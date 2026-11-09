Jaguars acquire Eagles DT Jordan Davis in blockbuster trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going all-in on a Super Bowl push.

The Jags are trading for Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sending a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round selection to Philadelphia, the teams announced on Monday.

The deal marks the third trade for a defensive player of the day for the Jaguars after acquiring Falcons safety Jessie Bates and Saints defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

It's a stunning flurry of moves from Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, who surrendered tremendous draft capital (five total picks, including a first and two seconds) to revamp his team's defense a day before the league's trade deadline.

The moves on Monday were made to combat the season-ending injuries to starting safety Eric Murray and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton with Godchaux and Davis providing a new interior tandem for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.

Davis, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft, has 31 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three QB hits in nine games this season.

Davis excels as a dynamic space-eater in the middle. His 23 run stops are second in the league among DTs and his 28 run tackles are tied for fourth, per Next Gen Stats. In 2025, Davis totaled 63 run tackles and 50 run stops, which were both second among defensive tackles.

It shows that the Jaguars (6-2) believe they are well positioned for a title run in an AFC where they began Monday jostling for playoff positioning with the one-loss Bills and a host of fellow two-loss teams (Broncos, Chiefs, Steelers and Bengals).

For the Eagles, the decision to move on from Davis further underscores that it is a lost season in Philly.

"We are extremely grateful to Jordan for his contributions to our team on the field and in the Philadelphia community since we drafted him five years ago," the Eagles said in a statement. "He has been a key contributor to our team culture and on-field success, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a world championship in 2024. His growth and development as both a player and a leader are a testament to his hard work and character. We wish Jordan nothing but continued success."

The Eagles lost, 19-11, on Sunday to the Giants for their seventh consecutive loss to fall to 2-7 on the season.

Four of those losses have come without Jalen Hurts, who is expected to miss the rest of the season due to blood clots, and third-year signal-caller Joe Milton III took over starting duties in Sunday's loss for Tanner McKee.