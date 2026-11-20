Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (foot/thumb) questionable to play Sunday vs. Lions
It’s never wise to count out Baker Mayfield.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't doing that just yet ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions.
Mayfield is officially questionable to play in Week 11, with undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels in place to start if the veteran isn't active.
Still dealing with a dislocated thumb that sidelined him three games, Mayfield is now working through a foot injury sustained during a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. Coming off a Week 10 bye, Mayfield seemed to be trending toward not playing at the onset of Week 11. However, he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and told reporters he was feeling good. A final decision is still to be made regarding his status.
“He had a good day today," coach Todd Bowles said. "We’ll see how his leg feels the next two days, but he’s trending in the right direction.”
RELATED CONTENT
While Mayfield’s health has been troubling in 2026, his play has likewise been concerning.
The two-time Pro Bowler is averaging just 153.7 passing yards per game, completing 60.6% of his passes -- a low during his time with the Bucs -- and has thrown only three touchdowns in six starts with four interceptions.
Tampa’s offense has been steered by the workhorse performance of running back Bucky Irving, while the Bucs’ overall success as of late (all three of their wins have come over the last five games) has been driven, in large, by tenacious defense.
During Mayfield’s previous absence, Daniels filled in admirably. Over three starts, Daniels was 1-2, keying the Bucs' first win of the season on Oct. 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Across five total appearances this year, Daniels has thrown for 501 yards (60 of 98), three touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 123 yards on the ground.
The Buccaneers (3-6) will kick off against the host Lions (7-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.