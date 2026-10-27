2027 NFL Draft order entering Week 8: Eagles holding top-five pick
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2027 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NOTE: Up/down arrows below reflect movement from the previous week's draft order.
Strength of schedule: .600
Remaining SOS: .493 (19)
Week 8 opponent: at Rams
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, DT, CB, IOL
The Chargers used their 2026 first-round pick on edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, but Tuli Tuipulotu should garner significant interest as a free agent. Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree are untethered for 2027, too.
Strength of schedule: .439
Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)
Week 8 opponent: at Bengals
Biggest needs: OT, RB, Edge, CB, WR
Tony Pollard had a big game against the Browns on Sunday, but he turns 30 in April and joins Tyjae Spears as an impending free agent.
Strength of schedule: .667
Remaining SOS: .548 (5)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Patriots
Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OT, CB, S
Head coach Jeff Hafley should be looking for pass rushers who fit his system in next year’s draft. Malik Herring and Josh Uche are approaching free agency.
Strength of schedule: .512
Remaining SOS: .466 (26)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Eagles | SNF
Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge, DT, IOL
Even before Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending injury, the Commanders needed to address the receiver position with Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown ticketed for free agency in 2027.
Strength of schedule: .446
Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)
Week 8 opponent: at Commanders | SNF
Biggest needs: OT, CB, IOL, TE, QB
The Eagles must find an outside cornerback to partner with Quinyon Mitchell in 2027, as Riq Woolen is among the Philly CBs due to hit free agency.
Strength of schedule: .511
Remaining SOS: .563 (T-2)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Raiders
Biggest needs: QB, DT, CB, LB, IOL
The interior defensive line could require reinforcements in the offseason, with David Onyemata and Harrison Phillips playing on expiring contracts.
Strength of schedule: .511
Remaining SOS: .425 (31)
Week 8 opponent: Bye
Biggest needs: OT, RB, LB, DT, CB
Houston could use speed at the running back position with injured trade acquisition David Montgomery averaging fewer than 3 yards per carry.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Colts' record: 2-5
Strength of schedule: .533
Remaining SOS: .462 (28)
Colts' Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars
Strength of schedule: .564
Remaining SOS: .463 (27)
Week 8 opponent: at Cowboys
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, QB, OT, CB
Rebuilding the pass rush should be a priority in 2027. Safety Budda Baker is the team's leader in sacks with 3.5 and Josh Sweat has been the subject of trade rumors. Meanwhile, Baron Browning and Zaven Collins are playing on expiring contracts.
Strength of schedule: .628
Remaining SOS: .493 (22)
Week 8 opponent: Bye
Biggest needs: DT, RB, Edge, CB, S
The Saints’ running game is not dynamic right now. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are in the final year of their deals, so the team will need other options at the position, even with the currently injured Travis Etienne signed through 2029.
Strength of schedule: .652
Remaining SOS: .433 (30)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Falcons
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, IOL, TE
Chris Godwin's future with the Bucs seems uncertain given recent trade rumors and the fact he has no guaranteed money on his contract beyond this season. If he doesn’t return to Tampa, the team will need to add depth behind Emeka Egbuka, Ted Hurst III, Tez Johnson and a (hopefully) healthy Jalen McMillan.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DALLAS COWBOYS
Cowboys' record: 3-4
Strength of schedule: .417
Remaining SOS: .441 (29)
Cowboys' Week 8 opponent: vs. Cardinals
Strength of schedule: .444
Remaining SOS: .515 (12)
Week 8 opponent: at Jets
Biggest needs: WR, DT, CB, IOL, Edge
Las Vegas gave up 199 rushing yards to the Rams in Week 7, once again proving the Raiders must upgrade the defensive line. Starter Folorunso Fatukasi is due to hit the market in March.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 3-4
Strength of schedule: .573
Remaining SOS: .470 (25)
Rams' Week 8 opponent: vs. Chargers
Browns' biggest needs: QB, Edge, OT, CB, IOL
The Browns will have Jared Verse and Alex Wright back in 2027, but edge rushers Isaiah McGuire, Derek Barnett and Sam Williams are not signed beyond the 2026 season.
