The NFL trade deadline keeps getting more active. What trends are fueling the chaos?

The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and teams have already been busy.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts traded away two star players. They sent guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder. Four hours later, they traded interior defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

These moves add to other notable in-season trades from earlier this year. The Dallas Cowboys traded a 2028 second-rounder and a 2027 sixth for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Baltimore Ravens traded a 2028 second and a 2027 fifth for Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens (and a 2027 seventh). The Houston Texans traded a second and a seventh for Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a sixth.

Last year, we saw one of the most active trade deadlines in recent history. The New York Jets traded two star players for significant draft capital: defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys for a first and second, and cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts for two firsts. The Eagles sent a third to the Miami Dolphins for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

All these trades got us thinking. Has the NFL trade deadline actually become more active in recent seasons? It certainly feels that way, but we wanted to address this question quantitatively. So we dug into the numbers, looking at all in-season trades since 2002.

The short answer: Yes.

The long answer is even more interesting.

We started by compiling all in-season trades since 2002 and totaling them by season. What became apparent: 2015 is a pretty defined line of demarcation. Over 11 seasons from 2004 to 2014, teams made 53 in-season trades. Over the next 11 seasons, from 2015 to 2025, there were 155, amounting to a 192 percent increase. There were three total in-season trades in 2002 and 2003, but we excluded those years to have two equal timeframes to compare.

In-season trades have become even more prevalent in recent seasons. From 2020 through 2025, teams executed 100 in-season trades. From 2014 to 2019, they executed 59.

One potential factor is the timing of the deadline. In 2012, the NFL moved the deadline from after Week 6 to after Week 8. It pushed it back one more week in 2024 to after Week 9. In theory, this gives teams more time to determine whether they are in or out of the playoff race.

Within these larger totals, we analyzed some trends at a more granular level. There have been more high-profile trades involving first- and second-round picks. There have been significantly more trades involving sixth- and seventh-round picks. And there have been specific teams driving this dramatic movement in NFL in-season trade activity.

More aggressive trades

Between 2002 and 2019, NFL teams never combined to make more than two in-season trades involving a first- and/or second-round pick. Starting in 2019, we saw an uptick in these more aggressive pick-for-player trades. There were three such trades in 2019. There were five in 2022, a high for one season. There have already been three in 2026, as mentioned above.

In 2019:

• The Steelers traded a first, fifth and sixth to the Dolphins for defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, a fourth and a seventh



• The Los Angeles Rams traded two firsts and a fourth to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Jalen Ramsey



• The New England Patriots traded a second-rounder to the Atlanta Falcons for receiver Mohamed Sanu

In 2022:

• The Dolphins traded a first to the Denver Broncos for edge rusher Bradley Chubb



• The Minnesota Vikings traded a second to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson



• The Chicago Bears traded a second to the Steelers for receiver Chase Claypool



• The Ravens traded a second, fifth and linebacker A.J. Klein to the Bears for linebacker Roquan Smith



• The 49ers traded a second, third, fourth and fifth to the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey

Interestingly, Fitzpatrick, Ramsey, Chubb, Hockenson, Smith and McCaffrey all eventually signed extensions with their new teams after being traded.

Using our same 11-year periods, we see an increase in these more aggressive trades involving first- and second-rounders, which represent premium draft capital. From 2004 to 2014, eight such trades occurred. The Cowboys traded a first, third and sixth for receiver Roy Williams. The Oakland Raiders traded a first and second for quarterback Carson Palmer. The Colts traded a first for running back Trent Richardson. A few noteworthy examples.

Over the next 11 seasons, from 2015 to '25, there were 16 trades involving first- and second-round picks, including 10 from 2020 to 2025.

Teams willing to part with end-of-draft picks

The most sizable jump has come in deals involving picks exclusively in Rounds 6 and 7. A seventh for a player. A sixth for a player. Or teams swapping sixths and sevenths, with a player going from one team to another.

From 2004 to 2014, there were 13 trades with no pick higher than a sixth-rounder. From 2015 to 2025, that ballooned to 69 trades.

In 2025, teams made 12 in-season trades involving only sixth- or seventh-round picks, a single-season high. The Los Angeles Chargers sent cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor to the Jets for a seventh. The New Orleans Saints traded offensive lineman Trevor Penning to the Chargers for a sixth. The Cowboys sent a seventh to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Logan Wilson.

We can dig more deeply into those 69 recent trades and separate a more recent time frame. From 2020 to 2025, teams executed 54 trades involving sixth- and/or seventh-round picks exclusively. From 2015 to 2019, they executed 15 such trades.

Of course, in 2020, college football was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years following, numerous players received exemptions because of the shortened pandemic season. And those extended college careers stretched through much of these six years until 2025. Additionally, NIL was introduced, allowing players to be compensated while remaining in college.

It is possible these factors contributed to a shallower talent pool over the past six drafts. That would leave fewer attractive prospects available in the sixth and seventh rounds. In turn, teams could have been willing to part with these picks for current NFL players in a way they weren't previously. A potential hypothesis for the dramatic upturn in these types of in-season trades.

Which teams are (and are not) driving the increases

Hall of Fame basketball coach John Wooden warned against conflating activity with achievement.

He could have been talking about a couple of NFL teams.

The Jets made 18 in-season trades from 2015 to '25 after making three from 2004 to '14. That was the largest increase for any team.











But their .326 winning percentage from 2015 to '25 was the worst in the league.

The increased Jets activity included times when the team was loading up (Davante Adams) and times when it was collecting picks for established players (Gardner, Quinnen Williams).

