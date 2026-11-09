Report: Jaguars acquiring safety Jessie Bates III from Falcons for two draft picks
The Jaguars have made a splash move to shore up the back end of their defense.
Jacksonville is acquiring Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The Falcons are paying most of Bates' salary to complete the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added,
WOKE UP A JAGUAR! #DUUUVAL— Jessie Bates III (@jlbiii3) November 9, 2026
The Jags have dealt with injuries that have sapped the back end of their defense, including losing starting safety Eric Murray for the season with an elbow injury.
Importing Bates is a massive coup for an already good defense under coordinator Anthony Campanile. The 29-year-old safety is a ballhawk, with 28 career interceptions. Through nine games this season, he has one interception, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles, a fumble-return touchdown and 60 total tackles.
A rangy safety, Bates solidifies the back end of Campanile’s high-flying defense that ranks in the top five against the run but is 22nd against the pass this season. As a top-tier AFC team with a legit shot at making a Super Bowl run, upgrading the secondary keeps the Jags on course. Much like how Jacksonville inked Jakobi Meyers to an extension after trading for the WR last year, the Jags could eventually extend the 29-year-old pending free agent as a veteran cornerstone in the secondary.
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For the 3-6 Falcons, coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid, the trade represents a realization that even though they're not out of the hunt in a moribund NFC South, they aren’t a title contender.
With Bates playing out his contract, Atlanta likely would have lost him in free agency. Shipping out a near-30-year-old safety for a few games while getting a second-round pick is smart business. With a ton of cap space in the offseason, the Falcons were unlikely to recoup any compensatory picks if Bates left in free agency, so paying out most of his salary to get a Day 2 draft pick is a good return.
Atlanta now has four top-100 picks and the most salary cap space in the league for the new brass to continue the rebuild in 2027.