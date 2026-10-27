NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Vikings claim No. 1 spot; Browns, Falcons nearing top 10
Week 7 proved to us that perfection, while the goal of many, remains fleeting.
Two of the three remaining unbeaten teams fell on Sunday: The 49ers lost a back-and-forth affair to the Falcons in Atlanta, while the Chiefs were completely shut down by the defending champion Seahawks in the nightcap in Seattle.
That leaves us with one undefeated squad, which also happens to be the newest No. 1 in the Power Rankings. How long will this reign last? And what other transformative events might follow?
Week 7 claimed two of the three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, leaving the Vikings as the last unbeaten squad standing. They climbed to the mountaintop by winning in their familiar fashion, with defense leading the way. Brian Flores’ unit is unquestionably elite and getting more creative with its approach each week. If the offense ever catches up, Minnesota will become a strong Super Bowl favorite.
Movement around the Bills leads to a one-spot jump despite Buffalo being idle during the bye. The break came at a good juncture for banged-up receiver DJ Moore, who could use the extra healing time as he aims to return sooner rather than later. I still have concerns about the defense, but after a week that saw the top two teams from the last edition of these rankings lose, there’s no reason to move the Bills anywhere but up by default.
The bye week comes at the perfect time for the 49ers, who once again have been crushed by injuries and were pulling off a minor miracle by remaining undefeated despite the roster carnage. Those absences finally became too much to overcome in Atlanta, where the San Francisco defense allowed the Falcons to double up between the end of the second quarter and first half of the third, then pull away by capitalizing on a rare Brock Purdy mistake and turning it into another touchdown drive. The Niners battled to the end and aren't going away anytime soon, so if there’s a time to suffer the first loss of the season, now was probably best.
The Seahawks still have reason to be concerned about Sam Darnold, but after a week of panic regarding the entire offense, Seattle produced an emphatic response on both sides of the ball Sunday night. Emanuel Wilson ran for 100 yards, finally providing the team with some offensive balance, Jaxon Smith-Njigba continued to terrorize the opposition, and thanks to a defense that completely shut down the Chiefs, Darnold’s end zone interception didn’t end up mattering. This is the Seattle blueprint the 12s know and love, one that we grew to trust in 2025. We’ll see if the 'Hawks can replicate it consistently going forward.
The Bengals are coming together to form quite a frightening outfit. Following a sleepy first half in Baltimore, Cincinnati exploded for 35 unanswered points after the break on Sunday, scoring touchdowns on five straight possessions to flatten the Ravens and send a message to the rest of the AFC. Perhaps most important to the Sunday equation: The back end of the defense did its job, tightening up after letting Zay Flowers run wild in the first half. This second-half showing is what the Bengals should strive to reproduce on a weekly basis.
Movement around the Jaguars leads to a one-spot drop after a bye week spent licking their wounds following the last-second loss to Houston in London. A favorable ramp back into the rhythm of the regular season awaits with a home date against the struggling Colts, but a test follows when the Jags head to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
Well, we’ve all officially witnessed how much of the Chiefs’ offensive flaws were cloaked by Kenneth Walker III’s red-hot start to the 2026 season. The Seahawks successfully executed their mission of bottling up the Super Bowl LX MVP on Sunday night, kneecapping the Chiefs’ offense and limiting them to just three points. Kansas City needed a reality check eventually; better for it to happen now than later.
Denver’s offense still struggles to generate consistent production, but hey, at least Bo Nix remembered he’s allowed to scramble! His 62-yard touchdown run and a 52-yard screen-pass TD to RJ Harvey built a comfortable lead for the Broncos, which allowed their defense -- an excellent unit that appears to be getting stronger by the week -- to finish off a resounding win over the Cardinals. Nix finally pushed the ball downfield, too, which was an encouraging sign, even though he didn't have much success in that pursuit.
The Bears won a Thursday nighter by simply making more key plays than the opposition. The screen to Luther Burden III for a touchdown was a treat to watch unfold, and Caleb Williams remains one of the most captivating watches in the entire league. His third-and-long pass to Rome Odunze, fired from the shadow of his own goal post, made my jaw drop. It might still be on the floor.
It was good to see the Patriots compete with a legitimate contender on a short week in Chicago, and it was encouraging to watch Drake Maye shake off an ugly interception by throwing a similar pass for a touchdown later in the game. It was also frustrating to watch New England’s defense fail to make the most important plays in a game decided by them. A.J. Brown’s lack of involvement upon return is a concern, too, but overall, the Pats just have issues to correct. None will doom them.
Detroit played one of its uglier games of the 2026 season on Sunday, a true NFC North rock fight against a rival that devolved into a polite battle of “No, go ahead, you take the win,” before the Lions ultimately emerged victorious. Turnovers became a problem for the first time this season, but conversely, Brian Branch’s return helped a defense that desperately needed a boost.
