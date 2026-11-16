2026 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 11: WR Keenan Allen, RB Seth McGowan among top targets
Ten Sundays of fantasy football are in the books. Time for the Week 11 waiver wire.
Some of the names listed below might end up winning leagues. At the very least, several of them could be difference-makers in the immediate future. Do not take the waiver wire for granted -- this is where the rubber meets the road in our imaginary game.
I’ll be here every week from now until fantasy championships. Hope to have you along for the full ride. Let’s win some hardware.
NOTES:
- Players must be rostered in less than 60% of ESPN leagues to be eligible for the column.
- All statistics come courtesy of Next Gen Stats, unless otherwise noted.
TOP 15 OVERALL WAIVER-WIRE TARGETS
|Waiver Wire Priority Rankings
|Next opponent
|1) WR Jordyn Tyson, Saints
|
at Bears
|2) WR Keenan Allen, 49ers
|
vs. Vikings
|3) WR Caleb Douglas, Dolphins
|
at Bills
|4) RB Seth McGowan, Colts
|
at Texans
|5) TE Chig Okonkwo, Commanders
|
vs. Bengals
|6) WR Konata Mumpfield, Rams
|
vs. Packers (Week 12)
|7) Chiefs D/ST
|
vs. Cardinals
|8) Lions D/ST
|
vs. Buccaneers
|9) QB Bo Nix, Broncos
|
vs. Raiders
|10) QB Cam Ward, Titans
|
at Cowboys
|11) RB Kaelon Black, 49ers
|
vs. Vikings
|12) WR Adonai Mitchell, Jets
|
at Chargers
|13) TE Mike Gesicki, Bengals
|
at Commanders
|14) TE Michael Mayer, Raiders
|at Broncos
|15) Jets D/ST
|
at Chargers
And here are my top waiver-wire targets by position:
QUARTERBACKS
ROSTERED: 57%
Nix has been hit or miss this season, but he has topped 15 fantasy points in three straight games ... and gets the Raiders in Week 11. Las Vegas has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks -- and the most since Week 3 -- yielding the most yards per attempt (8.4) and most touchdown passes (22, tied with Arizona) on the year. Nix is an excellent streaming option this week.
ROSTERED: 5%
Through the first seven weeks of the season, Ward had zero games with 200-plus passing yards and multiple touchdown passes, as well as zero games with 30-plus rushing yards. He’s hit all of those marks in the past two outings, averaging 22.7 fantasy points in the process. In an extremely soft matchup with the Cowboys' defense this coming Sunday, Ward is a strong (if unexpected) streaming candidate.
ROSTERED: 30%
These words publish before Herbert’s Monday night contest against the Ravens, but so far, he hasn’t reached 14 fantasy points in a single game this season. It’s been remarkably bad. However, the Jets have allowed 22.9 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks since Week 6 -- second-most in the league during that span -- and that includes 26.02 points from Malik Willis and 28.18 from Kirk Cousins. It’s the Byepocalypse, with six teams off this week, so if you’re hurting at quarterback, Herbert is a viable desperation play.
RUNNING BACKS
ROSTERED: 11%
McGowan was a priority stash heading into the trade deadline but lost some momentum when the Colts ultimately decided to keep Jonathan Taylor. However, after logging 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown in Week 10, the rookie should be a top-tier add anyway. The Indy offense is clearly going to run through the ground game following the departures of receivers Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, and McGowan looks to be a key complement to Taylor moving forward.
ROSTERED: 35%
Black had some excellent highlight runs on his way to 14.6 fantasy points on Sunday, but this pickup is more about Christian McCaffrey insurance than anything else. Black is tough to play as a FLEX in any given week, but he’s probably the top handcuff in fantasy. He should be stashed in well over half of leagues.
ROSTERED: 14%
Josh Jacobs (fractured finger) might not be out more than another week or two -- and Green Bay has its bye in Week 11 -- but Johnson is a stash consideration. His production over the past two weeks (24 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown) has led Packers running backs by a wide margin. He'll ostensibly be the RB1 against the Rams in Week 12 if Jacobs is still sidelined.
