NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 8
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
This may come as a bit of a surprise, but the Bengals are the fifth-highest scoring D/ST in fantasy this season, averaging 8.0 points per game. They have logged the second-highest sack rate in the NFL (8.8%) and are tied for the league lead with 21 sacks. Their 19.7% quick-pressure rate is third-highest and their 22.6% pressure-to-sack rate is No. 1 in the NFL. While Cam Ward has been surprisingly decent at avoiding pressure this season, this Titans offense is incredibly unthreatening, averaging just 15.4 points per game (second-fewest).
Notable starts
The Rams' D has been borderline useless for fantasy in recent weeks, but the Chargers have surrendered 11.5 fantasy points per game to defenses, most in the league by far. Unless the Bolts fixed everything over the bye (unlikely), their SoFi roommates should feast on Sunday.
The Patriots' defense has been spotty this season, but the Dolphins, with the highest pressure rate allowed in the league at 44.3%, have yielded the third-most fantasy points per game to D/STs. I’m not buying their recent surge. Start the Pats.
The Jaguars have a monster run defense, allowing just 72.2 rush yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry, both league lows. If they bottle up Jonathan Taylor, Jacksonville should have no problem limiting Daniel Jones and dominating for fantasy.
The Bears D/ST has scored at least eight fantasy points in four of the last six games and should do so again against Sam Darnold’s Seahawks, whose 1.9 turnovers per game are tied for third-most in the league.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
While Baltimore’s defense had been decent for most of the season, it had -3.0 points against Cincinnati after a complete defensive collapse in the second half Sunday. To make matters worse, the Ravens draw one of the few offenses more dangerous than Joe Burrow’s Bengals. Josh Allen’s Bills have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to D/STs, while scoring the most real-life points per game in the NFL (32.8). You realistically cannot start any defense against Buffalo. Find another option.
Notable sits
The Jets scored only one fantasy point against Miami and have a much tougher task with the Raiders in Week 8. Kirk Cousins has been excellent, and New York has now scored three or fewer fantasy points in four of its last five games. Send this unit back to the waiver wire.
The Eagles are the worst D/ST in fantasy, averaging just 0.9 points per game, but they’re still heavily rostered after being a high draft choice before the season. That needs to change. They should not be started against Jayden Daniels -- or anyone else. Move on.
This is a clash of great on great, but I’m siding with Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense. They've allowed just three fantasy points to the Falcons and Patriots combined since Williams’ Week 6 return. Seattle shouldn't be dropped, but I’d prefer a streamer from the "Starts" section this weekend.