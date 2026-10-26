NFL Week 7 Sunday aftermath: Minnesota now only unbeaten team; Joe Burrow heating up for AFC push
Week 7 provided firsts for a number of teams.
We saw the two conference heavyweights endure their first losses of the season, while the Dolphins enjoyed their first win under first-year HC Jeff Hafley. The Giants thrust J.J. McCarthy into his first start in Gotham, and the young QB shined.
As we move closer to this season's midway point, let's examine some key storylines in the aftermath of another wild Sunday, including:
- Two N.Y. teams moving in different directions
- Burrow heating up for potential run in AFC
- Jones on thin ice as Colts' QB1?
- JSN outshines top MVP candidate in prime time
- Falcons LB stars one week after scary injury
But to begin, we head to Minnesota, where the Vikings sit as the NFL's last undefeated club.
And then there was one ...
The 49ers and Chiefs fell from the undefeated ranks on Sunday, leaving the Skol-chanting Vikings as the sole unbeaten squad.
The Vikings bested the Colts, 16-10, with the same formula they’ve used all season: a blitz-happy Brian Flores defense discombobulating offenses with waves of pressure, special teams showing up and the offense doing just enough to win.
Minnesota blitzed on 85.2% of Daniel Jones’ dropbacks against the Colts in Week 7, the highest blitz rate by any defense in a game in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). Minnesota generated pressure on 60.9% of those blitzes, and all four sacks came when the Vikings blitzed. Flores had Jones’ head spinning so hard that the QB’s last pass looked like it was intended for Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who easily hauled in the pick to ice the win.
The only reason the Vikings haven’t received more hoopla for their perfect record is a wobbly offense that still hasn’t clicked into gear. Kyler Murray makes plays here and there, dropping some nice sideline shots, but he lacks fluidity and consistency. The Vikings' 125 points scored are tied for the second fewest by any team through a 6-0 start since 1950, trailing only the 1978 Rams (116) and matching the 1973 NFC champion Vikings, per NFL Research.
Kevin O’Connell, however, is confident his offense is close to fixing the issues that have slowed it down.
“I think our guys are very confident that we’re not far off,” he said after the game, per ESPN.com. “The 'far off' changes a little bit as you go, but I’m very, very confident we’ll get it going.”
Injuries finally caught up with the 49ers, as an early double-digit lead evaporated in a loss at Atlanta. The Chiefs were thoroughly outclassed in Seattle in a 20-3 prime-time defeat.
That leaves the Vikings as the last thing standing between the ’72 Dolphins and popping champagne.
The schedule is about to get tougher, with the 4-2 Lions, 5-1 Bills, 4-3 Packers and 6-1 Niners over the next four weeks. We’ll see if Brian Flores' D can continue its ridiculous run against those potent offenses. At some point, O’Connell’s offense will need to perk up and carry the day.
A tale of two New York squads
John Harbaugh has pressed a lot of buttons early this season. Seemingly every one has worked out well. Cam Skattebo came out of a touchless Week 6 and took his frustration out on Houston, blasting for four explosive runs, while gobbling up 124 rushing yards on 17 carries. Message received. Message answered.
The Giants defense under Dennard Wilson has come full circle. Case in point: Deonte Banks. The 2023 first-round pick, who was nearly a cut candidate at one point, has morphed into a lockdown player under Wilson. Big Blue clearly had the better defense in Houston on Sunday. No one would have guessed that entering the season.
Perhaps Harbaugh’s best button-push this season was handing the starting reins to J.J. McCarthy this past week. The Giants could have ridden Jameis Winston for another game before their Week 8 bye. Instead, Harbaugh trusted McCarthy. The 2024 first-rounder looked like a completely different player than we’d seen early in his career in Minnesota. He was confident, accurate and decisive against Houston. Everything he wasn’t in Minnesota, he showed he could be for New York. Some of McCarthy’s downfield throws were so perfectly thrown over defenders that it was as if he reached out and handed his wideout the ball.
