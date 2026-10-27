Draft

2027 NFL Draft order entering Week 8: Eagles holding top-five pick

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Chad Reuter
Draft Analyst

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2027 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, along with the top five needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NOTE: Up/down arrows below reflect movement from the previous week's draft order.

Pick
1
No Pick change
Los Angeles Chargers
0-6

Strength of schedule: .600

Remaining SOS: .493 (19)

Week 8 opponent: at Rams

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, DT, CB, IOL

The Chargers used their 2026 first-round pick on edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, but Tuli Tuipulotu should garner significant interest as a free agent. Khalil Mack and Bud Dupree are untethered for 2027, too.

Pick
2
Pick increased by
1
Tennessee Titans
1-6

Strength of schedule: .439

Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)

Week 8 opponent: at Bengals

Biggest needs: OT, RB, Edge, CB, WR

Tony Pollard had a big game against the Browns on Sunday, but he turns 30 in April and joins Tyjae Spears as an impending free agent.

Pick
3
Pick decreased by
1
Miami Dolphins
1-5

Strength of schedule: .667

Remaining SOS: .548 (5)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Patriots

Biggest needs: QB, Edge, OT, CB, S

Head coach Jeff Hafley should be looking for pass rushers who fit his system in next year’s draft. Malik Herring and Josh Uche are approaching free agency.

Pick
4
Pick increased by
1
Washington Commanders
1-4-1

Strength of schedule: .512

Remaining SOS: .466 (26)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Eagles | SNF

Biggest needs: CB, WR, Edge, DT, IOL

Even before Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending injury, the Commanders needed to address the receiver position with Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown ticketed for free agency in 2027.

Pick
5
Pick increased by
1
Philadelphia Eagles
2-5

Strength of schedule: .446

Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)

Week 8 opponent: at Commanders | SNF

Biggest needs: OT, CB, IOL, TE, QB

The Eagles must find an outside cornerback to partner with Quinyon Mitchell in 2027, as Riq Woolen is among the Philly CBs due to hit free agency.

Pick
6
Pick increased by
5
New York Jets
2-5

Strength of schedule: .511

Remaining SOS: .563 (T-2)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Raiders

Biggest needs: QB, DT, CB, LB, IOL

The interior defensive line could require reinforcements in the offseason, with David Onyemata and Harrison Phillips playing on expiring contracts.

Pick
7
Pick increased by
1
Houston Texans
2-5

Strength of schedule: .511

Remaining SOS: .425 (31)

Week 8 opponent: Bye

Biggest needs: OT, RB, LB, DT, CB

Houston could use speed at the running back position with injured trade acquisition David Montgomery averaging fewer than 3 yards per carry.

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Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans after Week 7 loss to New York Giants.

Pick
8
Pick increased by
2
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Colts' record: 2-5

Strength of schedule: .533

Remaining SOS: .462 (28)

Colts' Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars

Pick
9
No Pick change
Arizona Cardinals
2-5

Strength of schedule: .564

Remaining SOS: .463 (27)

Week 8 opponent: at Cowboys

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, QB, OT, CB

Rebuilding the pass rush should be a priority in 2027. Safety Budda Baker is the team's leader in sacks with 3.5 and Josh Sweat has been the subject of trade rumors. Meanwhile, Baron Browning and Zaven Collins are playing on expiring contracts.

Pick
10
Pick increased by
3
New Orleans Saints
2-5

Strength of schedule: .628

Remaining SOS: .493 (22)

Week 8 opponent: Bye

Biggest needs: DT, RB, Edge, CB, S

The Saints’ running game is not dynamic right now. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller are in the final year of their deals, so the team will need other options at the position, even with the currently injured Travis Etienne signed through 2029.

Pick
11
Pick decreased by
7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2-5

Strength of schedule: .652

Remaining SOS: .433 (30)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Falcons

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, IOL, TE

Chris Godwin's future with the Bucs seems uncertain given recent trade rumors and the fact he has no guaranteed money on his contract beyond this season. If he doesn’t return to Tampa, the team will need to add depth behind Emeka Egbuka, Ted Hurst III, Tez Johnson and a (hopefully) healthy Jalen McMillan.

Pick
12
Pick decreased by
5
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Cowboys' record: 3-4

Strength of schedule: .417

Remaining SOS: .441 (29)

Cowboys' Week 8 opponent: vs. Cardinals

Pick
13
Pick increased by
2
Las Vegas Raiders
3-4

Strength of schedule: .444

Remaining SOS: .515 (12)

Week 8 opponent: at Jets

Biggest needs: WR, DT, CB, IOL, Edge

Las Vegas gave up 199 rushing yards to the Rams in Week 7, once again proving the Raiders must upgrade the defensive line. Starter Folorunso Fatukasi is due to hit the market in March.

Pick
14
No Pick change
Cleveland Browns

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS

Rams' record: 3-4

Strength of schedule: .573

Remaining SOS: .470 (25)

Rams' Week 8 opponent: vs. Chargers

Browns' biggest needs: QB, Edge, OT, CB, IOL

The Browns will have Jared Verse and Alex Wright back in 2027, but edge rushers Isaiah McGuire, Derek Barnett and Sam Williams are not signed beyond the 2026 season.

