NFL Week 10 Sunday aftermath: Bengals AFC's best? Kirk Cousins returns, Fernando Mendoza debuts
Helter-skelter could be the best way to describe this past Sunday in the NFL.
The day began in Germany with a game between two playoff hopefuls that was marred by two critical injuries but also included a few breathtaking individual performances. The chaos continued stateside, where Week 10 featured eight road wins -- a number of them via blowout -- and an emotional QB-team reunion that figures to be a game-changer in the NFC race.
Let's examine some key storylines in Sunday's aftermath, including:
- Cousins delivering in first game back with Vikings
- Four young QBs in their first major NFL action
- Another Browns rally to bolster their playoff status
- San Francisco's Texas-sized explosion at Dallas
- Gibbs continuing to do everything on offense for Lions
But first, we start in Cincinnati, where the Bengals' torrid stretch continued in a prime-time shellacking of the Steelers.
Bengals state case as AFC's top team
The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t just beat their division rivals on Sunday night. No, no, no. Joe Burrow and Co. pummeled the Pittsburgh Steelers into oblivion.
The two entered Week 10 tied atop the AFC North. They exit looking like polar opposites.
The Bengals are a Bugatti Super Sport. The Steelers, a Chevy Chevette.
“We got our ass kicked,” Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward admitted after the 38-18 loss, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Joe Burrow, who joined Peyton Manning as the only players with five consecutive games with at least four total TDs, accentuated his MVP status on Sunday. There is no question the QB is the world-class driver of this sports car.
However, you don’t dismantle a division rival who entered the game off a bye with a top-10 defense so thoroughly with one dynamic player. Yes, Burrow was sensational again, but the real standout was an offensive line that completely snuffed out the Steelers' pass rush. It was also a defense that stood up and shut down everything Aaron Rodgers tried. Playmakers made plays, and the Bengals dominated in the trenches.
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Running back Jaylen Warren entered the night as the Steelers' most dynamic weapon, and he had torched Cincinnati for 176 scrimmage yards in a Week 3 win for Pittsburgh. Sunday night, he had 41. Cincy allowed a measly 3.8 yards per play, forced three three-and-outs and didn’t give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter, after the Bengals had already built a 31-3 lead. Dominant stuff.
For years, the Bengals have had an array of weapons at Burrow’s disposal: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown. They’re not new. What’s different about this iteration is the offensive line. The unit was overpowering on Sunday night. The Steelers entered the evening ranked sixth in sacks. They barely sniffed Burrow, logging one sack and just 10 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Yes, Burrow got the ball out quick, but it wasn’t simply the QB knowing where the rushers were coming from. The O-line worked seamlessly to stymie the Steelers. Right tackle Amarius Mims was uber impressive, allowing one pressure on 44 snaps. Against star T.J. Watt, Mims allowed zero pressures on 23 snaps, including 22 1-on-1 reps, per NGS. Dominant.
"This is why we do it," Burrow said. "For big moments like that: Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, prime time, two 6-2 teams for sole possession of the division (lead). That's what I love to do. That's why I work so hard to put myself in a good position to play in games like that."
The Steelers, with a cushy schedule and veteran talent, aren’t out of the race yet. But Pittsburgh has some soul-searching to do after the Bengals snatched it on Sunday night.
Buffalo remains atop the conference at 8-1. The Chiefs (7-2) have found big plays and are getting contributions from young talent. The Jags (7-2) keep on streaking. All three wiped the floor with lesser opponents on Sunday. The Bengals walloped a six-win division rival.
The race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC is just heating up, and the Bengals are scorching.
Welcome back, Kirko!
It was easy to suggest that Kirk Cousins' return to Minnesota would jump-start an offense that made a limp noodle look rigid through the first eight games. On paper, the match was ideal. Far too often in the NFL, however, the paper tells lies.
Sunday confirmed that sometimes the prognostications are correct.
"It was emotional coming to the stadium," Cousins told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry on the field after Sunday’s 30-10 win at Green Bay. "Three years ago, tearing my Achilles here. It's been a tough three years. I was just grateful for the opportunity to play here today, and grateful for my teammates and what they did to make this outcome possible."
Oh, it wasn’t perfect. Cousins missed his first pass to Justin Jefferson and didn’t generate a first down on his first two drives. He forced an interception and was slightly off the mark at times. Given that he had been back in Minnesota for less than a week prior to Sunday's start, we can excuse the small hiccups, especially on the road.
What Cousins did bring to Minnesota can save its season. The QB showed he’s a professional by getting to the right read, making mostly accurate throws and spreading the ball all over the field. Offensively, the Vikings previously were sitting at the kiddie table. Now they’ve progressed to the adult spread.
