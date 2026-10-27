Week 8 NFL MVP tracker: Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Caleb Williams on verge of crashing race

Goff has always been an uber-accurate passer, but he’s taken it to another level this season. His pinpoint accuracy and ability to process defenses quickly and get the ball to his playmakers have spearheaded a potent Lions attack. Goff has had a trove of throws with an infinitesimal window to hit. He put it right on the money. Boom. Move the chains.

Goff leads the NFL with 298 passing yards per game and a 112.5 passer rating. He’s No. 3 in EPA per dropback (0.24), and third in success rate (50.8%). Despite defenses knowing exactly where he’s going to be in the pocket -- Goff sports a league-low 6.3% of passes on the move -- he’s diced up defenses. The highlight of Goff’s early season stat barrage is his 14 touchdowns to zero interceptions. The no-picks thing can be fluky; sometimes defenders drop easy ones. However, it speaks to Goff’s ability to play in rhythm within the offense and through pressure. On pure pass plays, excluding sacks and scrambles, Goff has an 82.2 pass EPA. No. 2 is Trevor Lawrence at 59.6. That is a massive gap. Other QBs might have more scrambling prowess, but Goff has been like Zeus with lightning bolts this season.

It’s easy to point to the talent around him: Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, etc. But it takes a next-level QB to distribute to the right playmaker on time like Goff has this season. If Goff performs against Brian Flores' Vikings defense on Sunday, he’s making the top five, easily.