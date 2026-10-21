Giants to start J.J. McCarthy at quarterback in Week 7 vs. Texans
John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are making another change at quarterback.
J.J. McCarthy will start for the Giants in Week 7 on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news.
"What gives us the best chance to be our best?" Harbaugh said Wednesday when asked what was behind the decision to go with McCarthy. "Gives us the best chance to play the best offense we can.
"As we go forward here, this is going to be our direction, and we think it gives us some good options on offense."
Veteran Jameis Winston, who had been starting in place of the injured Jaxson Dart, will return to his backup spot after he was benched in favor of McCarthy during the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
"Both guys are great quarterbacks," Harbaugh said. "It's not really a comparison kind of thing. Just, you know, J.J.'s got a skill set that we can take advantage of, and we're excited to see what we can do with it."
Harbaugh declined to announce a decision after Sunday’s game and on Monday drew out the process more, indicating he was “honing in” on who would be the starter.
With Dart out for the season, Harbaugh is now entrusting the first-place Giants' reins with McCarthy, whose short career continues to be a roller-coaster.
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McCarthy won a national championship for John’s younger brother, Jim, at Michigan before he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Draft’s first round.
He never played a down as a rookie after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. In 2025, McCarthy started 10 games for the Vikings. He missed time due to a litany of injuries and put out mercurial game tape, throwing 11 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. This past offseason, Minnesota signed Kyler Murray, who beat out McCarthy for the starting job.
In the aftermath of Dart's injury, the Giants traded for McCarthy.
The former hopeful QB of the future for the Vikings hasn’t started a game since Week 18 of last year in a win over the Green Bay Packers.
Winston, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 draft, came on in relief of Dart when the latter injured his knee in a Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 21. He started the following four games and has produced 957 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions with a 57.0 completion percentage.
After throwing two picks and for just 152 yards in the loss to the Saints, Winston was benched and McCarthy kindled a near comeback.
McCarthy also threw an interception but finished the game with 243 yards, a TD and a two-point conversion, and led the Giants on three scoring drives -- all in the fourth quarter.
Over 12 career appearances, McCarthy has completed 57.2% of his passes for 1,875 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Regarded for his leadership capabilities and winning intangibles, McCarthy provides more mobility than Winston, and has a very live, but inaccurate arm.
Hoping to build off that too-little-too-late momentum in Week 6, the Giants are keeping the 23-year-old McCarthy under center.