If not for the Texans' losing record, C.J. Stroud would be squarely in the MVP discussion. The quarterback has been that good in 2026.

On Thursday, in prime time, he showed off his impressive array of skills, muscling shots downfield as Houston stomped the spiraling Indianapolis Colts, 26-3.

“It's fun, man. I know since I've been a rookie, honestly when I started player I knew what type of player I could be in this league,” Stroud said. “Just to get on that groove and have a rhythm has been amazing and honestly I would be lying to you if I said it didn't feel good."

Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, including a couple gorgeous shots, and a 118.2 passer rating. It marked his third consecutive game with at least three passing touchdowns, the second-longest streak in Texans franchise history, trailing only Deshaun Watson’s four straight games in 2017. Stroud now has 22 passing touchdowns in 2026, one shy of tying his career-high of 23 set in his 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year season.

“I'm very grateful for this opportunity to even play in the NFL,” he said. “People probably think I'm crazy for always saying that, but, man, I really did not expect my life to be like this. It's nothing but the grace of God that I'm sitting up here and to be playing the way that I am. It's nothing but the credit to the team. Just the way the defense prepared us in training camp. The way offensive line's been blocking their tail off giving me a shot. The way the receivers have been running routes, getting open.

"I'm super grateful to play on a team like this. I don't take it for granted at all.”