside vs. Cowboys
Welcome to Byemageddon.
It’s the week that fantasy managers have had circled all year long: the only slate of the season with six teams on bye.
That would be difficult enough to overcome on its own. Then you remember that the players on those teams include: the QB5, QB8, QB12, RB3, RB9, WR1, WR4, WR6, WR7, WR12, TE5 and TE8. Oh, and two of the top four D/STs are off for good measure. Anyone else’s head spinning?
If you have fantasy vertigo, you’re not alone. It’s a flummoxing dilemma at an extremely unfortuitous time. The trade deadline has passed in many leagues, and the playoffs are inching ever closer. The weight of your lineup leverage is as heavy as it can be.
As such, this might be the most important set of sleepers of the season. No pressure! And even if there were, pressure makes diamonds. Let’s find some hidden ones on your waiver wire.
NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
QUARTERBACKS
At the beginning of the season, I had hopes of listing Ward in this file far earlier than Week 11. Heck, I would have been thrilled if he ceased to be a sleeper at all in his sophomore season. Alas, a productive year hasn’t exactly come to fruition. But maybe it’s starting to take shape! Ward is in the midst of his career’s highest-scoring two-game stretch, as his 22.7 points per game since Week 8 are good for seventh among QBs.
You don’t need me to tell you that he has a good chance to keep the ball rolling against Dallas, which allows 20.3 PPG to the position, third-highest in the league. The Cowboys are shifting the pieces in their defensive coaching staff, but I need to see improvement to believe it. Notably, Ward has rushed for 80 yards in the last two weeks with his two highest rushing totals ever (41 and 39 yards). This Dallas defense gives up the third-most rushing yards per game to QBs (26.3). He has a pretty high floor with the potential for the best game of his career.
Talk about someone I never would have imagined being here back in early September. This has been the worst season of Herbert’s career, by far. That’s not news. He’s averaging a career-low 10.8 points per game after never averaging fewer than 16.5 in his previous six seasons. His 13 turnovers are tied for second-most in the league. He hasn’t even thrown for 300 yards in a game!
But something he has done after last Monday night is win a football game, not commit a turnover and score over 15 fantasy points. I call that positive momentum. Now, Herbert can take that into a more-than-favorable matchup with New York, which is allowing a gargantuan 23.4 points per game to QBs since Week 6. In that span, their 11 passing touchdowns allowed lead the league, as does their 116.8 passer rating allowed. This Chargers passing game is far from elite -- or even average -- but it doesn’t take the 1999 Rams to throw on the Jets.
RUNNING BACKS
It seemed safe to assume in the last two weeks, when the Ravens went into each game knowing they’d be without Lamar Jackson, that Derrick Henry would be their most productive player, let alone running back. From a fantasy perspective, that hasn’t been the case, as Hill has outscored him, 27.0 to 24.58. In fact, during Baltimore’s five-game losing streak, Henry only has about five more points than Hill (49.48 to 44.7), who ranks top-five among RBs in targets (25) and catches (18) in that span.
So, more than anything, this is a bet on PPR upside with the pass-happy Jacoby Brissett in the lineup. The Ravens just threw the ball at their highest rate in nearly a decade on Monday night and are showing no signs of reversing course. That means plenty of potential checkdowns to Hill, who has a real path to double digits based on that prospect alone against a Carolina team allowing the third-most PPG to the position (27.3).
Speaking of pass-catching backs, Kamara is still kicking it for the Saints. His 28 catches and two receiving touchdowns are each in the top 10 among RBs, and he has finished as a top-14 RB in each of the three weeks that he’s scored a touchdown. That’s all I’m asking for this week: a simple trip to the end zone.
Don’t get me wrong: Between him, Audric Estimé and Travis Etienne, this backfield is a complete mess in terms of playing time and production on a week-to-week basis. But if anyone’s going to score for New Orleans, it’s Kamara. He posted a season-low 23.0% snap share last week, but received four of six snaps in the red zone, including his two touchdowns. The Bears are stout against the run, but they have given up some plays in the passing game to guys out of the backfield. Maybe Kamara can wind back the clock in that regard on Sunday.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Allen’s debut for the 49ers last Sunday was as good as you could have asked for -- he finished second on the team in targets (7) and catches (5) on 20 routes. He almost feels tailor-made for his quick-game role in San Francisco; Brock Purdy targeted him three times on quick throws (under 2.5 seconds) and completed all three for 32 yards and a team-high three first downs.
