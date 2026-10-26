NFL Week 7 Sunday aftermath: Minnesota now only unbeaten team; Joe Burrow heating up for AFC push

There are still things to clean up. McCarthy took three sacks, and the Giants faced more third-and-longs than ideal, but the QB showed he could overcome, even on the road against an opponent coming off back-to-back wins. It was the type of victory that should have the G-Men (4-2-1) believing they can keep their NFC East lead.

“We’re gonna be in this thing to the end now,’’ Harbaugh said.

The other New York team can’t say the same.

Things are spiraling for Aaron Glenn’s Jets, who lost at home on Sunday to the previously winless Miami Dolphins. Gang Green gagged away a chance to get back into the race, and fans will likely be looking at mock drafts before Thanksgiving.

“Listen, I know what the record is, I do,” Glenn said after falling to 2-5 on the season, via The New York Daily News. “But I know what I feel about these players and how these players play. I know where we are not where we need to be. But I totally believe that we are on the right track.”

It’s not that New York is losing under Glenn; it’s that the ineptitude is boiling over. The defense is a sieve. On Sunday, it was like the Jets had never been taught to control the edge, with Dolphins runners consistently getting to the outside and picking up chunk gains en route to a 156-yard day on the ground. Veteran QB Geno Smith can move the ball (287 passing yards), but the offense is too inconsistent, and the bogged-down red-zone sequence in the fourth quarter that saw a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line lead to a field goal was horrific. The inability, once again, to get star wide receiver Garrett Wilson the ball early -- he finished with just three targets -- was maddening.

None of those concerns are close to Glenn’s coaching miscues, particularly at the end of halves. This week, the coach declined to use any timeouts in the second quarter as Miami milked the clock, allowing the Dolphins to score with six seconds remaining and head to the locker room with a 21-7 lead. New York could have had a chance to answer late in the half if Glenn had managed the game better. The Jets under Glenn have been outscored 107-6 in the final two minutes of the first half. That doesn’t even feel possible.

Quick sidebar: It was nice to see Jeff Hafley’s Dolphins finally win. Miami’s young roster has battled but been outgunned much of the season. It’s always good when effort like that pays off, even in a down year. These Dolphins probably won’t win many games this year, but at least they aren’t entering November wondering if they could go 0-17.