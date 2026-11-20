With eight weeks remaining in the regular season, it's probable Nacua won't be ready in time to return to the field unless the Rams mount a deep playoff run, meaning the surgery brings an anticlimactic end to Nacua's fourth NFL season. It was a campaign in which Nacua was arguably never more important to the Rams, becoming a do-everything receiver who averaged 10 catches per game and also began moonlighting in various secondary roles solely out of necessity for the banged-up Rams.

It was also one fraught with health challenges. Nacua battled psoas issues prior to the start of the regular season, missed two games with a hip issue before returning in Week 4, sustained a calf injury during practice in late October and saw his season indefinitely interrupted when he suffered a knee injury and turf toe in Los Angeles' win over Washington in Week 9. The Rams placed Nacua on injured reserve following the latest pair of injuries, ruling him out for at least a month before Friday's news.

Nacua's prior off-field conduct also attracted frequent attention during the 2026 season. The NFL officially suspended Nacua for three games earlier this week, effective immediately, meaning he'd serve the suspension while on IR. Multiple reporters from various outlets (including NFL Network and ESPN) have since reported the league was unaware that Nacua had undergone surgery prior to the three-game ban.

In total, 2026 has been a winding journey filled with examples of Nacua's premier value as a playmaker, as well as questions about how he'll fit into Los Angeles' future. Nacua is approaching free agency this offseason and will likely command top dollar on the open market, which would make the franchise tag a viable solution in order to keep him in Los Angeles for at least one more year. But with his growing injury history, his off-field issues and the Rams' checklist of pending free agents, Nacua's situation and outlook isn't exactly certain and will be worth monitoring closely in the early months of 2027.