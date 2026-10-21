NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 7
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
In the two weeks since returning from injury, Goedert has caught 12 of 17 targets for 99 yards. Over his three full outings this season, he's averaging 15.2 fantasy points per game, which would rank fifth at the position on the year, just ahead of George Kittle. He's Philly's clear No. 2 target behind DeVonta Smith and will be Tanner McKee's most reliable outlet in a pinch, as evidenced by his 23.9% target rate on quick throws. Dallas' defense isn't as soft against tight ends as you might imagine, but Goedert is borderline matchup-proof at a shallow position.
Notable starts
While Kraft still hasn't enjoyed a huge breakout performance in 2026, he has caught five or more passes in three straight games and has seven-plus targets in three of the last four. Going against a Lions defense allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends this season, that big game finally could be here.
Zero catches was beyond disappointing for Johnson last week, but we're shaking it off, as he'd logged at least three receptions in every other game this season. While he still doesn't possess elite fantasy upside, Johnson has a relatively high floor ... outside of the rare goose egg, of course.
This might seem foolhardy with Andrews coming off a one-catch dud against Cleveland, having posted fewer than six fantasy points in three of his last four ... But it's the Bengals. They've allowed the second-most receiving yards per game (90.2) and yards per target (9.6) to tight ends in 2026.
Last week, I said we'd discuss starting Pitts when his target share became notable. He saw seven last Sunday (a season high) and caught five for 60 and two touchdowns to total 23.0 fantasy points. He's back on the starter radar, even against a tough San Fran defense.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Four weeks into the season, it looked like Fannin was rounding into fantasy-TE1 form. Since then, he's caught two passes for 13 yards -- over two full games. He's been anything but consistent and now draws a matchup with the Titans in Week 7. Tennessee has given up just 29.2 receiving yards per game to tight ends -- second-fewest in the league behind Seattle -- and hasn't allowed a single TE to crest 35 yards in a contest all year. Fannin is incredibly touchdown dependent in a game projected for very few scores, which is not a recipe for fantasy success. Look elsewhere, if possible.
Notable sits
Ferguson scored 20.3 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Washington defense (unsurprising) but just 24.2 points in his other five games combined (uninspiring). He must score a touchdown to be fantasy relevant, and that's a poor bet in your starting lineup.
Freiermuth hasn't hit 50 receiving yards in a game this season and has averaged just 5.2 fantasy PPG in the three weeks when he hasn't scored a touchdown. He's yet another highly TD-dependent play who will hurt your lineup if he doesn't find paydirt.
I liked Mayer as a waiver pickup this week, as he might be the No. 2 overall passing target in Las Vegas behind fellow tight end Brock Bowers. But the Rams' defense has been a terror for tight ends, allowing just 12.3 to fantasy monster Trey McBride and fewer than 9.0 to everyone else.