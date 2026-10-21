Giants to start J.J. McCarthy at quarterback in Week 7 vs. Texans

John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are making another change at quarterback.

J.J. McCarthy will start for the Giants in Week 7 on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the news.

"What gives us the best chance to be our best?" Harbaugh said Wednesday when asked what was behind the decision to go with McCarthy. "Gives us the best chance to play the best offense we can.

"As we go forward here, this is going to be our direction, and we think it gives us some good options on offense."

Veteran Jameis Winston, who had been starting in place of the injured Jaxson Dart, will return to his backup spot after he was benched in favor of McCarthy during the Giants’ Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

"Both guys are great quarterbacks," Harbaugh said. "It's not really a comparison kind of thing. Just, you know, J.J.'s got a skill set that we can take advantage of, and we're excited to see what we can do with it."

Harbaugh declined to announce a decision after Sunday’s game and on Monday drew out the process more, indicating he was “honing in” on who would be the starter.

With Dart out for the season, Harbaugh is now entrusting the first-place Giants' reins with McCarthy, whose short career continues to be a roller-coaster.