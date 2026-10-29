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NFL trade deadline: Track every move since start of 2026 regular season

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Around the NFL Staff
NFL.com

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching! Track every deal made from the start of the 2026 regular season (Sept. 9) through Nov. 10's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

The NFL recently extended the trade deadline by one week (the 2023 deadline was Oct. 31). During the 2024 offseason, team owners voted to push back the deadline to follow Week 9 games to accommodate a 17-game regular season.

(Note: Transactions are listed in order of most recent trade.)

Bears acquire Simmons in blockbuster swap

Date of trade: Oct. 29

CHICAGO RECEIVES:

TENNESSEE RECEIVES:

  • 2027 first-round draft pick
  • 2027 fourth-round draft pick
  • 2028 first-round draft pick

Colts continue to sell, ship DL to 49ers

Date of trade: Oct. 27

SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES:

INDIANAPOLIS RECEIVES:

  • 2027 fourth-round draft pick

Seahawks trade for eight-time Pro Bowl guard

Date of trade: Oct. 27

SEATTLE RECEIVES:

INDIANAPOLIS RECEIVES:

  • 2027 third-round draft pick
  • 2028 fifth-round draft pick
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NFL analyst Andrew Siciliano and NFL writer Nick Shook talk the recent trade moves made by the Indianapolis Colts.

Cards deal 2024 No. 4 pick to Texans

Date of trade: Oct. 12

HOUSTON RECEIVES:

ARIZONA RECEIVES:

  • 2027 second-round draft pick
  • 2027 seventh-round draft pick

Eagles send Pro Bowl OL to Ravens

Date of trade: Oct. 7

BALTIMORE RECEIVES:

PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES:

  • 2027 fifth-round draft pick
  • 2028 second-round draft pick
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NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein joins the show to talk about cornerback Joey Porter Jr. moving to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys make splash for CB help

Date of trade: Oct. 1

DALLAS RECEIVES: 

PITTSBURGH RECEIVES:

  • 2027 sixth-round draft pick
  • 2028 second-round draft pick

Giants trade for McCarthy after Dart injury

Date of trade: Sept. 28

NEW YORK RECEIVES:

MINNESOTA RECEIVES:

  • 2027 fifth-round draft pick