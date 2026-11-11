NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 10
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Yes, the Ravens D/ST has scored negative-three fantasy points over the last three weeks. But before you jettison the unit to the waiver wire, consider the context. Baltimore played Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence in those three contests -- all top-tier candidates for NFL MVP at the midpoint of the season. This Sunday, the Ravens get Justin Herbert and the Chargers, the unquestioned No. 1 matchup for fantasy defenses, allowing 11.5 fantasy points per game with the fewest real-life points per game (15.1) and the most giveaways per game (2.4).
Notable starts
Yes, the Vikings acquired Kirk Cousins at the trade deadline. I don't care. Green Bay remains a strong play. The Packers' defense has averaged 10.3 fantasy points per game over the last six weeks, with 2.8 takeaways and 3.2 sacks per game (both top four in the league).
With Myles Garrett back on the field, the Rams' defense immediately takes on new life for fantasy. This D/ST is one of the top plays in Week 10, going against a third-round rookie quarterback (Carson Beck) who is in line to make his first NFL start.
The Jags' defense has scored an absurd 33 fantasy points over the last two games against Indianapolis' Daniel Jones and Baltimore's Joe Fagnano. While Cam Ward currently might offer more than those two guys, Tennessee is a bottom-five offense overall, and Jacksonville's D just got much stronger with the additions of Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
The Steelers are the third-ranked D/ST in fantasy, so you might consider them matchup-proof. I do not, however, specifically against the league's hottest quarterback. No team since Week 3 has scored more than four fantasy points against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, and that includes Pittsburgh itself back in Week 3. Cincy ranks second in scoring (30.0 PPG) after dropping 31-plus points in four straight games. Even if T.J. Watt and Co. manage a couple sacks and a takeaway, the fantasy ceiling against this offense is extremely low. Don't drop the Steelers -- they get the Eagles next week -- but stream another D/ST if you can.
Notable sits
The Patriots D/ST has been extremely matchup-dependent this season, totaling negative-one fantasy point over the course of four games against the Jaguars, Bills, Bears and Packers. Detroit's offense is the absolute worst fantasy matchup for defenses, so New England is a full-blown MUST-SIT this week.
The Browns D/ST has been intermittently solid, but C.J. Stroud and the Texans are on fire. No defense has scored more than three fantasy points against Houston since Week 3, while Stroud has thrown 13 touchdown passes (against two interceptions) and taken just six sacks in his last five games.
The Niners have logged the third-lowest pressure rate in the league this season (31.6%), and Dak Prescott has been carving up defenses from a clean pocket. San Francisco isn't as necessary a "Sit" candidate as the three teams listed above, but you're better off playing or streaming a unit from the "Start" section.