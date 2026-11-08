Falcons stumble vs. Bengals in Spain, are still searching for answers: 'Not good enough'

MADRID -- The Atlanta Falcons are running out of time to be the football team they keep telling themselves they are.

The Falcons' five days in Spain ended Sunday with a splat -- a 34-17 loss at the world-famous Bernabéu stadium to the Cincinnati Bengals, their fourth setback in the last five games. It may have been the most disappointing one in that stretch thanks to a season-high 12 penalties and a helpless first half from the defense against Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

"That's obviously disappointing, and I'm talking offense, defense, coaching," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to be better. Not good enough … in every area."

Safety Xavier Watts said it more succinctly: "We didn't show up to play."

After the game, Falcons wide receivers Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the locker room normally used by Spanish soccer colossus Real Madrid and provided a somber contrast to their regal surroundings. Still half-dressed and unshowered, they quietly discussed all that went wrong. London and right tackle Jawaan Taylor both declined interviews.

"We know what happened on that field. We know that's not who we want to be this season," said Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who finished 20-of-31 for 162 yards, one touchdown and one interception. "We have to put that on display if we want to win football games. We have to play our football, and if we do that, we will love the results."

Atlanta is now 3-6 this season, a familiar position for the franchise in November. The Falcons have been above .500 after nine games just once since 2017, which not coincidentally was their last playoff season. The only salve is that they play in the NFC South, where they are still within a game of the lead.

"You look at our division, we're still a game and a half or a game behind everyone," safety Jessie Bates said. "This is a long season. We are just halfway through it. We will see what happens."

If Atlanta plays like it did Sunday, bad things will continue to happen. For all the damage the Bengals' offensive trio did to the Falcons, what they did to themselves was far more demoralizing.

The Falcons' 12 penalties, which cost them 88 yards and multiple momentum swings, were as many as they had had in the previous three games combined. It was the most for the franchise since Week 15 last season, when they somehow beat Tampa Bay 29-28 despite committing 19 penalties.

And it was a particular blow to Atlanta's new coach. Stefanski talks about penalties "each and every day," Penix said, and he highlights how many the Falcons are called for in each practice at a team meeting the following day. Most days the number is one or two. Some days, it's zero, Penix said.

On Sunday, it was a dozen.

"You have to take the practice field to the game field," Stefanski said. "You have to make sure you're on point like you are at practice. You have to do it on Sundays. We didn't today."

The Falcons committed almost every variety of infraction, including four pre-snap penalties that Stefanski called "inexcusable." But the most costly ones were holding calls.

In the first quarter, a flag on Matthew Bergeron brought what would have been second-and-goal from the 1-yard line all the way back to the 17, and the Falcons had to settle for a field goal. In the fourth quarter and facing third-and-2 from the Bengals' 10-yard line with a chance to still win the game, the Falcons committed two penalties on the same play. Cincinnati accepted a holding flag against Kyle Pitts, Atlanta failed to get a first down, and Nick Folk missed a 38-yard field goal attempt that ultimately sealed his team's fate.

"That's crushing. We can't do that," Penix said. "Great football teams, they don't do that. We can't beat ourselves. We have to go out there and beat the other team."

If the Falcons are going to be a great team, they're going to have to be a good team first. But an impressive two-game stretch in Weeks 3 and 4 that might have signaled they could be feels a long way off now.

Since Week 5, the Falcons are 27th in the league in scoring margin (minus-39) and have negative expected points added totals in all three phases of the game. How can they get back to the level of play that led to resounding wins over Green Bay and New Orleans in Weeks 3 and 4?

"There's no short answer to that. The shortest answer is we have to be better," Stefanski said. "I'm talking all of us. When you are playing good football teams, you have to be at your best, and we were not at our best today."

Even a home victory over the NFC West-leading 49ers in Week 7 feels like a distant memory now.

"Just got to stop being on this roller coaster," Watts said. "Just got to stay steady and … stop losing, honestly."

Watts and the Falcons defense struggled all day against Burrow, Chase and Higgins. Burrow finished 24-of-29 for 271 yards and three touchdowns and now has a 139 passer rating, 752 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two career games against Atlanta. Chase finished with 10 catches for 155 yards, the most surrendered by the Falcons to a single player since 2023, and Higgins chipped in with five catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns.

"Those are two excellent players with an excellent quarterback," Stefanski said. "You're not going to take them out of the game. You're trying to slow them down, and we certainly didn't do it enough. There's not one answer to take away those guys. If there was, you'd do it. There's not."

The Falcons finished the game with a season-low 15.6 percent pressure percentage against Burrow.

"We tried to find ways to limit them, and I'd say we didn't execute it well enough," Watts said. "We tried to run different disguises and mess with him and get pressure on him, but they did a good job today and executed well."

Next up for the Falcons is Patrick Mahomes and the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs -- and more of the same if they don't change their ways.

"It's a hard sport," left tackle Jake Matthews said. "We are just going to keep working at it. That's life in the NFL. Each part is challenging. You never know what you're going to get served up each week."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.