I feel like I write this every week, yet it remains true: They can’t keep getting away with this! The Browns recorded yet another victory by completing a game-winning drive, with Andre Szmyt drilling his second walk-off field goal in as many weeks. Now, a narrow win over the lowly Titans isn't exactly inspiring on it's own, but with Cleveland at 5-2, I can’t continue arguing against the Browns' method of success. They earned bonus points from me for overcoming an early 14-0 deficit. That type of hole would have buried past Cleveland teams, but not Todd Monken’s squad.
Look, I’m with you: I don’t know who the Falcons are, either. They were an inspired bunch on Sunday, outplaying a strong 49ers team by cashing in their most important opportunities around halftime and tacking on points after a magnificent interception made by veteran safety Jessie Bates III. Michael Penix Jr. looks very comfortable in Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense played with a higher level of aggression, bottling up some of the 49ers’ most important playmakers (minus Mike Evans, who was unable to go). A win like this makes me believe in this team. Hopefully, it doesn't deliver the opposite this Sunday in Tampa.
Like with the Falcons, I’m having a difficult time discounting the Steelers. Yes, they defeated another NFC South team by a slim margin, but the promising developments seen on tape are becoming undeniable. The key difference: Aaron Rodgers’ willingness to accept Mike McCarthy’s in-game adjustments and execute them as intended. In the Week 6 win at Tampa Bay, they shifted to a shorter passing game. In Sunday's Paris win over New Orleans, they decided it was best to ride with both Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth on the field at the same time, eliminating their early predictability. Rodgers even scrambled for a first down late, which made me feel like I had entered a time machine. Instead, it was just another victory for the 2026 Steelers, who have enough to continue winning in this fashion and don’t seem interested in going away.
I can’t dock the Packers for losing a close divisional game on the road, but I can suggest they start exploring other kicking options. Rookie Trey Smack’s two misses (one was deflected) cost the Packers dearly, especially in a late-game situation in which they should have capitalized on Detroit’s ill-fated decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 24-yard line. Looking ahead, I am curious to see how much of a difference Josh Jacobs can make for Green Bay’s largely inept running game.
The Ravens’ blown-lead problem has morphed into something that’s becoming more concerning with each passing week. Baltimore took a 13-0 advantage into halftime and, for a second straight game, did not score again after the break. This time, Cincinnati exploded for 35 unanswered points, rendering Baltimore’s defense useless, which matched the effectiveness of the offense. I acknowledge that this is a steep drop, and that the Ravens' last two losses came without Lamar Jackson, but this is an issue that stretches beyond the quarterback position.
J.J. McCarthy threw the Giants to a win over the Texans, just as we all expected to happen when this season started. New York has entered an alternate dimension of absurdity, but I cannot deny that it's fun to watch. Malachi Fields is for real, McCarthy already has a rapport with Malik Nabers, and it appears the Giants have regained their ability to run the ball. Cool! And I’m sure John Harbaugh will bench someone for a minor issue again within a few weeks, because that’s just how these Giants roll.
Another tough loss has landed on the Texans’ ledger, reducing their room for error going forward. It’s fair to say this defense is no longer deserving of its respected reputation -- especially when reflecting on how Devin Singletary ran right through the heart of the unit to a game-winning touchdown. I do believe C.J. Stroud will continue to keep Houston competitive. I’m keeping an eye on that connection with Marvin Harrison Jr. too; Stroud’s touchdown pass to his former Ohio State teammate on Sunday was exquisite.
Don’t look now, but the Buccaneers are starting to become a competent football team. Tampa Bay bumrushed Carolina with a stellar defensive showing that rendered Bryce Young ineffective (at best), scored a defensive touchdown and a two-point conversion, forced four turnovers and buried the Panthers in a 27-point hole by halftime. Bucky Irving is finding his groove, too, breaking 100 rushing yards for the second time in three weeks. The NFC South is still wide open; don’t be surprised if the Buccaneers rudely insert themselves into the conversation soon.
All the good vibes that followed the Panthers from their road win over the Eagles evaporated by halftime against the Buccaneers. Carolina could do very little right, producing a clunker of a performance that we haven’t seen from this team since last season and leaving the door open for one of its division foes to climb back into the race for the NFC South crown.
Some might say this is too low for the Rams, but I’d like to remind everyone of where they stood after the Week 6 loss to the Cardinals. Their coach openly admitted they lacked an identity, as they were coming off an indefensible defeat that included a barrage of new injuries. Contrasting that image with what the Rams produced Sunday proves how much of a week-to-week league the NFL truly is. Los Angeles cruised through Las Vegas’ defense on the ground all afternoon, piling up 199 rushing yards with Kyren Williams (16 carries, 99 yards, 1 TD) and Blake Corum (17 carries, 93 yards, 1 TD) leading the way. Defensively, the Rams shut down the Raiders in the first half before leaving room for a comeback attempt. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance, but it’s not enough to convince me all of their issues are magically fixed.