I understand that going from playing the Cowboys’ defense in a dome to facing Brian Flores’ Minnesota unit in the altitude in Mexico City is the football equivalent of going from playing "Seven Nation Army" to "Through The Fire And The Flames" in Guitar Hero. But I think that quick game is what will keep the Niners’ offense on schedule and ahead of the sticks. No one will be a bigger part of that than Allen, who has extremely high PPR upside this week in arguably the best game of the year on paper.
Williams is far from the biggest name among the receivers playing on Monday night, but he has enjoyed a solid rookie season and might just have the best matchup among them. Williams and Jayden Daniels have thrived in the intermediate (10-19 air yards) passing game this year, going 8-for-8 for 147 yards and a touchdown while leading all QB-receiver duos in the league (min. 8 such attempts) with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, 18.4 yards per attempt and 1.85 EPA per attempt.
The Bengals have defended the deep ball well, but they rank in the bottom 10 in several categories in that intermediate area, including passer rating (120.2), TD-to-INT ratio (6:0), explosive play rate (38.8%) and EPA per dropback (0.57). The Commanders will have to throw to win the game, and there’s a clear area to exploit for Daniels, Williams and their offense. That could very well lead to the rookie’s best fantasy day as a pro.
TIGHT ENDS
Andrews was one of my top targets on waivers this week, and it’s for a very simple reason: Jacoby Brissett loves his tight ends. You saw that on Monday night with Andrews’ season- and team-high eight catches for 82 yards, and you sure as heck saw it in the last two seasons in Arizona with Trey McBride. If Brissett’s Baltimore debut was any indication, the Ravens are going to throw, then throw again, then throw some more for the rest of this season. Considering who’s playing quarterback, there might not be a single player on the team that benefits more from that than Andrews. Perhaps his best days are behind him, but he can clearly still produce when his number is called.
Based on that projection of sheer volume, I like Andrews as a potential TE1 for the remainder of the season. The Panthers have given up over 11 points to five tight ends in their nine games, and I think Andrews can easily be the sixth.
With only 13 games on the schedule this week, we were bound for a little two-for-one special at one of these positions. I could have easily gone with Darren Waller if I wanted to pick a Panthers tight end, but Tremble has been coming on a bit as of late. (It should be noted, though, that both Tremble and Waller were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.)
Since the team’s Week 5 bye, Tremble has caught three of Bryce Young’s seven red-zone touchdowns and has posted a whopping 31.8% red-zone target share, good for seventh in the league at any position and second among TEs (only behind George Kittle). That includes five of Young’s 12 red-zone targets in the last two weeks; Waller has only seen two of those. Meanwhile, the Ravens allow the second-highest success rate (70.0%) and EPA per dropback (1.03) on red-zone throws to tight ends, including five touchdowns, tied for eighth-most. Tremble only has three touchdowns on the year, but this is as good a spot as any to snag another.
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DEFENSES
New Orleans’ offense has been riding the struggle bus for most of the season. The Saints trail on offense at the third-highest rate in the league (71.3%) and they’ve reached 24 points once since Week 5 after scoring at least that many in each of their first four games.
Chicago’s defense is playing with a new level of juice since acquiring Jeffery Simmons. The Bears have scored double-digit fantasy points in both of their games with him after doing so just twice all season prior to his arrival. They’ve picked off four passes in their last three games, surpassing their total of three interceptions in the previous six contests. And they’ve racked up at least two sacks in every game. Tyler Shough has thrown seven picks this year and has been sacked over 2.5 times per game, so I can certainly see those trends continuing.
The Chargers are allowing a league-high 10.7 points per game to opposing D/STs, which is why any defense that plays them is streamed in countless fantasy leagues. But that doesn’t seem to be the case for New York’s, which is only rostered in 32% of ESPN leagues at publishing.
That number should be higher, and it’s all about the pass rush. Los Angeles allows pressure at a 44.0% rate, the highest in the league and fifth-highest since Next Gen Stats began tracking pressures in 2018. The Jets’ defense has a 38.1% pressure rate, good for ninth-highest in the league through Week 10 -- that’s respectable enough on its own, but they boast the league’s highest pressure rate when blitzing at a whopping 49.6%. Considering they blitz at the sixth-highest rate in the league (38.7%), I imagine David Bailey and Co. will be wreaking havoc in the Chargers' backfield all day long.