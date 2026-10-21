NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 7
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Even with Rico Dowdle back in the lineup, Warren should thrive against the Saints' defense, which has allowed the most fantasy points per game (29.7) and per opportunity (1.05) to running backs, surrendering the fourth-highest receiving success rate and the highest rush success rate to the position. Warren has seen at least 14 opportunities in every game in 2026, including the three with Dowdle, so he’s on track for a solid RB2 performance.
Notable starts
Surprising as it may be, Gordon has rushed for 229 yards on 44 carries in three games since taking over for De’Von Achane. He’s logged a 29.5% missed tackle rate and 18.2% explosive run rate over that span -- both well above average -- and the Jets have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game to running backs (105.8).
This only stands if David Montgomery is inactive in Week 7, but Marks recorded 81 total yards against Jacksonville and was the first RB to tag the Jags for 40 rushing yards this year. The Giants are no doubt a softer run defense, having allowed double-digit fantasy points to seven RBs on the season.
As with Marks, this only stands if the starter, Saquon Barkley, is still out. Pierce is coming off a 15-point fantasy outing in Week 6 and will face a Dallas defense that’s allowed 4.3 yards per carry and seven total touchdowns to the position.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
From "Start of the Week" to "Sit of the Week," it’s a precipitous fall for Skattebo after the unforeseen punishment from John Harbaugh in Week 6. After logging at least 15 touches in each of the first five games of the season, but fumbling four times, Skattebo was restricted to six snaps and zero touches against the Saints. Tyrone Tracy Jr., Devin Singletary and Najee Harris (who was released on Monday) averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in his stead, so there’s no clear changing of the guard yet. There’s also no way managers can start Skattebo with confidence until there's some sort of indication (and ideally on-the-field proof) that he’s back atop the depth chart in New York.
Notable sits
Despite consistent volume, Pollard is averaging just 0.54 fantasy points per touch this season, dead last among 39 running backs with at least 50 touches. The upside doesn’t exist right now, and he’s no more than a low-end FLEX against Cleveland.
In a great Week 6 matchup against the Jets, Henderson lost a fumble and had just seven carries, Rhamondre Stevenson totaled just 36 yards on 14 carries and third-stringer Corey Kiner led the room with 57 yards on 11 carries. Translation: This is going to remain a frustrating backfield for fantasy managers, and Henderson should ride your bench after four straight games with fewer than five fantasy points.