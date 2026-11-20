It’s never wise to count out Baker Mayfield.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't doing that just yet ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.

Mayfield is officially questionable to play in Week 11, with undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels in place to start if the veteran isn't active.

Still dealing with a dislocated thumb that sidelined him three games, Mayfield is now working through a foot injury sustained during a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. Coming off a Week 10 bye, Mayfield seemed to be trending toward not playing at the onset of Week 11. However, he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and told reporters he was feeling good. A final decision is still to be made regarding his status.

“He had a good day today," coach Todd Bowles said. "We’ll see how his leg feels the next two days, but he’s trending in the right direction.”