Ten hypothetical NFL trade deadline deals that could swing the Super Bowl race

NFL trade deadline action started early with the Colts trading two franchise cornerstones -- DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers and Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks. In this era, general managers are more willing to make deals. Last season, we saw one of the most active trade deadlines in history, and that trend should continue this season. In-season trades have helped push contenders over the top. The Seahawks' acquisition of Rashid Shaheed before last season's deadline gave their offense an occasional deep threat opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba while also giving their special teams a boost. We've already seen some activity from the 49ers and Seahawks, and other contenders are also expected to respond. Here are some potential trades that could shake up the top of the league.

1. RB Jonathan Taylor to the Bengals

Compensation: Second- and fourth-round picks

The Colts don't seem to be done with their fire sale yet. Ian Rapoport reported that ownership doesn't want to trade Jonathan Taylor and views him as part of their "turnaround," which appears to be posturing to recoup a first-round pick (they currently don't have one because of the Sauce Gardner trade). I'm sure Taylor is a great locker room presence, but he's 27 and has a lot of wear and tear, and he's a few years from a running back's dreaded 30-year-old mark. The Colts rebuild looks to be a multi-year project. They won't get a first for Taylor; a second and some change is reasonable, and they need draft capital.

The Bengals tried to go under center more, but Joe Burrow has been ineffective, so they've gone back to a shotgun-heavy offense. Taylor is one of the league's best shotgun runners and a dangerous receiver. The Bengals have invested in their offense, but Taylor could make them borderline unstoppable.

2. WR Josh Downs to the Chiefs

Compensation: Fourth-round pick

The Seahawks' defense took away the Chiefs' run game and none of Kansas City's receivers could create separation. They're relying on Xavier Worthy as their man-beater, but nickel Nick Emmanwori easily covering Worthy on a slot fade should tell you whether he can be relied on in that role. The Chiefs desperately need a receiver who can separate against man coverage. George Pickens would be the dream trade for the Chiefs, and they should be willing to trade significant capital for him if the Cowboys put him on the market, rather than potentially losing him in free agency next year, but Jerry Jones is unpredictable. The next best option would be Downs, who could be significantly more productive in the Chiefs' offense.

3. WR Brian Thomas Jr. to the Rams

Compensation: Third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick

The Rams tried to play it too cute in the draft and live in two timelines, taking quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick when the best option this season would have been a receiver. Davante Adams is 33 and had hamstring issues last season -- it wasn't hard to predict he would miss games this season. Puka Nacua has had injury and off-field issues. How would KC Concepcion -- whom I rated higher than Makai Lemon -- look in their offense? They could rectify that mistake by trading for Thomas Jr. The Jaguars should be much more willing to trade Thomas Jr. to the NFC, rather than an AFC contender. Thomas Jr. would infuse much-needed speed to the offense, while his vertical route tree would complement Nacua, who makes his living in the middle of the field.

4. DT Moro Ojomo to the Bills

Compensation: Third-round pick

After missing out on Buckner, the Bills could make a splash for a young defensive tackle with loads of potential. Last season, when Ojomo started nine games, he finished with six sacks. He's just 25, and he could be even more effective in a system like Jim Leonhard's that gives him freedom to get upfield more often. The Eagles already gave Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter big extensions, so they likely would let Ojomo walk after the season. With their season falling apart, the wise move would be to trade Ojomo, who could be a game-changer for the Bills as a run stuffer and interior pass rusher. He also fits into Buffalo's 3-4 scheme. Pairing Ojomo with budding star Deone Walker would be a move for this season and the future.

5. S Budda Baker to the Bills

Compensation: Fourth-round pick

The Bills should be aggressive here. They have a window open now, and Josh Allen is playing out of his mind. They lead the league in points per game, but also allow the most points per drive. They need defensive help badly. Ojomo would help the front, and Baker would give Leonhard his playmaking safety on the back end. While Leonhard was with the Broncos, he saw first-hand the impact that Talanoa Hufanga had. Baker has been out of the limelight in Arizona, but with the Bills, the world could see how special he is on the big stage. He could likely be had for a fourth-round pick as he's 30 and has only one year left on his contract after this season.

6. LB Khalil Mack to the Bears

Compensation: Fifth-round pick

The Mack and Bears reunion seems inevitable. The Chargers should be selling, and in the twilight of his career, Mack deserves to play with a contender. The 35-year-old is still playing at a high level as a run defender and pocket pusher. The Bears could use an ace at edge, but no one is just trading those away at the deadline. Mack can upgrade a decent edge rotation with Austin Booker and Montez Sweat, who returns from suspension this week. Maybe Mack has enough to have a signature postseason game and remind us all he's a future hall-of-famer.

7. CB Tariq Woolen to the Bears

Compensation: Sixth-round pick

Woolen signed just a one-year deal, and a team trading for him would only be on the hook for less than $1 million. Dennis Allen wants to play man, but he doesn't have the corners to do so at a high rate. Jaylon Johnson and the Bears' cornerback room are struggling this season. Woolen, 27, is an imperfect player, but his upside is huge, and his floor isn't much lower than what Chicago has had. Like the Bills, the Bears' offense makes them contenders, but they need defensive help even if the defense is punching above its weight right now.

8. DT Grover Stewart to the Packers

Compensation: Seventh-round pick

The Packers rank 25th in rushing defensive success and desperately need interior help. Stewart isn't the sexiest name, but he can add some beef to the interior of Jonathan Gannon's 3-4 scheme and help against the run. The 33-year-old can line up in all three of the interior spots. While the Packers will get a shot in the arm when Micah Parsons returns, you have to earn the right to rush the passer by stopping the run on early downs. In the NFC North with the Lions and Bears, you can never have enough run-stoppers.

9. QB Mac Jones to the Vikings

Compensation: Third- and fifth-round picks

This one is a stretch, but bear with me. Despite Kyler Murray being close to a breakthrough -- he's still in the early stages of Kevin O'Connell's offense -- what if he has another unproductive game in Week 8 and the Vikings brass gets nervous? Murray is on a one-year deal, and they didn't invest much to get him. Jones is another former first-round pick who already has a year of Shanahan rehabbing under his belt and has shown he could play at a relatively high level in the right environment.

Brock Purdy has the second-lowest sack rate this season and wasn't sacked until the fifth week of the season, so maybe some of the injury concerns have been alleviated. The Vikings could tempt the 49ers with a third-round pick and one of their three fifth-round picks or even involve Jauan Jennings in a package. Kirk Cousins could also be an option, but I don't think the Raiders want to trade him, and Jones could help this season and potentially be a long-term option.

10. WR Adonai Mitchell to the Seahawks

Compensation: Fifth-round pick

The Seahawks bolstered their run game with the Nelson trade, but they still need someone who can get open opposite of Smith-Njigba. Shaheed has special teams value and wins on the occasional deep ball, but he's too inconsistent to be a No. 2 receiver. The Jets are not likely to trade Garrett Wilson, and with the emergence of their first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr., Mitchell could be expendable for the right price. Mitchell looked like a much-improved player before injuring his finger. The 24-year-old is a big man who can win deep and get open in the intermediate part of the field. The Seahawks are expecting two fifth-round compensatory picks this year, so they could use their own fifth in a trade. They traded a 2028 fifth-round pick as part of the Nelson trade.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.