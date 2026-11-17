Week 11 NFL MVP tracker: Joe Burrow on historic hot streak; Jahmyr Gibbs crashes into top 5
There are heaters; then there is whatever Joe Burrow is on.
The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is so hot, his right arm should be tested for alien matter.
In Sunday’s prime-time 38-18 steamrolling of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Burrow put up 409 yards and four passing touchdowns. It marked his fifth CONSECUTIVE game with at least four touchdowns, which tied Peyton Manning's consecutive-games record from 2004. That’s 2004 NFL MVP Peyton Manning, to us.
In Week 10, Burrow completed 35 of 44 pass attempts for his 409 yards, marking the third time this season the Bengals QB has thrown for 400-plus yards with a completion rate higher than 72%. (Nerdy quirk: In nine games this season, Burrow has zero 300-yard passing days. He’s either south of that line or blasts all the way to 400 yards.)
Through his first six seasons, we’ve always wondered what it would look like if Burrow had good protection. Remember all those Ja'Marr Chase versus Penei Sewell debates and memes? Well, we finally get to see him protected. And it’s freaking glorious.
With Amarius Mims growing into the game's best right tackle, and the rest of the line playing solidly of late, the Bengals' passer is getting consistently excellent protection for the first time in his career. Sunday's performance against the Steelers was the offensive line's crown jewel.
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Facing a good Steelers defense that entered Week 10 fourth in the league in sacks, the Bengals dominated the line of scrimmage. Burrow was pressured on just 17.4% of his dropbacks, the fifth-lowest rate in a game in his career, despite averaging a 2.96-second time to throw, his sixth-longest in a game, per Next Gen Stats. Burrow had all day (or should I say night). When kept clean, he completed 30 of 37 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns.
Any attempt to speed up Burrow was a cute sideshow. An elite diagnoser of defenses, the Bengals QB ate the Steelers blitz alive, completing all 12 of his attempts versus an extra rusher for 186 yards.
In the past, Burrow’s kryptonite was pressure in his face. Now that the Bengals are getting good protection, Superman is unleashed. He can dive-bomb defenses with the top WR duo in the game. Sit back? Cool. Joe will just dump it off for a chunk gain to his running backs or TEs.
Facing the Bengals’ passing attack is a choose-your-own-adventure demise: death by bombing or papercut. Either way, fatality is near certain.
Burrow sits No. 1 in completion rate at 74.7% -- the 49ers' Brock Purdyis the only other QB above 70% (70.1) -- and completion percentage over expected at 7.4%, while owning the top passer rating (117.7) in the NFL.
His 109.3 Pass EPA is more than 10 points higher than the next-closest QB (Trevor Lawrence, 97.9), and his Win Probability Added leaped to second at 198.7%, behind only Josh Allen. His 54% success rate is second, per NGS, and his EPA per dropback ranks third (0.23). He also leads the league in completions (254), TDs (27 -- five more than the next closest), and first downs (142).
Those who accuse Burrow of dinking and dunking are either haters, don’t actually watch, or both. Yes, he’ll take his share of dumpoffs when the defense sits back. But that’s just smart football. He also heaves as many bombs as the next guy. Per Pro Football Focus, Burrow has 21 big-time throws, the third-most in the league, while generating seven turnover-worthy plays (for comparison, Purdy has 13 big-time throws to nine turnover-worthy plays; Allen's is 12 to 15). Burrow’s 8.2 yards-per-attempt average is currently sixth (minimum 100 attempts), but he has 64 more passes thrown than anyone above him on that metric. Dink? Sure. Dunk? Absolutely -- all over the opposing defense.
Averaging a league-high 310.6 passing yards per game, Burrow is on pace to put up 5,280 yards this season, which would rank fourth all-time behind only Peyton Manning's 2013 (5,477), Drew Brees' 2011 (5,476) and Tom Brady's 2011 (5,316).
