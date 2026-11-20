C.J. Stroud in a 'groove' as he looks to push Texans into playoff hunt
If not for the Texans' losing record, C.J. Stroud would be squarely in the MVP discussion. The quarterback has been that good in 2026.
On Thursday, in prime time, he showed off his impressive array of skills, muscling shots downfield as Houston stomped the spiraling Indianapolis Colts, 26-3.
“It's fun, man. I know since I've been a rookie, honestly when I started player I knew what type of player I could be in this league,” Stroud said. “Just to get on that groove and have a rhythm has been amazing and honestly I would be lying to you if I said it didn't feel good."
Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, including a couple gorgeous shots, and a 118.2 passer rating. It marked his third consecutive game with at least three passing touchdowns, the second-longest streak in Texans franchise history, trailing only Deshaun Watson’s four straight games in 2017. Stroud now has 22 passing touchdowns in 2026, one shy of tying his career-high of 23 set in his 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year season.
“I'm very grateful for this opportunity to even play in the NFL,” he said. “People probably think I'm crazy for always saying that, but, man, I really did not expect my life to be like this. It's nothing but the grace of God that I'm sitting up here and to be playing the way that I am. It's nothing but the credit to the team. Just the way the defense prepared us in training camp. The way offensive line's been blocking their tail off giving me a shot. The way the receivers have been running routes, getting open.
"I'm super grateful to play on a team like this. I don't take it for granted at all.”
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Coming off two down years, the Texans and Stroud decided to play out the 2026 season before re-evaluating the QB’s contract situation. Thursday night was another sign that a massive payday is coming.
Stroud has been sublime this season despite a still-somewhat-wonky blocking unit. In beating the Colts, the QB showed why he can thrive even without the best blocking. All three of his TDs came under pressure, while he was 5-of-8 passing for 99 yards with a man in his face. Per Next Gen Stats, it was the first time in Stroud's career in which he threw for at least three touchdowns while under pressure in a game.
Unlike last year, when the defense carried the club, Stroud has been leading the way.
"He's a top quarterback in this league, no matter what his year may have looked like," pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. said. "Trust me, it's 32 other teams that would love to have C.J. Stroud on their team. So, I'm just happy he's here."
The victory was significant for the Texans' chances of streaking their way back into the playoff hunt. They currently sit at 4-6, ninth in the AFC, two games behind the Cleveland Browns for the final playoff spot. Next Gen Stats puts their playoff probability at 27% after the win.
“I think it gets us healthy,” Stroud said of the win. “It helps the guys heal up a little bit. I know we even had some guys go down today, but I think we're missing a couple of guys that we'll get back next week and then also just having a couple days off of a pretty good win is cool. Always things you can clean up so we'll do that when the time is necessary, but I think you got to enjoy it and it will be a couple of good weeks for us so we got to go 1-0 mentality the rest of the time.”
Last year, Houston started 3-5 before running off nine straight wins to swipe a playoff spot. They’ll need a similar run in 2026. This time it’ll be on the arm of Stroud, not a surprisingly struggling defense.
The Texans face the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens next week before tilts against the Steelers, Commanders and Jaguars.