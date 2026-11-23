NEW YORK -- Events DC, in collaboration with the National Football League, the Washington Commanders, Mayor Muriel Bowser and GENYOUth, today unveiled the official countdown clock for the 2027 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Washington, D.C. The column-style installation promises to build excitement for one of the most anticipated events in professional sports, which is set to bring thousands of fans to the nation's capital on April 29 to May 1, 2027.

The 2027 NFL Draft countdown clock now sits in the Main Hall of the iconic Union Station -- a historic, mixed-use transportation hub, shopping center, and architectural landmark just steps from the U.S. Capitol -- building excitement ahead of the NFL Draft.

“Washington, D.C. is officially on the clock, marking the countdown to what will be an unforgettable 2027 NFL Draft in our nation’s capital,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business, international and global events. “Together with Events DC, the Washington Commanders and our partners across the region, we look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans to D.C. for a global celebration of football and the next generation of NFL stars.”

The clock designed by local business TMG Events features classical Greek architectural features, reflecting the iconic monuments and buildings that define Washington, D.C. For a technological twist, the 13-foot-tall column features an LED screen embedded in the structure, reflecting the sleek and modern atmosphere of Washington, DC and the state of the sports.

“We are proud to mark this incredible milestone as Washington, D.C. is officially on the clock to welcome fans from around the globe to the 2027 NFL Draft,” said Angie M. Gates, president and CEO of Events DC. “The 2027 NFL Draft is a unique opportunity for fans to experience an event only the nation's capital can deliver. As the countdown begins, we look forward to showcasing the energy and spirit of the District, while strengthening our reputation as the nation’s premier sports host city.”

The countdown clock, featuring the time left for the NFL Draft, will generate awareness, build excitement and offer a photo opportunity for fans.

“Next April, Washington, D.C. will become the center of the football world for three days, and today the countdown officially begins for the 2027 NFL Draft,” said Josh Harris, managing partner of the Washington Commanders. “The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year and a powerful example of how sports bring people together. As someone who grew up here, I know how much Washington loves football -- I have no doubt this city will set the bar higher and take it to the next level. As we approach the groundbreaking of our new stadium and returning to our spiritual home, we’re particularly proud to help bring this incredible event to the National Mall. We look forward to welcoming people from all over the world, and creating an unforgettable experience for our fans, our city and the entire DMV.”