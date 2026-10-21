NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 7
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Between injury designations entering Week 6 and the absence of Jalen Hurts, Smith was started in just 54% of ESPN leagues. He responded with 20.5 fantasy points on a whopping 14 targets from Tanner McKee. It appears that losing Hurts for the season may not have a significant impact on Smith’s fantasy value. He’s now averaged 1.9 career fantasy points per target on 528 throws from Hurts and 2.0 points per target on 66 throws from other QBs. In Week 7, he takes on a Cowboys secondary allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per opportunity to wideouts (1.89). He’s a WR1 this weekend.
Notable starts
Golden still isn’t being started in every ESPN league and Watson has slightly underperformed in two of the last three weeks, so I’m including both here to eliminate any remaining doubt or hesitation. They’re the WR8 and WR3 on the season, respectively, and have a glorious matchup against Detroit in Week 7. Both are must-start WR1s on Sunday.
Brown was clearly plagued by rust in Week 6, officially credited with two drops and catching just three of his 10 targets, but the fact that he drew 10 targets in his return from IR was a strong sign. Against a Bears defense that’s allowed a league-high 15.1 yards per target on downfield throws, a breakout with his new team is coming for AJB.
Called into a larger role following injuries to Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson, Bernard compiled 17 catches on 21 targets for 167 yards and a touchdown over the past two games. He's currently an every-down player for Pittsburgh and a strong fantasy option.
While Egbuka has yet to hit 70 receiving yards in a game this season, he’s logged 25 targets over the last two weeks and scored more than 17 fantasy points in both games. He’s established a solid floor and could unlock an increased ceiling if Baker Mayfield returns in Week 7.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Williams has been very up and down in 2026. He’s had fewer than five catches and 50 yards in four of five games, and while both of his receptions in Week 5 went for touchdowns, none of his 16 catches through Week 4 had reached the end zone. Predicting his weekly output is a volatile task, and I lean toward sitting him against this Packers secondary. On downfield throws to wide receivers, that unit has allowed the fourth-fewest yards per attempt, second-lowest catch rate and second-lowest EPA/play in 2026. If Williams doesn’t snag another big touchdown, he’s a major bust risk.
Notable sits
DISCLAIMER: All three remaining sits are high-volume WR1s with terrible matchups. That means they aren't “must-sit” material but are worth avoiding for better plays if possible.
Wilson was quieted by Chicago and by Christian Gonzalez in two of his last three games, and Miami has surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points per game to wideouts.
In two games without Marvin Harrison Jr., Wilson recorded four catches for 30 yards and four catches for 32 yards, respectively. Things aren’t likely to get much better against Denver's stingy defense, especially if Pat Surtain II returns.
If Rice is active in Week 7, he’ll be a very risky play against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Coming off hamstring and knee issues, Rice can always PPR his way to a double-digit fantasy day, but the ceiling is low.