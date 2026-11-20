Kirk Cousins trying to 'slow down,' keep blinders on amid whirlwind Vikings return: 'Ignorance is bliss'
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is leaning on some Sparty wisdom to see him through the cyclonic past few weeks following his trade from Las Vegas.
"Mark Dantonio would always say that when things speed up, he would always try to slow down," Cousins said Thursday of his former Michigan State coach, via ESPN. "And that's always stuck with me whenever life starts to get busy, is to actually try to go the opposite direction and slow down. So I've really simplified life. I've got about 150 text messages I haven't responded to. My wife is handling a lot of things and I'm pretty much just really basic, just coming to work and going home, and life's actually been really slow and boring in a way by design.
"So there's a lot of things going on maybe outside, but I kind of have 'ignorance is bliss' and just focus on football."
Last Sunday, Cousins became the first QB since at least 1950 to start a game in consecutive weeks for two different teams, per NFL Research. It wasn’t the prettiest game from the purple-donned QB, who went 21-of-31 for 207 pass yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 94.4 passer rating in Minnesota's Week 10 win over the Packers, but the Vikes scored 30 points, their most in a game since Week 1 (39-22 win versus Green Bay).
The 38-year-old has joked that he still doesn’t know all of his new teammates, but that isn’t slowing him down.
"I think there's moments where you say, 'Hey, this is pro football and no matter what color the uniform is or how well you know your teammates, it's still what you know to do,'" Cousins said. "And in some ways I think maybe playing a football game was the most normal part of [last] week.
"There's also other ways that you say, 'This isn't normal' in terms of maybe the guy who scores, you don't know his last name, their first name. There's different things. So it's a little bit of both as you go through it, but you just try to take it one day at a time and just go through your normal process to get ready."
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Cousins has jumped in and grabbed ahold of a Vikings ship that was teetering on getting lost in the abyss. His arrival has breathed life into the idea that Minnesota can be legit contenders, simply by bringing a decent offensive output to complement their dominant defense.
The Vikings are a perfect 5-0 in 2026 when they score 16 or more points. In 10 starts this season with the Raiders and Vikings, Cousins’ teams have scored 17 or more points in each outing, including seven north of 25.
If Cousins starts the rest of the Vikings games, he’ll have played 18 tilts in 2026 -- the Vikings had their bye in Week 6, the Raiders' is in Week 13. Quarterbacks are protected from the game’s brutality more than any position outside of specialists, so it affects Cousins less than, say, a defensive lineman or running back.
“I thought about it,” Cousins told reporters of potentially playing 18 games. “I thought about it, but added to the altitude [in Mexico City for Sunday's game vs. San Francisco], added to the new system, added to not knowing people’s names. Just part of the deal. And, again, kind of one minute at a time, one day at a time, one practice at a time, and kind of keep blinders on, and we’ll look up, and it’ll be March.
"But until then, I think I’m just kind of, keeping it, you know, the short game, if you will, short view in front of me, just trying to stay focused there.”