Chargers-Ravens on 'Monday Night Football': What We Learned from Los Angeles' 23-20 win over Baltimore
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- Harris, Hampton emerge in Chargers’ first victory. A scoring explosion -- at least relative to Los Angeles’ 15.1 points per game coming into Week 10 -- fueled the Bolts’ victory over the Ravens, as they hung 23 on the scoreboard to match a season best. Wide receiver Tre Harris and running back Omarion Hampton played key roles after being quiet along with the rest of the Chargers offense for most of the season. For Harris, the impact occurred entirely in the first half. The wideout accounted for five of Justin Herbert’s six completions over the opening two quarters, setting a new career high with 86 yards. His first two receptions were especially pivotal to the Chargers racing out to a double-digit lead. He caught a 22-yarder to move the offense right outside the red zone three plays before Herbert’s 22-yard touchdown scamper, and a beauty of a 26-yard snag down to Baltimore’s 26-yard line that led to a Cameron Dicker field goal, the kicker’s first of four on the night. He didn’t record a catch in the second half but still finished far and away as the team’s leading receiver thanks to Los Angeles choosing to attack Baltimore on the ground. Although the Chargers’ rushing operation has been respectable during their losing streak, with 120-plus rushing yards in five of eight games, the production has come from a running back room sporting a muddled pecking order. That wasn’t the case here. Hampton took over the backfield, toting the rock 22 times for 105 yards and a touchdown compared to Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal’s combined five carries for 4 yards. He also eventually took over the game, averaging 5.75 yards per carry on 12 second-half attempts to crack the century mark on the ground for the first time in 2026. Without too much happening through the air outside of the early looks to Harris, Hampton kept things in the positive for the Chargers, spearheading a rushing attack that outgained the Ravens, 160-16. It was a sterling night for two second-year players. Surely elated to get their first win but still squarely in the evaluation period for next year at 1-8, the Chargers must keep giving their young guns opportunities to show what they’ve got moving forward.
- Brissett can’t save these Ravens. Two clubs acquired new starting quarterbacks ahead of the trade deadline. One, the Vikings, looks to have potentially revived Super Bowl hopes by trading for Kirk Cousins. The other, Monday night’s loser, is sadly still stuck in its Lamar Jackson-less spiral. Brissett actually represented himself well, considering he had a little over a week to prepare to line up under center for his seventh professional team. It took too long, with boos cascading down from a disappointed Baltimore crowd as the offense started the contest with three straight three-and-outs, but Brissett did finally get going. He went 33 of 49 for 340 yards while desperately trying to catch back up with a Chargers team that led wire to wire, and he showed great chemistry with Mark Andrews (eight catches for 82 yards), but his stats felt somewhat empty -- a similarity shared with some of his box score-stuffing performances in losses over the past year and change with the Cardinals. He also misplaced a terribly thrown interception behind Ja'Kobi Lane. The loss wasn’t on him, though. Fingers could be pointed basically everywhere, but the most obvious is at Baltimore’s running game. The Ravens got absolutely pummeled at the line. Derrick Henry pleased only fantasy managers in prime time, as he plunged in for two touchdowns but rushed for only 10 yards on 10 attempts, his lowest in a game since 2023. He was staring at a negative rushing yards total at halftime. The team tried to find him some room to rumble by getting him involved in the short passing game, but even his season-high five receptions only netted 10 additional yards. The abysmal performance continued Henry’s slump with a fifth consecutive game under 60 rushing yards, although the four previous ones were all comparatively close to the mark. The nonexistent ground game is one of many warts exposed by Jackson’s absence, and although Brissett was an improvement over undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano last week, he’s no closer to lifting Baltimore out of the AFC North basement.
- Chargers defense shines. They might have left Los Angeles, but the Bolts saw starring performances all over the field in Baltimore. The battle for the interior hardly amounted to a skirmish, as the Chargers allowed the Ravens 1.06 yards per carry on 15 attempts, squashing Derrick Henry but also the speedy Justice Hill (4 yards on three carries). On the edge, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu took turns harassing Jacoby Brissett with nine and eight pressures, respectively, while nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson got through for two sacks. It was also great to see Daiyan Henley, seemingly traded to the Broncos only for the move to be rescinded, slot right back into his difference-making role, leading the team with 11 tackles and breaking up a pass shortly before the two-minute warning with the Ravens driving toward midfield hoping for a pull-ahead score. Henley was one of eight Chargers to log a pass defensed. Others included Del'Shawn Phillips, who intercepted Brissett in the second quarter off a Cam Hart deflection, and Tarheeb Still, who also forced a Zay Flowers fumble the play directly after Henley’s aforementioned pass deflection. That massive turnover helped leave Baltimore with only enough time for a desperate hail Mary attempt on its final possession, which came close but was also shut down by L.A. So many defenders showed out with Jesse Minter, their former defensive coordinator, coaching the Ravens on the opposite sideline. In the end, they came away with the win instead of him.
Around the NFL will have more from Bobby Kownack shortly.