Strength of schedule: .604
Remaining SOS: .539 (7)
Week 8 opponent: at Buccaneers
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, IOL, TE, QB
Atlanta has had to scramble for edge rushers with Jalon Walker injured and James Pearce Jr. suspended. The position figures to be a priority again this offseason with Za'Darius Smith, Cameron Thomas and Samson Ebukam heading for free agency.
Strength of schedule: .417
Remaining SOS: .539 (T-8)
Week 8 opponent: at Bills
Biggest needs: CB, DT, RB, OT, Edge
Calais Campbell, John Jenkins and Broderick Washington are not signed beyond the 2026 season, so the Ravens will be looking for depth on the defensive line this offseason.
Strength of schedule: .511
Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Bears | MNF
Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, IOL, OT
Outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle wide receivers had four catches for 21 yards in the Seahawks' win over the Chiefs on Sunday. Cooper Kupp turns 34 years old this summer and does not have any guaranteed money on his deal beyond the 2026 season. It's time to find a receiver who can make defenses pay when JSN is bracketed.
Strength of schedule: .596
Remaining SOS: .524 (11)
Week 8 opponent: at Dolphins
Biggest needs: IOL, LB, DT, S, WR
Injured interior offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten are impending free agents. New England must bolster the group protecting Drake Maye and powering the run game.
Playoff teams entering Week 8
Strength of schedule: .512
Remaining SOS: .547 (6)
Week 8 opponent: at Packers | TNF
Biggest needs: OT, TE, CB, Edge, WR
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE GREEN BAY PACKERS
Packers' record: 4-3
Strength of schedule: .532
Remaining SOS: .539 (T-8)
Packers' Week 8 opponent: vs. Panthers | TNF
Cowboys' needs: WR, CB, DT, S, Edge
Strength of schedule: .302
Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)
Week 8 opponent: Bye
Biggest needs: DT, CB, WR, IOL, OT
Strength of schedule: .450
Remaining SOS: .493 (20)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Titans
Biggest needs: CB, S, RB, LB, OT
Strength of schedule: .450
Remaining SOS: .561 (4)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Vikings
Biggest needs: TE, CB, S, Edge, IOL
Strength of schedule: .537
Remaining SOS: .408 (32)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Colts
Biggest needs: DT, RB, S, IOL, LB
Strength of schedule: .447
Remaining SOS: .493 (21)
Week 8 opponent: at Steelers
Strength of schedule: .458
Remaining SOS: .508 (13)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Browns
Biggest needs: QB, S, CB, DT, LB
Strength of schedule: .511
Remaining SOS: .563 (T-2)
Week 8 opponent: at Seahawks | MNF
Biggest needs: DT, CB, Edge, OT, WR
Strength of schedule: .522
Remaining SOS: .477 (24)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Chiefs
Biggest needs: TE, S, CB, OT, LB
Strength of schedule: .375
Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)
Week 8 opponent: at Broncos
Biggest needs: WR, OT, TE, LB, Edge
Strength of schedule: .400
Remaining SOS: .534 (10)
Week 8 opponent: vs. Ravens
Biggest needs: S, IOL, CB, LB, DT
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Strength of schedule: .415
Remaining SOS: .485 (23)
Week 8 opponent: Bye
Biggest needs: IOL, OT, Edge, WR, DT
Strength of schedule: .390
Remaining SOS: .576 (1)
Week 8 opponent: at Lions
Biggest needs: QB, S, TE, RB, Edge
Teams without a 2027 first-round pick
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DALLAS COWBOYS
Week 8 opponent: vs. Panthers | TNF
Biggest needs: IOL, OT, CB, Edge, RB
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS
Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars
Biggest needs: DT, WR, QB, Edge, IOL
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Week 8 opponent: vs. Chargers
Biggest needs: WR, DT, IOL, OT, Edge