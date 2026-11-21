NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 21
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(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DL Ed Oliver (oblique) was added to the injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Dolphins.
INJURIES
- RB Josh Jacobs (finger) is not anticipated to be able to play Wednesday against the Rams but he will have a chance to see how he progresses throughout the week, head coach Matt LaFleur said.
- OL Sean Rhyan (ankle) will return to practice in limited fashion Saturday, LaFleur said.
- LB Zaire Franklin (shin) will return to practice as a limited participant, LaFleur said.
- LB Micah Parsons (knee) and the team will have a better indication of if he can play against the Rams as the game gets closer, LaFleur said.
OTHER NEWS
- LB Bud Dupree requested his release this week but the team has not granted it, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Dupree also requested to be released before the season, per Fowler.
INJURIES
- CB Darrell Baker Jr. (knee) was activated from the physically unable to perform list and had his questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Bills removed.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- LB KJ Henry (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- LB Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
INJURIES
- RB Tyjae Spears (knee) was placed on injured reserve.
- S Tony Adams cleared concussion protocol and no longer has an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is trending in the right direction to play Monday against the Bengals after a "great week" of practice, head coach Dan Quinn said.
- RB Rachaad White (heel) should be good to go for Monday, Quinn said.