WIDE RECEIVERS
ROSTERED: 42%
Tyson was the top priority on last week’s list ... but he remains available in the majority of leagues. What are we doing here?! The rookie was a revelation in Week 10, running 30 routes (third on the team) and comfortably leading all Saints in targets (13), catches (11) and yards (62). He’s now seen a target on a wild 37% of his routes through two games, catching 82.4% of those targets. Tyson is once again the top add of the week -- it’s not close -- and should be rostered in every league by Wednesday morning.
ROSTERED: 52%
It's unclear when Mike Evans (Achilles) will return for the 49ers, and Allen was very solid in his first game with the team after last week's trade. The veteran receiver snagged five of seven targets for 61 yards, despite running just 20 routes against the Cowboys. Pending Evans’ health, Allen has rest-of-season WR3 potential in an extremely productive offense.
ROSTERED: 30%
Douglas has now hit 70-plus receiving yards and double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games, receiving eight targets in each of the past two. He’s the most explosive offensive option for Miami and should find even more consistency deeper into his rookie season.
ROSTERED: 13%
In the first week of the “No Puka Nacua OR Davante Adams” era, Mumpfield was the clear leader of the wide receiver room, with 23 routes run, four targets and an impressive 81 receiving yards. He’ll likely be inconsistent with Matthew Stafford spreading the ball around to the tight ends and running backs, but Mumpfield should be a FLEX consideration with the Big Two inactive.
ROSTERED: 39%
We’ve gone back and forth between Mitchell and first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. this season, but the rookie exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, so Mitchell is the priority heading into Week 11. He only managed 8.9 fantasy points in Week 10 but did see eight targets (with Jets backup QB Cade Klubnik playing half the game).
ROSTERED: 9%
Amid C.J. Stroud’s recent surge, Hutchinson has become a key piece for the Texans, showcasing rapidly improving chemistry with his quarterback. Hutchinson hasn’t had more than four catches in a game all season, but he’s scored a touchdown in three straight outings -- seeing at least five targets in each -- and just posted a season-high 15.8 fantasy points in Week 10. His fantasy floor is rising, though his ceiling is probably capped by the crowded receiver room in Houston.
TIGHT ENDS
ROSTERED: 16%
Okonkwo’s Thursday Night Football fantasy box score wasn’t exceptional -- just 6.4 fantasy points on 24 receiving yards -- but his eight targets were a season high, and he’s now seen at least seven targets in three of the last four games. He has a great matchup with the Bengals next Monday and has to score his first touchdown of the season at some point.
ROSTERED: 23%
Streaming Gesicki is essentially betting on a touchdown -- a bet that’s already cashed six times this season -- and he plays Washington in Week 11. Only Detroit has allowed more fantasy points or touchdowns to the tight end position than the Commanders this season. They’ve surrendered at least one touchdown to six different tight ends and two TDs in a game to three different TEs (Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert and Jake Ferguson).
ROSTERED: 18%
It appears Brock Bowers avoided serious injury to his ankle, but if the star tight end misses any time, Mayer should draw attention in fantasy. The Broncos are a quietly-exceptional matchup for tight ends, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to the position, so if Mayer starts for Vegas in Week 11, he should start for fantasy managers, as well.
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DEFENSES
ROSTERED: 55%
The Chiefs D/ST has piled up 21 fantasy points over the last two weeks against the Jets and Falcons, and Carson Beck’s Cardinals just surrendered 16 fantasy points to the Rams D/ST. With Arizona coming to town next Sunday, Kansas City should hit double digits.
ROSTERED: 32%
Detroit's defense has completely reversed course since the team's Week 6 bye, allowing just 12.8 points per game over the past four Sundays while averaging three sacks per outing. Now, Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury is a significant hit, no doubt about it, but the Lions have a number of favorable matchups on the remaining slate, starting this coming Sunday against Tampa Bay's offense.
ROSTERED: 10%
Over the next two weeks, the Jets get the Chargers and Dolphins, two of the best matchups for fantasy defenses. They’ve scored more than three fantasy points just once in the last eight weeks, but frankly, that doesn’t matter. We play the opponent with our D/STs, and New York has the softest short-term schedule in the league.
ROSTERED: 40%
The Bears D/ST has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of its last four games, with seven takeaways and 14 sacks over that span. In Week 11, they face a Saints offense that just allowed 10 fantasy points to a Panthers defense that had been struggling. Chicago is an excellent one-week stream.