C.J. Stroud says Houston can't 'cry about' latest collapse: 'The motivated Texans is a scary team'
The Houston Texans' second-half collapse in Cleveland put C.J. Stroud’s squad behind the eight ball, needing a winning streak and some help to return to the playoffs.
The Texans sit four games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and 2.5 games behind the 6-4 Browns for the final wild-card spot (and Cleveland now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker). Houston currently has a 20 percent playoff probability, per Next Gen Stats.
With a short week before Thursday’s divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Stroud knows the turnaround must start now.
"What else are we going to do? Cry about it and hold our heads down? Woe is us, woe is this team? I don't believe in that,” the QB said Tuesday. “It sucks, yeah, I'm not the happiest camper, but I think the motivated me is one of the best me's that I've seen. I think even as this team, the motivated Texans is a scary team.
"It's up to us. We don't need anybody else. That's my message to the guys. We don't need anybody else to have faith in us or to think that we can do this or can't do this. It doesn't really matter. We're the ones on the field making plays and we have the opportunity. Everybody can have an opinion, but when you have the opportunity, you've got to go and do it and I think it just starts one thing at a time."
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The Texans have not only lost four games in which they held a fourth-quarter lead, the most in the NFL this season, but they also have lost four games in which they led in the final two minutes of regulation, the most losses after leading in the final two minutes in a season in team history, per NFL Research. Those four losses are tied for the most such games in a team’s first nine games since 1982 (2014 Saints, 2000 Chargers). Houston is the 14th team since 1982 with at least four such losses in a season; only the 2022 Ravens made the playoffs.
Houston watched a 17-0 lead evaporate Sunday in its eventual 27-24 loss. The Texans will be the seventh team in NFL history to play a game on three or fewer days of rest the week after blowing a 17-plus point lead in a loss (the previous six went 2-3-1).
Stroud believes the quick turnaround could help steel the squad’s focus.
"Yeah, I think so. I think having a Thursday night game after a loss like that, I know it sucks, but it's a little better,” he said. “You get to get over it a little faster. We've got to flush it as quick as we can as a good Colts team that's hungry coming in here."
Facing a rebuilding Indy team provides the Texans a chance to get their first home win of the season after starting 0-4. No team in NFL history has made the playoffs after starting a season 0-5 at home. Indy is 0-4 on the road in the U.S. this season (won as the designated road team in London).