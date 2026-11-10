NFL Network: Colts to trade WR Keenan Allen to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have added another veteran for their ailing wide receiver room.

The Niners are acquiring veteran Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday.

Allen signed in Indy in August to help a banged-up receiver corps. Now he’s being shipped west to aid another.

In eight games this season, Allen has generated 40 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown. The longtime Los Angeles Chargers star, who earned six Pro Bowls in L.A., isn’t as steady as he once was, but the 34-year-old still knows how to run a route and can be counted on for third downs.

Allen has become something of a nomad in the past few years. After his Pro Bowl 2023 season, he was traded to Chicago for a fourth-round pick. He then returned to L.A. in 2025. This year, deep into the summer, he latched onto Shane Steichen’s squad.