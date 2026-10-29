NFL trade deadline: Track every move since start of 2026 regular season

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching! Track every deal made from the start of the 2026 regular season (Sept. 9) through Nov. 10's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

The NFL recently extended the trade deadline by one week (the 2023 deadline was Oct. 31). During the 2024 offseason, team owners voted to push back the deadline to follow Week 9 games to accommodate a 17-game regular season.

(Note: Transactions are listed in order of most recent trade.)