Patriots-Bears on 'Thursday Night Football': What We Learned from Chicago's 30-24 win

Caleb back with a vengeance. Backed up on his own 10-yard-line on third-and-9, Caleb Williams had just less than five minutes to play and a precarious six-point lead to hold. His response was a freaking laser beam just over the outstretched arm of former teammate Kevin Byard and into the clutch grasp of Rome Odunze. It was an absolutely stellar throw that was one of myriad highlights on the night for Williams. Having returned from a hamstring injury the week after a demoralizing Bears loss to the Packers, Williams has rekindled the Bears’ winning ways. In a marquee matchup between the 2024 NFL Draft’s No. 1 overall pick -- Williams -- and the ’24 No. 3 selection -- Drake Maye -- it was Williams who shined brighter. He finished with two touchdown passes and 308 yards, pinpoint once again from a clean pocket (19 of 22 for 264 yards, both TDs, a 147.0 rating with no pressure). Williams’ biggest faux pas was taking a third-down sack on the drive he kept alive with the conversion to Odunze. In the end, it stoked the drama, setting Cairo Santos up for a career-long 58-yard field goal after Santos had doinked a 53-yard attempt no good on the previous drive. Santos was good, though. The Bears held on, winning their second straight with a healthy Williams and staying in shouting distance of an undefeated first-place Vikings squad in the NFC North. Maye doesn’t stay hot enough. It’s tough to say Drake Maye cooled off on Monday night. After a terrible start to the season, Maye came into Thursday night having thrown for 10 touchdowns over the past three games, with at least three in each of them. He had three total TDs in this one (two passing, one rushing) and threw for 321 yards. However, his first interception since the second quarter of Week 4 was a noticeable black eye. Trailing, 13-7, in the first quarter with a chance to vault ahead, Maye threw an interception to D'Marco Jackson in the end zone. It was a massive swing, with Caleb Williams and the Bears driving 80 yards and widening their lead thanks to a Luther Burden III 24-yard catch-and-run on a quick screen. Maye and the Pats were able to steal six when he hit A.J. Brown for 18 yards and then Rhamondre Stevenson on a 48-yard score with no time left in the first half. Maye made plays with his legs, too, and he played well overall. There’s plenty to nitpick on a night in which the offense was 2 of 7 on third down, but it was an entertaining and fun game with Maye playing well enough to win. Per NFL Research, it was the first prime-time game since Week 11, 2018, between Jared Goff’s Rams and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, in which two quarterbacks under the age of 25 each had 300-plus passing yards and multiple TD passes. The future looks bright for both these quarterbacks, even the one on the losing end Thursday. Burden, Odunze exchange big halves. This was the Luther Burden so many believed we’d see in 2026 -- for the first half, at least. Burden was a big-play maven in the opening two quarters, turning in four catches for 130 yards and the aforementioned TD. He was a catalyst for the Bears, with a 26-yard reception on the opening drive setting up a Cairo Santos field goal and 3-0 advantage. On the ensuing drive, he got wide open on an overlap, roasting the Patriots for a 58-yard pickup that set up a D'Andre Swift score. Prior to his 24-yard score, he had a 22-yard catch on the same drive. It was the third 100-yard game of his brief career, with the second-year player coming just eight yards shy of his career best. Then, he was absolutely shut down in the second half, held without a catch, while Rome Odunze took his turn to come up clutch. He had three catches for 63 yards in the second half (four for 69 in the game), each of them for 21 yards and two of them for third-and-long conversions. Fittingly, after the Patriots cut their deficit to the final score with 37 seconds to play, Odunze recovered the onside kick to seal the win. Though he had some drops, Colston Loveland (seven catches for 69 yards, TD), Swift (26 touches for 84 yards, rushing TD), Burden and Odunze all had big contributions, but it was Burden and Odunze who had the biggest plays one half after another. Patriots tackling, wide receivers MIA. A lack of production from their wide receivers, and a lack of tackling from their defenders plagued the Patriots. A week after returning from an ankle injury and dropping three passes, A.J. Brown led all Pats wide receivers with six targets, but had just three catches for 48 yards. Maye’s most reliable targets were his running backs and tight ends, but the Bears clamped down on the Pats wideouts, who registered just seven receptions on 12 targets for 87 yards and no touchdowns. Meanwhile, on the defensive side of things, New England’s tackling -- an attribute Mike Vrabel teams hang their helmets on -- missed 14 tackles. In a six-point ball game, a lack of production on both sides bodes big. Bears grind out another win. At halftime, the Bears trailed in time of possession, 16 minutes, 12 seconds to 13:48. It was just the second time all season they’ve trailed in TOP at the half. The other was their Week 5 loss to the Packers, and they only trailed by 22 seconds in that one. Playing without Kyle Monangai for a third game in a row and having fallen short of 100 yards rushing in each of the previous two, D’Andre Swift pushed them to 116 net rushing yards and, by game’s end, Chicago had the ball 32:24. The Bears had it when it mattered most, as well, out-possessing the Patriots, 12:21-2:39, in the final quarter. For all the sizzle that is Caleb Williams and a talented skill corps, it’s the steak that is the running game and a bullish offensive line that’s controlling the clock and providing a winning formula in Chi-Town.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Patriots-Bears (via NFL Pro): Cairo Santos’ 58-yard field goal in the fourth quarter is tied for the third-longest in Soldier Field history and is tied for the longest by a Bears player (Robbie Gould) in the stadium’s chronicle. Before Santos converted it, there was a 27.6% probability of making it.

NFL Research: The Bears’ only Super Bowl win came in Super Bowl XX, 46-10, over the Patriots with the late, great Mike Ditka coaching Chicago. However, in the regular season, it’s been quite the opposite dominance as Chicago’s win on Thursday was just its third over the last 12 meetings since that game. Fittingly, on Thursday, the Bears paid tribute to Ditka in their first home game since his passing.