“The moment wasn’t too big for him,’’ right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said, via The New York Post. “I’m sure he felt a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but he didn’t show that in the huddle at all. He took command of that from the first to the last snap.’’
There are still things to clean up. McCarthy took three sacks, and the Giants faced more third-and-longs than ideal, but the QB showed he could overcome, even on the road against an opponent coming off back-to-back wins. It was the type of victory that should have the G-Men (4-2-1) believing they can keep their NFC East lead.
“We’re gonna be in this thing to the end now,’’ Harbaugh said.
The other New York team can’t say the same.
Things are spiraling for Aaron Glenn’s Jets, who lost at home on Sunday to the previously winless Miami Dolphins. Gang Green gagged away a chance to get back into the race, and fans will likely be looking at mock drafts before Thanksgiving.
“Listen, I know what the record is, I do,” Glenn said after falling to 2-5 on the season, via The New York Daily News. “But I know what I feel about these players and how these players play. I know where we are not where we need to be. But I totally believe that we are on the right track.”
It’s not that New York is losing under Glenn; it’s that the ineptitude is boiling over. The defense is a sieve. On Sunday, it was like the Jets had never been taught to control the edge, with Dolphins runners consistently getting to the outside and picking up chunk gains en route to a 156-yard day on the ground. Veteran QB Geno Smith can move the ball (287 passing yards), but the offense is too inconsistent, and the bogged-down red-zone sequence in the fourth quarter that saw a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line lead to a field goal was horrific. The inability, once again, to get star wide receiver Garrett Wilson the ball early -- he finished with just three targets -- was maddening.
None of those concerns are close to Glenn’s coaching miscues, particularly at the end of halves. This week, the coach declined to use any timeouts in the second quarter as Miami milked the clock, allowing the Dolphins to score with six seconds remaining and head to the locker room with a 21-7 lead. New York could have had a chance to answer late in the half if Glenn had managed the game better. The Jets under Glenn have been outscored 107-6 in the final two minutes of the first half. That doesn’t even feel possible.
Quick sidebar: It was nice to see Jeff Hafley’s Dolphins finally win. Miami’s young roster has battled but been outgunned much of the season. It’s always good when effort like that pays off, even in a down year. These Dolphins probably won’t win many games this year, but at least they aren’t entering November wondering if they could go 0-17.
Burrow’s strong second half a sign of things to come?
Joe Burrow's first half on Sunday in Baltimore was about as ugly as it gets for the star QB. He threw for 43 yards on 6-of-12 passing and took a sack. At the break, his passer rating was 58.7.
Then someone flipped the breaker back on.
Burrow was masterful in the second half, dicing up the Ravens defense like a master chef on deadline. His entire repertoire was displayed. Quick dump-offs to keep drives alive. Innate side steps of pressure to fling it deep. Off-platform darts. Rifles into the turkey hole of Cover 2 defenses. Receivers were hit in stride, gobbling up extra yards.
At the end, Burrow had thrown for 292 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, his second straight game with four passing TDs and zero picks.
"I think I played really well," Burrow said. "The first half was what it was, and obviously would have liked to have some of those back, but we didn't turn the ball over. That played a big part, and the second half, I think I was pretty lights out ...
"Just trying to treat every play like it's its own universe and trying to critically think about what's required of me on the play and where the defense is going to tell me to go with the football, and they're going to have to adapt quickly sometimes in a play, depending on what the defense is showing or what presents."
In the second half, Burrow went 16-of-18 passing for 249 yards and all four of his TDs on the day. The final two quarters showed what the Bengals can be like when things click.
Sunday also marked the latest collapse for the Ravens.
Baltimore’s win probability peaked at 87.5% with 1:37 left in the first half, according to Next Gen Stats, before the Bengals scored 35 unanswered points to win 35-10. This marks the Ravens' 10th loss over the last three seasons where their win probability reached at least 80%, two more than the next-closest team.