While it’s certainly not perfect, it appears the Cowboys’ offense is back. Dallas racked up 416 yards against the Eagles’ defense -- which is supposed to be Philadelphia’s strength -- on Monday night, and received some welcome contributions from its own defense in the second half, capped by DeMarvion Overshown’s diving interception. Javonte Williams cleared 150 yards on the ground, the CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens connections with Dak Prescott were reestablished, and Dallas proved itself as the better team in this NFC East rivalry. Does that mean the Cowboys are totally back on track? No, but it’s encouraging progress.
The Saints have become a team that gives its best effort but just doesn’t seem to have enough collectively to beat most opponents. Sunday’s Paris game was certainly winnable, but when operating with a smaller margin for error, the small misses -- a Daniel Carlson field goal attempt that missed wide right, a four-and-out on their final possession in a one-score game -- become magnified. A complete lack of a running game (18 net yards vs. Pittsburgh) doesn’t help, either.
No movement for Washington, a team that likely welcomed last week's bye and must make the most of the extra preparation time. A key NFC East rematch awaits with Philadelphia, and the Commanders will hope to again rely on the stylings of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who must find new avenues after losing Terry McLaurin to a season-ending injury.
It’s official: Las Vegas’ 3-0 start was a mirage. The Raiders have now lost four straight and can no longer rely on Kirk Cousins to simply throw them to victory (or close losses). The calls for Fernando Mendoza are only going to grow louder if this continues, even if the Raiders’ struggles aren’t really a product of Cousins’ performance. The defense certainly didn’t do them any favors on Sunday, but perhaps they can bounce back against a Jets team mired in similar struggles.
The Dolphins won a game! Malik Willis posted a passer rating north of 130! Ollie Gordon II ran hard and Caleb Douglas scored two touchdowns! Miami even survived a perfect meltdown scenario and managed to stay intact and ice a victory! Can you tell I’m excited?? Sometimes, it feels good to watch undermanned, rebuilding teams play well enough to emerge victorious. Those types of seasons are already long enough.
The Titans played hard. They battled with the Browns. They also blew a 14-0 lead before halftime. Tennessee’s fourth-quarter touchdown drive showed me it just might have enough to climb out of the bottom tier of the NFL and compete regularly. Then it allowed Deshaun Watson to drive 55 yards in four plays to set up a walk-off Andre Szmyt field goal. There’s still plenty of progress for the Titans to make, but at least their offense has found some life.
This team is incredibly banged up and likely brought Saquon Barkley back into the fold too quickly (out of desperation, of course). That probably maximized the returns this current offense is capable of delivering, scoring 21 points in Monday night's loss to Dallas. Two lifeless possessions served as a harsh reality check, which lands even harder when reviewing the Philadelphia defense’s poor showing in prime time. It’s honestly difficult to find a path out of this mess that doesn’t include a collection of losses, but at least the Eagles still play respectably competitive football for most of their games.
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The devil is in the details for the Jets, who routinely botch advantageous opportunities and continue to come up short. They did it again Sunday, throwing an interception deep in Miami territory to end one drive, then failing to make anything of a late possession earned after a crucial defensive stop that could have led to a go-ahead score. Instead, they went three-and-out before quickly giving up a touchdown that essentially put the game out of reach. If it was a one-time result, it would be easier to bear, but this happens far too often. And it's now wasting good efforts from Braelon Allen, Omar Cooper Jr., Mason Taylor and even Geno Smith (minus his ugly interception).
Arizona’s performance in Sunday’s loss to Denver was too predictable. The Cardinals once again became a chuck-and-pray offense on third down, gave up an inexcusable, 62-yard scramble touchdown to Bo Nix, and produced a calamity of errors in the clubhouse leader for worst goal-to-go possession of the year. I feel for Jacoby Brissett, who was brutalized by Denver’s defense. It’s tough to be a Cardinals fan right now.
The Colts were much more competitive Sunday than the 31st-ranked team, but they’re on a deep slide downward that continues because of the same persistent mistakes. Daniel Jones’ fourth-quarter interception was just the latest inexplicable decision he’s made in recent weeks, torching the Colts’ final chance of ending their losing streak despite Indy finally getting production from the running game and playing good enough defense to hold Minnesota to six points through three quarters. It’s hard to find daylight amid the darkness surrounding these Colts.
The Chargers were idle in Week 7, which was a gift to everyone who has grown tired of watching their inept brand of football. We’ll see if the week off produces any improvement.