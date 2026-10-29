NFL trade deadline: Track every move since start of 2026 regular season
The 2026 NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching! Track every deal made from the start of the 2026 regular season (Sept. 9) through Nov. 10's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
The NFL recently extended the trade deadline by one week (the 2023 deadline was Oct. 31). During the 2024 offseason, team owners voted to push back the deadline to follow Week 9 games to accommodate a 17-game regular season.
(Note: Transactions are listed in order of most recent trade.)
Bears acquire Simmons in blockbuster swap
Date of trade: Oct. 29
CHICAGO RECEIVES:
- DT Jeffery Simmons
- 2028 fifth-round draft pick
TENNESSEE RECEIVES:
- 2027 first-round draft pick
- 2027 fourth-round draft pick
- 2028 first-round draft pick
Colts continue to sell, ship DL to 49ers
Date of trade: Oct. 27
SAN FRANCISCO RECEIVES:
INDIANAPOLIS RECEIVES:
- 2027 fourth-round draft pick
Seahawks trade for eight-time Pro Bowl guard
Date of trade: Oct. 27
SEATTLE RECEIVES:
INDIANAPOLIS RECEIVES:
- 2027 third-round draft pick
- 2028 fifth-round draft pick
Cards deal 2024 No. 4 pick to Texans
Date of trade: Oct. 12
HOUSTON RECEIVES:
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
- 2027 sixth-round draft pick
ARIZONA RECEIVES:
- 2027 second-round draft pick
- 2027 seventh-round draft pick
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Eagles send Pro Bowl OL to Ravens
Date of trade: Oct. 7
BALTIMORE RECEIVES:
- C Cam Jurgens
- 2027 seventh-round draft pick
PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES:
- 2027 fifth-round draft pick
- 2028 second-round draft pick
Cowboys make splash for CB help
Date of trade: Oct. 1
DALLAS RECEIVES:
PITTSBURGH RECEIVES:
- 2027 sixth-round draft pick
- 2028 second-round draft pick
Giants trade for McCarthy after Dart injury
Date of trade: Sept. 28
NEW YORK RECEIVES:
MINNESOTA RECEIVES:
- 2027 fifth-round draft pick