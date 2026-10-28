NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 8
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
After two straight duds -- and three in the last month -- and the rapid ascent of rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., Wilson's fantasy managers are justifiably concerned. For at least one week, I'm putting a pause on the panic. He's faced Christian Gonzalez and a horrible-for-wideouts Dolphins defense over the last two weeks -- but gets Las Vegas on Sunday. The Raiders have surrendered double-digit fantasy points to six wideouts over their last three games, giving up 11 touchdowns to the position on the year (most in the league). I like Cooper in this game, as well, but Wilson is primed for a bounce-back performance and should be started in the vast majority of leagues.
Notable starts
Despite a couple of relatively lackluster fantasy outputs over the last month, Washington is one of just six wideouts with a 35% air yards share and an average of 2.5 yards per route run. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in five of six games and should do so again against Indy.
Diggs had already established a high floor -- with at least four catches and six targets in every game -- but he'll have a much higher ceiling with Terry McLaurin out for the season. Don't be surprised to see him squarely in WR2 range, especially in a juicy matchup with the reeling Eagles.
Tucker has flashed a dangerous rapport with Kirk Cousins after snagging 10 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets over the past two weeks. He's currently an integral and efficient piece of the Raiders' offense and can be started even in a subpar matchup with the Jets.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Odunze has been oddly consistent this season ... the problem is that he's consistently logging about seven fantasy points. He's only reached 11 points once all season (with 15.4 in Week 4) and has yet to find the end zone in 2026. Now he takes an already-limited ceiling into a matchup with the Seahawks secondary. Seattle has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, yielding a league-low 91.7 receiving YPG and the lowest explosive catch rate (10.9%) to the position. Odunze is well outside WR2 territory and should be avoided, even as a FLEX.
Notable sits
Williams made a fool of me and my "Sit of the Week" call last week ... but that game was not against this Vikings defense. After an aberrant explosion from the Packers in Week 1, Minnesota has allowed just 19.3 fantasy PPG to the position, fewest in the league since Week 2.
Worthy had 70-plus receiving yards on both sides of the Week 5 bye, but he's posted 25 or fewer in every other game this season, with just one touchdown (back in Week 2). Against a staunch Denver defense -- and with Patrick Mahomes a "Sit" in this week's QB file -- avoid Worthy on Sunday.
With Jaylen Waddle banged up, Sutton might appear more attractive in Week 8 than he's looked in quite some time. It does not matter. He's logged an abysmal 48.5% catch rate and just 10.5 yards per reception and hasn't hit double-digit fantasy points once. Sutton belongs on more waiver wires than starting rosters.