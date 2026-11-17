Facing a good Steelers defense that entered Week 10 fourth in the league in sacks, the Bengals dominated the line of scrimmage. Burrow was pressured on just 17.4% of his dropbacks, the fifth-lowest rate in a game in his career, despite averaging a 2.96-second time to throw, his sixth-longest in a game, per Next Gen Stats. Burrow had all day (or should I say night). When kept clean, he completed 30 of 37 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

Any attempt to speed up Burrow was a cute sideshow. An elite diagnoser of defenses, the Bengals QB ate the Steelers blitz alive, completing all 12 of his attempts versus an extra rusher for 186 yards.

In the past, Burrow’s kryptonite was pressure in his face. Now that the Bengals are getting good protection, Superman is unleashed. He can dive-bomb defenses with the top WR duo in the game. Sit back? Cool. Joe will just dump it off for a chunk gain to his running backs or TEs.

Facing the Bengals’ passing attack is a choose-your-own-adventure demise: death by bombing or papercut. Either way, fatality is near certain.

Burrow sits No. 1 in completion rate at 74.7% -- the 49ers' Brock Purdyis the only other QB above 70% (70.1) -- and completion percentage over expected at 7.4%, while owning the top passer rating (117.7) in the NFL.

His 109.3 Pass EPA is more than 10 points higher than the next-closest QB (Trevor Lawrence, 97.9), and his Win Probability Added leaped to second at 198.7%, behind only Josh Allen. His 54% success rate is second, per NGS, and his EPA per dropback ranks third (0.23). He also leads the league in completions (254), TDs (27 -- five more than the next closest), and first downs (142).

Those who accuse Burrow of dinking and dunking are either haters, don’t actually watch, or both. Yes, he’ll take his share of dumpoffs when the defense sits back. But that’s just smart football. He also heaves as many bombs as the next guy. Per Pro Football Focus, Burrow has 21 big-time throws, the third-most in the league, while generating seven turnover-worthy plays (for comparison, Purdy has 13 big-time throws to nine turnover-worthy plays; Allen's is 12 to 15). Burrow’s 8.2 yards-per-attempt average is currently sixth (minimum 100 attempts), but he has 64 more passes thrown than anyone above him on that metric. Dink? Sure. Dunk? Absolutely -- all over the opposing defense.

Averaging a league-high 310.6 passing yards per game, Burrow is on pace to put up 5,280 yards this season, which would rank fourth all-time behind only Peyton Manning's 2013 (5,477), Drew Brees' 2011 (5,476) and Tom Brady's 2011 (5,316).

The last half-dozen tilts, Joe Brrr has taken things to another stratosphere. Over the past six games, Burrow is averaging 342 passing yards per game. If he keeps that pace up for the rest of the season, he'll generate an NFL record 5,531 passing yards.

That’s an MVP number.