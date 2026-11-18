NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 18
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COACHING NEWS
- Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine is taking over defensive play-calling duties from DC Christian Parker, ESPN and NFL Network reported.
INJURIES
- C Robert Hainsey is week to week with a knee sprain, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Coach Liam Coen confirmed that Hainsey will not play in Jacksonville's Week 11 game against the Giants.
SIGNINGS
- OT Fred Johnson is signing with Kansas City's practice squad, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Johnson is likely to be elevated to the active roster.
INJURIES
- C Aaron Brewer remains in the league's concussion protocol and will not practice on Wednesday, per head coach Jeff Hafley.
INJURIES
- G Mason McCormick suffered a dislocated ankle in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati but did not suffer a fracture, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. McCormick does not need surgery and could potentially return to action for the postseason.