Yes, they’re a different offense when Lamar Jackson, who missed his third straight game, is under center, but Jesse Minter’s defense hasn't stopped a bleed once the unit has been cut this season.
“Tale of two halves, obviously,” Minter said, via The Baltimore Sun. “Right now, we’re too much of a momentum team. We’re riding the wave when it’s good, and we’re riding the wave when it’s bad.”
Colts to continue shakeup after another loss?
The decision to fire GM Chris Ballard on Oct. 19 did not change the outcome on Sunday for the Colts, who watched Daniel Jones struggle against Brian Flores’ blitzes. When the QB can't make defenses pay for sending a host of rushers, the D will keep bringing it. Despite Jones’ struggles, coach Shane Steichen hasn’t considered benching the QB.
"I have not thought about a quarterback change," Steichen said after the game, via ESPN.com. "I've got a ton of faith in Daniel. That game plan today was to go run the football and, obviously, at the end, he had the interception. And that happens in football."
Steichen doubled down on sticking with Jones on Monday. Maybe he should reconsider. Jones' -0.20 EPA per dropback this season is third-worst among all players with at least 150 pass attempts, ahead of only Cam Ward and Justin Herbert. He has four TD passes against seven INTs with an ugly 69.4 passer rating, a -2.1 completion percentage over expected and a 5.8 yards-per-attempt average. It’s not all Jones' fault. The surroundings have been less than ideal -- he was without wide receiver Alec Pierce and tight end Tyler Warren on Sunday -- but 29-year-old is not raising the offense, either.
The Colts seem destined to be sellers at the trade deadline, partly to replenish the coffers after Ballard's previous swings and misses. The possibility of moving on from the likes of Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor has been bandied about. Taylor's wife made a few social media posts about the possibility of the RB being traded to a contender.
“I think it’s been out there already, so I think her adding [to it] doesn’t really change anything,” Taylor said. “You know everybody’s on TikTok these days. So, you just have to come into work and stay focused.”
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET.
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JSN outshines K9 in prime-time showdown
Kenneth Walker III's highly anticipated return to Seattle turned into the Jaxon Smith-Njigba show on Sunday night. Walker was pummeled by the Seahawks' defense, held to 36 yards on 14 carries (2.6 YPC) and four catches for 21 yards. Meanwhile, JSN baptized the Chiefs' D.
The reigning Offensive Player of the Year caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. The output put him back on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record.
"He's tremendous," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said, via ESPN.com. "I don't know how else to describe him. He's had some adversity this week. Just going to leave it like that. But just really proud of him as a person. As a person, competitor, teammate, how do you not just have the most respect for the guy and love him for how he operates?"
Smith-Njigba's 867 receiving yards are the third most through a team's first seven games of a season in the Super Bowl era, behind only Tyreek Hill in 2023 (902) and Lance Alworth in 1968 (871).
JSN is averaging 123.86 yards per outing this year, a pace that would put him at 2,106 yards over 17 games, well beyond Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards, set in 2012 over 16 games. Smith-Njigba is actually ahead of Megatron’s 16-game pace (122.8 yards per game). In seven games thus far this season, JSN has eclipsed 120 yards five times and been held under 100 yards just once (76 vs. LAC). Reminder: Johnson had four games under 75 yards during his historic campaign.
Week 7 Sunday spotlight
Daniels' stat line against the 49ers: 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 11 tackles, 1 tackle for loss.
The performance was even more impressive because it came a week after Daniels was immobilized and rushed to a local hospital after taking a knee to the head against Chicago. Daniels, who officially suffered a neck injury, remarkably returned to practice on Wednesday, setting the stage for Sunday's performance.
"It's been the craziest week of my life," Daniels said, via ESPN.com. "I've never not walked off the field after an injury. So, mentally, I had to be prepared, and going back home and just making sure I was OK mentally more than anything and not playing timid, but I've never not gotten up from an injury. So, being stretched off the field -- I won't let it happen again. It was a bad feeling, and I'm blessed to be able to play this week."