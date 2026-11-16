NFL Week 10 Sunday aftermath: Bengals AFC's best? Kirk Cousins returns, Fernando Mendoza debuts

Running back Jaylen Warren entered the night as the Steelers' most dynamic weapon, and he had torched Cincinnati for 176 scrimmage yards in a Week 3 win for Pittsburgh. Sunday night, he had 41. Cincy allowed a measly 3.8 yards per play, forced three three-and-outs and didn’t give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter, after the Bengals had already built a 31-3 lead. Dominant stuff.

For years, the Bengals have had an array of weapons at Burrow’s disposal: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Chase Brown. They’re not new. What’s different about this iteration is the offensive line. The unit was overpowering on Sunday night. The Steelers entered the evening ranked sixth in sacks. They barely sniffed Burrow, logging one sack and just 10 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Yes, Burrow got the ball out quick, but it wasn’t simply the QB knowing where the rushers were coming from. The O-line worked seamlessly to stymie the Steelers. Right tackle Amarius Mims was uber impressive, allowing one pressure on 44 snaps. Against star T.J. Watt, Mims allowed zero pressures on 23 snaps, including 22 1-on-1 reps, per NGS. Dominant.

"This is why we do it," Burrow said. "For big moments like that: Steelers, Aaron Rodgers, prime time, two 6-2 teams for sole possession of the division (lead). That's what I love to do. That's why I work so hard to put myself in a good position to play in games like that."

The Steelers, with a cushy schedule and veteran talent, aren’t out of the race yet. But Pittsburgh has some soul-searching to do after the Bengals snatched it on Sunday night.

Buffalo remains atop the conference at 8-1. The Chiefs (7-2) have found big plays and are getting contributions from young talent. The Jags (7-2) keep on streaking. All three wiped the floor with lesser opponents on Sunday. The Bengals walloped a six-win division rival.

The race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC is just heating up, and the Bengals are scorching.