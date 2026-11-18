The Houston Texans' second-half collapse in Cleveland put C.J. Stroud’s squad behind the eight ball, needing a winning streak and some help to return to the playoffs.

The Texans sit four games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South and 2.5 games behind the 6-4 Browns for the final wild-card spot (and Cleveland now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker). Houston currently has a 20 percent playoff probability, per Next Gen Stats.

With a short week before Thursday’s divisional matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Stroud knows the turnaround must start now.

"What else are we going to do? Cry about it and hold our heads down? Woe is us, woe is this team? I don't believe in that,” the QB said Tuesday. “It sucks, yeah, I'm not the happiest camper, but I think the motivated me is one of the best me's that I've seen. I think even as this team, the motivated Texans is a scary team.

"It's up to us. We don't need anybody else. That's my message to the guys. We don't need anybody else to have faith in us or to think that we can do this or can't do this. It doesn't really matter. We're the ones on the field making plays and we have the opportunity. Everybody can have an opinion, but when you have the opportunity, you've got to go and do it and I think it just starts one thing at a time."