His first big third-down throw showed the difference between Cousins and the rest of the QBs the Vikings have trotted out over the past couple seasons. Facing a third-and-23 in the first quarter, Kirko didn't dump it off for a 4-yard gain and yet another field goal (yawn). Nope. He launched that pigskin up the seam to Myles Price, who snagged it and took it to paydirt. Cousins was largely excellent on third down, going 9-of-12 for 110 yards and a TD, with an INT and a sack taken.
Those third downs are massive for the Vikings. Their two losses this season came when the offense couldn't extend drives, putting Brian Flores’ defense back on the field repeatedly. No matter how excellent a D is, it can’t keep logging 70 plays a game and thrive. With Cousins in town, Flores' group smothered the Packers from start to finish.
Another stiff test awaits in San Francisco next Sunday in Mexico City, but the outlook is much rosier than it was a week ago.
"There's so much football up ahead," Cousins said, "but certainly, it's gratifying to be able to come back here with the purple on. I think to come back here with another team isn't quite the same. To come back here with the purple on, similar time of year, three years later, it's a blessing, to be able to have a win like we had today.
"But there's just so much football ahead, and the story is going to get written much later."
Four young quarterbacks take stage
Three young quarterbacks made their first career starts on Sunday: rookies Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck, as well as second-year pro Kyle McCord. A fourth youngster, Jets rookie QB Cade Klubnik, also saw significant action for the first time after Geno Smith exited due to injury.
The quartet came away with zero victories, but that wasn’t exactly unexpected. Let’s go through each performance:
The No. 1 overall pick started well Sunday against the Seahawks, hitting his first four passes on the opening drive and capping it with a 10-yard TD scamper. Mendoza showed good poise early, excellent accuracy and solid ability to play under center -- something he didn’t do in college.
However, there was a reason the Raiders entered the season probably preferring the rookie not make his first start against a Mike Macdonald defense. The Seahawks swarmed Mendoza for much of the game and used perfectly timed blitzes from Devon Witherspoon to rattle the young QB. The Raiders offense went five straight second-half drives without a first down.
Mendoza completed 17 of his 29 passes for 143 yards while taking six sacks in the 21-13 loss. While Las Vegas' offensive line hasn’t been great this season, many of those sacks were on a green QB not knowing where the pressure was coming from. It’s a learning process.
"It's good to get punched in the face because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game," Mendoza said after the defeat.
It’s not new for a rookie QB to get blasted in his first game. Mendoza is the fourth straight No. 1 overall pick to be held under 150 passing yards in his first NFL start, joining Cam Ward, Caleb Williams and Bryce Young, per ESPN.
It’s not how Mendoza starts; it’s how he finishes the rest of the season that will tell the true story.
Starting strong before collapsing was the theme among the rookie QBs on Sunday. Beck dropped some nice dimes on the Cardinals' first two drives against the Rams, but Arizona settled for two field goals. From there, Beck was bamboozled. He finished 11-of-18 passing for 108 yards and two interceptions. The first pick wasn’t on him. The second was a classic youngster mistake, not seeing the defender dropping into the lane. He also fumbled trying to pick up a fourth down on a scramble in the 34-6 loss.
To prove he can be the Cardinals' long-term answer, Beck must manage pressure better. On Sunday, the third-round pick completed just one of his three pass attempts under pressure for a loss of 1 yard and was sacked five times.
"The ebbs and flows of football, I've been through it," Beck said after the game. "Not at this level. But it's still the same game that we play. I've been through the good, the bad, the ugly, the uglier.
"How are you able to respond when things go bad? Obviously, we didn't respond well today, and that starts with me. ... But having the opportunity to play, that's what allows us to stay focused. To be out there is fun. Football is fun."
Beck has the rest of the season to show the Cardinals brass something.
While not a rookie, the 2025 sixth-round pick of the Eagles made his first career start on Sunday in Indianapolis. The second-year QB showed a bit of everything. McCord dropped some gorgeous deep balls, including two to rookie Caleb Douglas. The QB's willingness to stretch the field is a positive.
There were also numerous times McCord looked like he was making his first start, most notably not having a pressure plan when blitzed at his own goal line and fumbling away a Colts TD to begin the second half. His accuracy came and went, but, like the rest of Jeff Halfly’s squad, he battled to the end.
“I love his composure. Things didn’t always go right,” Hafley said after the 24-22 loss, via The Miami Herald. “It could have been ugly with the score [21-7 after the Colts’ fumble recovery for a TD] and we fought all the way back. For his first outing, I thought he kept his composure, which is really, really important to me.
“I thought he would stay composed. He’s got this quiet confidence to him. He didn’t get rattled, and it showed in the way he played and responded. This is going to be a stretch of games for him, not one game. I’m proud of him. There are going to be some things we want back. I guess this is what we thought we would get.”
McCord completed 53.1% of 32 attempts for 209 yards with three sacks and the fumble.
If kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was released Monday morning, hadn't missed two field goals and an extra point, McCord’s first start could have ended differently. He might not have the consistency of a regular starter for a winning team, but McCord could carve out a solid career as a spot-starting backup.