General managers and coaches are not the only factors in trading activity. Every organization has different dynamics, from ownership's priorities to budgets to how departments are structured, that affect the freedom personnel decision-makers have.

Jacksonville increased its activity by 11 trades from 2015 to '25 while posting the NFL's fourth-worst winning percentage (.376). San Francisco also increased its activity by 11 trades over the more recent 11-year period.

Chicago went from making only one in-season trade during the first period to 11 over the second. New England and Philadelphia also increased their activity by 10 in-season trades over those two 11-year periods.

There was a seller for every buyer.

In 2019, Jacksonville was in selling mode when sending Ramsey to the Rams. San Francisco was buying three years later, acquiring McCaffrey from Carolina.

Chicago did both before the 2022 deadline, sending Smith to Baltimore and acquiring Claypool from Pittsburgh.

The Chargers, Colts and Seahawks were roughly flat, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only team to make significantly fewer in-season trades, down from nine to two. The Buccaneers have not made an in-season trade since 2020. Does that mean they might not be sellers this year even if they reach the deadline at 2-7?

Seattle was active across both 11-season windows, making nine trades in the first and eight in the second. Twelve of those 17 came under John Schneider, its GM since 2010.

Most GMs haven't been in place nearly as long as Schneider has endured in Seattle.

Shortening the window to 2021-25, the Eagles' Howie Roseman leads all GMs with 10 in-season trades, followed by eight apiece for the Cleveland Browns' Andrew Berry, who worked under Roseman in Philadelphia previously, and the Broncos' George Paton. The 49ers' John Lynch, Chiefs' Brett Veach and Bears' Ryan Poles are next with seven each over that span.

The Texans' five in-season trades from 2021 to '25 were all moves to sell, a streak that ended this season with Harrison's addition from Arizona.

In the table below, you can see every team's differential between buying trades (deals that acquired a player) and selling trades (deals that sent a player away) in each of the 11-year periods. Trades involving players on both sides are excluded.

The final column shows the change between the periods. For example, the 49ers had zero buy trades and three sell trades from 2004 to '14, for a differential of minus-3. They had nine buy trades and three sell trades from 2015 to '25, for a differential of plus-6. That represents a change of plus-9 between the time periods.











More than mere rentals

The Rams' 2021 acquisition of Von Miller from the Broncos was a textbook case of a contending team adding a half-season rental to help it get over the top. The second- and third-round picks spent on Miller became a bargain once the veteran pass rusher helped the Rams win the Super Bowl that season.

Calling Miller a "mere rental" undersells his impact, but in a best-case scenario, players acquired in-season make a big difference right away, and for the long term.

Seattle acquired Leonard Williams in 2023, Ernest Jones IV in 2024 and Rashid Shaheed last season, re-signing each in the spring after the acquisition. All played prominent roles for the Seahawks in their Super Bowl-winning 2025 season. Nelson, acquired by Seattle this week, could be a candidate for an extension as well. Marshawn Lynch, Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs were other Schneider-era in-season acquisitions who became mainstays in Seattle.

The Ravens extended Smith, the linebacker they acquired from the Bears, while Chicago extended Montez Sweat, the defensive end they acquired from the Washington Commanders.

Highs and lows

A handful of strong acquisitions stand out. In most cases, organizations with winning traditions made the moves:

• Lynch to Seattle in 2010: The Seahawks sent fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Buffalo Bills. In return, they found an identity for their offense, winning one of the two Super Bowls they made together, while Lynch became an icon.

• Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh in 2019: Then-GM Kevin Colbert sent a first-round pick (and more) to the (allegedly) tanking Dolphins for Fitzpatrick, who earned first-team All-Pro honors three times for the Steelers.

• Miller to the Rams in 2021: Miller had nine sacks in his final eight games with the Rams, including two in a Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

• McCaffrey to San Francisco in 2022: A four-pick package delivered the eventual 2023 Offensive Player of the Year to San Francisco, where coach Kyle Shanahan has maximized McCaffrey's impact.

• Smith to the Ravens in 2022: GM Eric DeCosta parted with two picks and a player for Smith, who became a leader on a defense that peaked in 2023 with a No. 3 ranking in EPA per play.

Some of the worst in-season trades are at least as memorable.

• Richardson to the Colts in 2013: Indy sent a first-round pick to the Browns for Richardson midway through his second season after Cleveland drafted him with the No. 3 pick. He averaged 3.1 yards per carry over 29 games with the Colts.

• Claypool to the Bears in 2022: The second-round pick Chicago sent to the Steelers became No. 32 in the order (which Pittsburgh used on Porter). Claypool had 18 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown before Chicago laundered him in a late-round pick swap with Miami.

• Roy Williams to the Cowboys in 2008: Owner Jerry Jones sent picks in the first, third and sixth rounds for Williams and a seventh. Worse, Jones signed Williams to a fat extension.

• Palmer to the Raiders in 2011: After Oakland starting QB Jason Campbell broke his collarbone, the Raiders sent a first and a second to the Bengals at the deadline for Palmer, who had threatened to retire in an attempt to force his way out of Cincinnati. He went 8-16 as the Raiders' starter before they sent him to Arizona for a sixth and a swap of sevenths. Palmer went 38-21-1 in five years with the Cardinals, reaching the NFC title game and finishing as MVP runner-up in 2015.

• Randy Moss' return to the Vikings in 2010: Minnesota traded a third-round pick to the Patriots for Moss and a seventh. The Vikings got four games and at least as many headaches before waiving the future Hall of Famer.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.