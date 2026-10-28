NFL QB rankings, Week 8: Joe Burrow, Caleb Williams hit season high; Patrick Mahomes slides

Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Dak Prescott threw 16 of his 27 pass attempts (59.3%) downfield (10+ air yards) in the Cowboys’ Week 7 win over the Eagles; that’s the second-highest rate by a quarterback this season (Drake Maye) and the highest rate of Prescott’s career (minimum 5 throws). On downfield throws, he completed 10 of his 16 pass attempts (62.5%), completing passes traveling at least 10 air yards at a higher rate than passes that traveled shorter than 10 air yards (50.0%). All three of Prescott’s touchdowns came on throws that traveled at least 10 air yards.