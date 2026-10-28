Montez Sweat returns to Bears following 'devastating' two-game suspension
Chicago Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat took ownership Tuesday of the situation that led to his two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.
Sweat said he unintentionally took a banned substance, and noted it was “devastating” to be away from the team and do damage to his reputation. While declining to go into detail about what he took, the 30-year-old called it “accidental” but noted that he, not his nutritional staff, was responsible for the mistake.
“It’s definitely something I’ve got to live with for my career,” Sweat said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I never want to cheat the game, and I would never do it intentionally, but ... I’m moving forward.”
Sweat said it was "tough" to face coach Ben Johnson after learning of his suspension.
“Nobody wants to go look someone in the eye after you’ve done something detrimental like that to the team,” Sweat said, "but those are things you have to do to move forward."
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The Bears acquired Sweat from the Commanders in 2023 and handed him a four-year, $98 million contract. The suspension dented the pass rusher's pocketbook, costing him $2.3 million in base salary for missing the two tilts. It could be even more costly -- the remaining $12.7 million guaranteed this season and all future guaranteed money ($21 million in 2027) have been voided.
The other issue in Chicago has been that Sweat has been good, but not great. He generated 5.5 sacks in 2024 and 10 last season. In five games in 2026, he’s posted two sacks, which puts him on pace for six.
“I take everything that comes with it,” Sweat said of how the suspension might affect his future with the team. “The only thing I can do now is just look forward and continue to play.”