NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 10
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
I get it: Flowers has scored 5.3 fantasy over the past two weeks combined, and you're frustrated. But those eight quarters were primarily quarterbacked by Joe Fagnano after injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Monday night will be the Ravens debut for Jacoby Brissett, who made a habit of force-feeding his best targets in Arizona over the last couple years. Flowers was the WR5 in fantasy points per game -- while trailing only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (4.0) in yards per route run (3.7) -- before these last two weeks. He has a good shot to return to that range against a Chargers defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to the position.
Notable starts
While Cooper did drop a bagel in Week 8, he has scored 13-plus fantasy points in his other three games since returning from injury. He's arguably New York's most explosive player and should be the top target outside of Garrett Wilson (if the veteran even plays, having missed last week's game with a concussion).
Coker is a risky play after three straight games with single-digit fantasy points, but this Saints matchup offers some upside. On deep targets, New Orleans has allowed the second-most receiving yards per game and the second-highest success rate, so Coker has a good shot at a bounceback.
This last "Start" is contingent on Tate returning from the shoulder injury that sidelined him for a game before the Week 9 bye. Therefore, you need to follow this week's injury reports in Tennessee. But if the No. 4 overall pick is good to go, he is a strong play amid a rookie breakout. Jacksonville has allowed the fifth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers, and Tennessee will have to throw to keep up with the Jaguars' explosive offense.
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
If you've watched the NFL Fantasy Show on the NFL Channel, you're already privy to our weekly game of "Is DK Metcalf FLEXable This Week?!" It's a hard game to win, but I'm going "No" this Sunday against Cincinnati. He's still only enjoyed two games with 60-plus receiving yards all season and had just three catches for 31 yards in Week 3 against this defense (though he did save his day with a touchdown). Pittsburgh will likely need to throw against Cincinnati, but Metcalf's inefficiencies in 2026 -- 51.6% catch rate, 1.3 yards per route run -- make him a tenuous play, even with decent target volume.
Notable sits
Diggs had at least four catches in every game with Terry McLaurin, but he's managed just three catches in each of the last two weeks without Washington's WR1. With increased defensive attention, Diggs has been slightly less reliable, while Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo and even Van Jefferson have stepped up.
Every once in a while, Tucker has a huge game and hooks us back in for fantasy. I don't think we're getting one against the Seahawks, who've allowed an absurd, league-low 99.6 receiving yards per game to wideouts and the lowest explosive pass rate in the league (10.1%).
Despite running far more routes than Jordyn Tyson in the rookie's return from injured reserve last week, Vele has likely lost his WR2 role in New Orleans. He caught just two of four targets on Sunday (for 17 yards) and should now fall from intriguing WR3 to desperation FLEX.