The six-time Pro Bowler was stellar for San Francisco over his first six games with the team, displaying quick chemistry with Brock Purdy to help the 49ers race out to a 6-0 record despite several other pass-catching weapons missing time.

Evans dealt with multiple injuries of his own before his recent absence. He overcame an issue with his hip in Week 3, only to suit up and injure his ribs in a win over the Cardinals. The Achilles tendonitis popped up ahead of San Francisco's Week 6 game versus the Commanders, later causing him to leave the contest just before halftime.

He nevertheless produced, going for 94 yards on three catches in that victory over Washington to bring his season totals to 27 receptions for 420 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

Evans is back to add to those numbers as part of a revamped WR corps. Last week saw Deebo Samuel return from a hamstring injury to tally 109 yards and two scores on six touches, as well as Keenan Allen's five-catch, 61-yard 49ers debut following his trade from the Colts.

With Evans likely taking the field, San Francisco's pass-catching group is the most whole it's been in quite some time.

That's massive for the 49ers, who are in great shape in the playoff picture at 8-1 but have eyes on more than just a postseason berth. The No. 1 seed is a distinct possibility from their vantage point, sitting atop the NFC standings a week and some change out from December.

Sunday's showdown with Minnesota, a 7-2 squad sporting a ferocious defense, could have massive implications in the race for a first-round bye down the line.

The 49ers and Vikings kick off in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.