Bears acquire DT Jeffery Simmons from Titans in blockbuster trade

The Chicago Bears are going all-in on their pursuit of a Super Bowl in 2026.

Chicago is acquiring All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a trade with the Titans, Tennessee announced on Thursday.

Tennessee will receive 2027 and 2028 first-round picks in addition to a 2027 fourth-round selection, while Chicago will recoup a 2028 fifth-round pick in the deal.

The Ringer's Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

In a week filled with seismic moves originating from the Indianapolis Colts' fire sale, Chicago quickly leapt past both with a deal that clearly signals where the Bears believe they can go this season. Chicago willingly parted with its next two first-round picks in order to acquire a big-name defensive tackle who will instantly bolster the Bears' defensive front as they gear up for the second half of the regular season.

"There are few people like Jeff Simmons. We are forever grateful for all he has given this team and this city," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "His formidable presence on the field was surpassed only by what he did off it. He gave Nashville more than football. The Give 'Em A Reason Foundation has changed lives in Middle Tennessee and in Mississippi, and I have no doubt it will continue to wherever he goes."

Simmons is firmly in his prime and routinely disrupts the opposition's offensive rhythm with forceful, unrelenting effort that becomes even more apparent on tape because of the trademark red sleeves he often wears during games. Fashion choices aside, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle has long been one of few reasons (if not the only reason) to feel optimistic about Tennessee's defense and to tune into Titans games amid their recent struggles. They might not win on a given Sunday, but at least Simmons is guaranteed to make a few impressive plays.