Unlike the three above, Klubnik was thrust into action after Geno Smith exited twice (once for a concussion evaluation and then due to an ankle injury). On his first drive, the fourth-rounder led the Jets to a field goal, pulling within 10-9 early in the third quarter against the Bills. After Smith left the game again, Klubnik didn’t fare as well.
The fourth-round rookie finished 11-of-20 for 137 yards and an ugly interception in a 31-12 loss. He showed some ability to run (three scampers for 26 yards), but his accuracy was an issue.
"This was as tough as it gets for any young quarterback, going against this front that really does a good job of rushing the passer," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after the game, per ESPN.com. "But just from the naked eye, I thought he did a pretty good job."
The 2-8 Jets aren’t going anywhere in 2026. At some point, it makes sense to let Klubnik have a full start to see if he can build on a rollercoaster first action.
Browns forging path to playoffs
The Cleveland Browns never say die.
The Browns overcame a 17-0 second-quarter Texans lead to nip the visitors 27-24 on Sunday, their largest comeback win since Week 5, 2014, when they overcame a 28-3 deficit to beat the Titans 29-28, according to NFL Research.
Sunday marked Cleveland’s fourth double-digit comeback win, the most in the NFL this season and the most in Browns franchise history. We're only at Week 10!
It’s never pretty for the Browns. Deshaun Watson has been wholly inconsistent, but he finds the right moment nearly each week to make a pivotal play that earns the win. Watson led his sixth game-winning drive of the season, tied for the most in the NFL with Bo Nix. Watson is the third quarterback since 1970 to lead a game-winning drive in each of his team’s first six wins of a season, joining Matthew Stafford in 2016 and Troy Aikman in 1990.
The 6-4 Browns sit in the No. 7 spot in the AFC with a -32 overall net points after 10 games. The only other team with a negative net total currently in playoff position is the 4-5 Carolina Panthers (-17), who lead the woeful NFC South.
Credit goes to Browns coach Todd Monken and the rest of the staff for managing their talent and adjusting in-game. Sunday, the defense started wobbly but slammed the door on the Texans in the second half, allowing a grand total of four second-half first downs on eight possessions, with six three-and-outs (SIX!). That stingy effort gave Watson enough time to straighten things out at the end, despite a fourth-quarter missed field goal and an interception in scoring range.
The Browns currently sit a game up on the Patriots for the No. 7 seed in the AFC. New England also might be without Drake Maye for the rest of the season. Cleveland comes out of its Week 11 bye with a favorable schedule to make a postseason run. The Browns face the Raiders, Bengals, Falcons, Giants, Ravens, Colts and Bengals. Outside of the two games against Cincy, there isn’t a scary matchup in the bunch.
In a top-heavy AFC, the Browns simply need to not crumble down the stretch to reach the playoffs in Monken’s first season. That’s easier said than done for a team that’s lived on a razor’s edge this season, but they’ve shown the mettle to get it done in 2026.
49ers enjoy Texas-sized output in Jerry World
We can’t exit without noting the epic nature of San Francisco’s 46-40 road win in Dallas. Brock Purdy and Co. made mincemeat of the Dallas defense. Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, joining Joe Montana (Week 5, 1985 and Week 9, 1990) and Colin Kaepernick (Week 1, 2013) as the only players in 49ers history to reach those marks in a game, per NFL Research.
Purdy deftly maneuvered a sometimes muddy pocket to escape and find big plays, which came in abundance against a bad Cowboys defense. Christian McCaffrey caught a 74-yard touchdown pass (career-long receiving touchdown) in the second quarter, and Deebo Samuel rushed for a 70-yard touchdown (career-long rushing touchdown). It’s the first time the 49ers have had a passing and rushing touchdown of 70-or-more yards in the same game since Week 13, 1998, when Hall of Famers Steve Young and Terrell Owens connected on a 79-yard touchdown pass and Garrison Hearst rushed for a 70-yard touchdown.
The 49ers rolled up 584 total yards and averaged +0.48 EPA per play, the most in a game by any offense this season, per Next Gen Stats.
The crazy part is that the Niners needed that big game on offense. Raheem Morris' crew has been mostly stingy this season. Still, the defense couldn’t stop Dak Prescott late, letting the Cowboys hang around in a game that felt more lopsided than the final score suggested.
The headlines will be about the Cowboys' inept defense. We should note that Kyle Shanahan’s No. 1-seeded squad proved it can win any game you want to play.
Week 10 Sunday spotlight
Gibbs' stat line against the Patriots: 22 carries for 153 yards (7.0 per attempt) and 2 TDs; 7 receptions for 99 yards (14.1 per catch)
With 252 scrimmage yards in Detroit's 35-10 win over New England in Munich, Gibbs has now reached 200 scrimmage yards in four games as a Lion. Only three players have more 200-yard outings in franchise history: Barry Sanders (7), Billy Sims (5) and Calvin Johnson (5).