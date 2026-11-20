Welcome to Byemageddon.

It’s the week that fantasy managers have had circled all year long: the only slate of the season with six teams on bye.

That would be difficult enough to overcome on its own. Then you remember that the players on those teams include: the QB5, QB8, QB12, RB3, RB9, WR1, WR4, WR6, WR7, WR12, TE5 and TE8. Oh, and two of the top four D/STs are off for good measure. Anyone else’s head spinning?

If you have fantasy vertigo, you’re not alone. It’s a flummoxing dilemma at an extremely unfortuitous time. The trade deadline has passed in many leagues, and the playoffs are inching ever closer. The weight of your lineup leverage is as heavy as it can be.

As such, this might be the most important set of sleepers of the season. No pressure! And even if there were, pressure makes diamonds. Let’s find some hidden ones on your waiver wire.

NOTE: All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.