Aidan Hutchinson’s season-ending ACL tear is the latest in a long string of Detroit Lions defenders suffering major injuries.

The knee injury is Hutchinson’s second season-ender in three campaigns. Jack Campbell is out with a serious neck injury suffered earlier this month. Brian Branch just recently returned from a torn Achilles. Kerby Joseph is set to finally return after a lengthy absence due to a knee injury. Alim McNeill tore his ACL in 2024.

Detroit’s defense hasn’t been at full strength in years. It might never be.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked on Tuesday if he ever laments the bad fortune.

“I think there are times where if you’re not careful, you lay in bed at night and you start thinking about all the ‘what ifs?’” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “And at some point, you become a miserable piece of [expletive]. And I’m not going to do it, man. We’re not doing it. I refuse to look it that way.”

Campbell’s mentality is the only one to take. To wallow in the losses would be to punt on the rest of the season.

“Does it stink?” he said. “It sure did in the moment. It's time to move on. We have to. And what has happened with Jack Campbell and with Hutch now will not be in vain. We can't allow it to. They got us to this point. And so, what are we going to do about it, man? Are we just going to let it go to waste or are we going to do something and pick up the slack?”