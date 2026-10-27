NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Vikings claim No. 1 spot; Browns, Falcons nearing top 10

Week 7 proved to us that perfection, while the goal of many, remains fleeting.

Two of the three remaining unbeaten teams fell on Sunday: The 49ers lost a back-and-forth affair to the Falcons in Atlanta, while the Chiefs were completely shut down by the defending champion Seahawks in the nightcap in Seattle.

That leaves us with one undefeated squad, which also happens to be the newest No. 1 in the Power Rankings. How long will this reign last? And what other transformative events might follow?