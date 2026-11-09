Report: Jaguars acquiring safety Jessie Bates III from Falcons for two draft picks

The Jags have dealt with injuries that have sapped the back end of their defense, including losing starting safety Eric Murray for the season with an elbow injury.

Importing Bates is a massive coup for an already good defense under coordinator Anthony Campanile. The 29-year-old safety is a ballhawk, with 28 career interceptions. Through nine games this season, he has one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, a fumble-return touchdown and 60 total tackles.

A rangy safety, Bates solidifies the back end of Campanile’s high-flying defense that ranks in the top five against the run but is 22nd against the pass this season. As a top-tier AFC team with a legit shot at making a Super Bowl run, upgrading the secondary keeps the Jags on course. Much like how Jacksonville inked Jakobi Meyers to an extension after trading for the WR last year, the Jags could eventually extend the 29-year-old pending free agent as a veteran cornerstone in the secondary.