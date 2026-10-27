2027 NFL Draft order entering Week 8: Eagles holding top-five pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2027 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NOTE: Up/down arrows below reflect movement from the previous week's draft order.