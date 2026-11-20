NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 20
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- READ: Week 11 injury report
INJURIES
- C Aaron Brewer (concussion) will practice again Friday after returning as a limited participant Thursday, coach Jeff Hafley said.
- S Dante Trader Jr. (shoulder/groin) will not play Sunday against Buffalo, per Hafley.
- P Bradley Pinion (right groin) won't play Sunday vs. the Bills, Hafley said. Jack Browning will punt.
INJURIES
- QB Geno Smith (ankle) will be a full participant in Friday's practice and is trending toward playing Sunday against the Chargers, coach Aaron Glenn said Friday.
- WR Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle/hip) won't play Sunday, per Glenn.
- WR Isaiah Williams (ribs) won't play Sunday, per Glenn.