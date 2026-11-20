Colts waive Daniel Jones, name Anthony Richardson new starting quarterback
The Indianapolis Colts have waived Daniel Jones and named Anthony Richardson the team's starting quarterback, head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday.
Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million extension in March, went 12 of 27 for 144 yards and an interception in Indy's 26-3 Thursday night loss to the Houston Texans.
He will be on waivers until Monday at 4 p.m. ET. Any team that claims him would take on just over $2 million this season and $38 million in non-guaranteed money in 2027, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Coming off a torn Achilles he suffered last year, he was 3-8 as a starter for the Colts this season with 1,974 passing yards, seven touchdowns and a league-leading 13 interceptions.
Indianapolis selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He lost his starting role to Jones in 2025, and has gone 8-7 in his career. He also replaced Jones briefly at the end of the loss to Houston.
Around the NFL will have more on the Colts shortly.