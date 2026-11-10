NFL Network: Colts to trade WR Keenan Allen to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have added another veteran for their ailing wide receiver room.
The Niners are acquiring veteran Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.
Allen signed in Indy in August to help a banged-up receiver corps. Now he’s being shipped west to aid another.
In eight games this season, Allen has generated 40 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown. The longtime Los Angeles Chargers star, who earned six Pro Bowls in L.A., isn’t as steady as he once was, but the 34-year-old still knows how to run a route and can be counted on for third downs.
Allen has become something of a nomad in the past few years. After his Pro Bowl 2023 season, he was traded to Chicago for a fourth-round pick. He then returned to L.A. in 2025. This year, deep into the summer, he latched onto Shane Steichen’s squad.
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In 14 seasons, Allen has generated 12,402 yards on 1,095 catches with 71 TDs.
He might not be the Allen of old, but he brings reliability to a decimated 49ers WR room still without Mike Evans (rib/Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring). Jordan Watkins was Brock Purdy’s top target last week, and the Niners have been seeing significant snaps from Demarcus Robinson, Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing.
The addition of Allen gives the 49ers the NFL’s active leader in WR receptions (Allen), the NFL’s active leader in WR receiving yards (Evans; 13,472 yards), the NFL’s active leader in RB receptions, receiving yards and receiving TDs (Christian McCaffrey -- 662 catches for 5,660 yards and 37 TDs), and the second-ranked active TE in receiving touchdowns (George Kittle; 57, behind only Travis Kelce; 84), per NFL Research.