Pick
15
Pick decreased by
3
Atlanta Falcons
3-4

Strength of schedule: .604

Remaining SOS: .539 (7)

Week 8 opponent: at Buccaneers

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, IOL, TE, QB

Atlanta has had to scramble for edge rushers with Jalon Walker injured and James Pearce Jr. suspended. The position figures to be a priority again this offseason with Za'Darius Smith, Cameron Thomas and Samson Ebukam heading for free agency.

Pick
16
Pick increased by
2
Baltimore Ravens
4-3

Strength of schedule: .417

Remaining SOS: .539 (T-8)

Week 8 opponent: at Bills

Biggest needs: CB, DT, RB, OT, Edge

Calais Campbell, John Jenkins and Broderick Washington are not signed beyond the 2026 season, so the Ravens will be looking for depth on the defensive line this offseason.

Pick
17
Pick decreased by
1
Seattle Seahawks
4-3

Strength of schedule: .511

Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Bears | MNF

Biggest needs: Edge, WR, CB, IOL, OT

Outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle wide receivers had four catches for 21 yards in the Seahawks' win over the Chiefs on Sunday. Cooper Kupp turns 34 years old this summer and does not have any guaranteed money on his deal beyond the 2026 season. It's time to find a receiver who can make defenses pay when JSN is bracketed.

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Highlights from the Week 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks during the 2026 NFL season.

Pick
18
Pick increased by
New England Patriots
4-3

Strength of schedule: .596

Remaining SOS: .524 (11)

Week 8 opponent: at Dolphins

Biggest needs: IOL, LB, DT, S, WR

Injured interior offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten are impending free agents. New England must bolster the group protecting Drake Maye and powering the run game.

Playoff teams entering Week 8

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Carolina Panthers
3-3

Strength of schedule: .512

Remaining SOS: .547 (6)

Week 8 opponent: at Packers | TNF

Biggest needs: OT, TE, CB, Edge, WR

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Dallas Cowboys

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE GREEN BAY PACKERS

Packers' record: 4-3

Strength of schedule: .532

Remaining SOS: .539 (T-8)

Packers' Week 8 opponent: vs. Panthers | TNF

Cowboys' needs: WR, CB, DT, S, Edge

Pick
PL
No Pick change
New York Giants
4-2-1

Strength of schedule: .302

Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)

Week 8 opponent: Bye

Biggest needs: DT, CB, WR, IOL, OT

Pick
PL
Pick decreased by
Cincinnati Bengals
4-2

Strength of schedule: .450

Remaining SOS: .493 (20)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Titans

Biggest needs: CB, S, RB, LB, OT

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Detroit Lions
4-2

Strength of schedule: .450

Remaining SOS: .561 (4)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Vikings

Biggest needs: TE, CB, S, Edge, IOL

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Jacksonville Jaguars
4-2

Strength of schedule: .537

Remaining SOS: .408 (32)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Colts

Biggest needs: DT, RB, S, IOL, LB

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Cleveland Browns
5-2

Strength of schedule: .447

Remaining SOS: .493 (21)

Week 8 opponent: at Steelers

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Pittsburgh Steelers
5-2

Strength of schedule: .458

Remaining SOS: .508 (13)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Browns

Biggest needs: QB, S, CB, DT, LB

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Gregg Rosenthal and Jourdan Rodrigue recap the Week 7 game between the Saints and Steelers in Paris, France.

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Chicago Bears
5-2

Strength of schedule: .511

Remaining SOS: .563 (T-2)

Week 8 opponent: at Seahawks | MNF

Biggest needs: DT, CB, Edge, OT, WR

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Denver Broncos
5-2

Strength of schedule: .522

Remaining SOS: .477 (24)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Chiefs

Biggest needs: TE, S, CB, OT, LB

PICK
PL
No PICK change
Kansas City Chiefs
5-1

Strength of schedule: .375

Remaining SOS: .500 (T-14)

Week 8 opponent: at Broncos

Biggest needs: WR, OT, TE, LB, Edge

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Buffalo Bills
5-1

Strength of schedule: .400

Remaining SOS: .534 (10)

Week 8 opponent: vs. Ravens

Biggest needs: S, IOL, CB, LB, DT

Pick
PL
No Pick change
San Francisco 49ers
6-1

Strength of schedule: .415

Remaining SOS: .485 (23)

Week 8 opponent: Bye

Biggest needs: IOL, OT, Edge, WR, DT

Pick
PL
No Pick change
Minnesota Vikings
6-0

Strength of schedule: .390

Remaining SOS: .576 (1)

Week 8 opponent: at Lions

Biggest needs: QB, S, TE, RB, Edge

Teams without a 2027 first-round pick

Green Bay Packers
4-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DALLAS COWBOYS

Week 8 opponent: vs. Panthers | TNF

Biggest needs: IOL, OT, CB, Edge, RB

Indianapolis Colts
2-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS

Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars

Biggest needs: DT, WR, QB, Edge, IOL

Los Angeles Rams
3-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE CLEVELAND BROWNS

Week 8 opponent: vs. Chargers

Biggest needs: WR, DT, IOL, OT, Edge