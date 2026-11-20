The Indianapolis Colts have waived Daniel Jones and named Anthony Richardson the team's starting quarterback, head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday.

Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million extension in March, went 12 of 27 for 144 yards and an interception in Indy's 26-3 Thursday night loss to the Houston Texans.

He will be on waivers until Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Any team that claims him would take on just over $2 million this season and $38 million in non-guaranteed money in 2027, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

Coming off a torn Achilles he suffered last year, he was 3-8 as a starter for the Colts this season with 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions.

Indianapolis selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He lost his starting role to Jones in 2025, and has gone 8-7 in his career. He also replaced Jones briefly at the end of the loss to Houston.

Around the NFL will have more on the Colts shortly.