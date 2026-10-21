NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 7
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Coming off a bye week, Minnesota's defense is easily the best play of Week 7. The Vikings already boast the top defense in fantasy, averaging 12.6 points per game while owning the league's highest sack rate (9.3%). And now they draw a matchup with the Colts, who have allowed the fifth-highest pressure rate (42.1%) and coughed up 11 turnovers in six games. Expect Minnesota to easily crest double digits and potentially even push for 20 fantasy points in this game.
Notable starts
The Jets' defense has played to its competition this season, recording an 11-point effort against Cam Ward's Titans and an 18-point outing vs. Deshaun Watson's Browns. It is well-positioned for another double-digit day against Malik Willis and the hapless Dolphins offense.
The Browns D/ST has logged three-plus sacks and eight-plus fantasy points in three straight weeks. Now the unit draws the Titans, who are tied with Miami for fewest points per game (14.0) and arguably field the least-threatening offense in the league.
While they didn't manage a takeaway against the Commanders on Monday Night Football, the Niners recorded four sacks against Jayden Daniels after logging five against Sam Darnold the week prior. The Falcons, in turn, surrendered five sacks to Chicago last week.
Sam Darnold has averaged 1.4 giveaways and 2.8 sacks taken per game, the exact same numbers as Malik Willis (and both bottom 10 among qualified quarterbacks). Kansas City just scored 14.0 fantasy points against the Chargers and should produce an encore in Week 7.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Despite the roster they had entering the season -- and the high draft capital in fantasy -- the Rams' defense has been heavily underwhelming through six weeks. The unit has scored only one fantasy point over the last two weeks combined and its average of 1.3 sacks per game is tied for second-fewest in the league ... behind only the Dolphins. Meanwhile, the Raiders have surrendered the NFL's third-lowest sack rate (3.5%) and Kirk Cousins is playing excellent football. You'd be better served dropping Los Angeles than playing the D this week.
Notable sits
New England's defense actually has been good this year, but we're not playing anyone against Caleb Williams. In his two full games at the helm in Chicago, Carolina and Atlanta's defenses combined for ... negative-four fantasy points. There are streaming options in much better matchups.
The Ravens are coming off a five-sack performance against Cleveland, but Deshaun Watson has been the most sackable QB all season. Joe Burrow, on the other hand, has been far tougher to bring down -- and Cincinnati has not been friendly to defenses in general.
The Eagles are still too highly rostered and started. They haven't topped 5.0 fantasy points once and have scored 2.0 or fewer in four straight games. They should be dropped in every league entering a matchup with the Cowboys.