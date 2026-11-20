Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is leaning on some Sparty wisdom to see him through the cyclonic past few weeks following his trade from Las Vegas.

"Mark Dantonio would always say that when things speed up, he would always try to slow down," Cousins said Thursday of his former Michigan State coach, via ESPN. "And that's always stuck with me whenever life starts to get busy, is to actually try to go the opposite direction and slow down. So I've really simplified life. I've got about 150 text messages I haven't responded to. My wife is handling a lot of things and I'm pretty much just really basic, just coming to work and going home, and life's actually been really slow and boring in a way by design.

"So there's a lot of things going on maybe outside, but I kind of have 'ignorance is bliss' and just focus on football."

Last Sunday, Cousins became the first QB since at least 1950 to start a game in consecutive weeks for two different teams, per NFL Research. It wasn’t the prettiest game from the purple-donned QB, who went 21-of-31 for 207 pass yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 94.4 passer rating in Minnesota's Week 10 win over the Packers, but the Vikes scored 30 points, their most in a game since Week 1 (39-22 win versus Green Bay).

The 38-year-old has joked that he still doesn’t know all of his new teammates, but that isn’t slowing him down.

"I think there's moments where you say, 'Hey, this is pro football and no matter what color the uniform is or how well you know your teammates, it's still what you know to do,'" Cousins said. "And in some ways I think maybe playing a football game was the most normal part of [last] week.

"There's also other ways that you say, 'This isn't normal' in terms of maybe the guy who scores, you don't know his last name, their first name. There's different things. So it's a little bit of both as you go through it, but you just try to take it one day at a time and just go through your normal process to get ready."