The last half-dozen tilts, Joe Brrr has taken things to another stratosphere. Over the past six games, Burrow is averaging 342 passing yards per game. If he keeps that pace up for the rest of the season, he'll generate an NFL record 5,531 passing yards.
That’s an MVP number.
Now, let's get to the rankings.
MVP RANKINGS
NOTE: Up/down arrows below reflect movement from the Week 10 edition.
What? You need more? Really? Sheesh.
Burrow is on pace to throw for 5,000-plus yards, 50-plus touchdowns while completing more than 74% of his passes. Zero QBs in NFL history have put up that combo. Only Drew Brees has hit the 70% completion mark in a 5,000-yard season, but he fell short of 50 TDs.
Some might take points off that Purdy’s performance on Sunday considering it came against a stuffed-teddy-bear Cowboys defense. However, rewatching Purdy’s performance in the context of the shootout, he was sublime. Dallas actually got some good pressure and pushed the QB off his spot more than expected. On those plays, Purdy did his best work. The 49ers QB avoids sacks like a ghost, calmly drifting away from a defender, finding green grass and an open target, which he hits with insane accuracy.
Purdy finished 4 of 4 for 135 yards and a touchdown on scrambles against the Cowboys, tying Patrick Mahomes (Week 4, 2018) and Josh Allen (Week 15, 2024) for the most scramble passing yards since at least 2018, per NGS. Purdy regained his place as the No. 1 QB in EPA per dropback (0.3) and leads the league in success rate (54.9%) and YPA (9.0). In Week 11, he’ll face Brian Flores in prime time in Mexico City. Giddy up.
It was a rough week passing the pigskin for Allen, who completed just 11 of 21 attempts (52.4%) for 196 yards, with a deep TD toss and an intercepted bomb. Allen hit three big plays that accounted for 131 yards (66.8%). The splash plays -- combined with a plowing rushing attack -- were enough to blast past the Jets on Sunday, 31-12. Allen’s ability to convert TDs remains the game's biggest short-yardage weapon, as he tallied two more rushing scores. Week 10 hurt Allen's ranking among top-tier passers, dropping him to fourth in EPA per dropback (.20) and success rate (50.7), but his WPA remains by far the best in the league at 227.7%. That’s what keeps Allen among the MVP favorites; even on an off week passing, he still does other things that lead to wins.
Speaking of winning, Lawrence and the Jags are streaking, earning their third straight blowout win on Sunday. In those three victories, Jacksonville has outscored their opponents 115-40. Lawrence continues to be extremely efficient, and on Sunday he threw for a season-high 352 yards on 25 of 35 attempts, with three TDs and an INT in a 40-23 win over the Titans. It marked Lawrence’s fifth game of the season with at least three touchdown passes, tying Burrow for the league lead. The Jags QB leads the league with an 8.1 TD rate and a 13.4 yards-per-completion average. He also moved to second in EPA/dropback (.25), pass EPA (97.9), and fifth in success rate (50.4&). Because the Jags keep blowing opponents out of the water, Lawrence isn’t racking up the counting stats, but his ability to move the chains when needed has been obvious ahead of garbage time. He ranks third in first-down percentage (39.4%), behind only Purdy and Burrow. Lawrence’s MVP candidacy has been obvious from the start. It’s good that others are finally giving the Jags and their QB the attention they deserve.
Honestly, I agonized over whether to put Jaxon Smith-Njigba back in this spot or go with Gibbs. In the end, I leaned toward Sonic over the Silver Surfer for this week. Gibbs is the engine of Detroit’s offense, generating 37.7% of the Lions' scrimmage yards through nine games (for comparison, JSN is at 35.5%). Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,000 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns, 64 rushing first downs and 111.1 yards per game. His 1,384 scrimmage yards and 13 scrimmage TDs are both tops, as well. Sonic’s 153.77 scrimmage yards per game puts him on pace for 2,614, which would break Chris Johnson’s 2,509 record set in 2009. Frankly, whether they’re receiving or rushing, yards are yards and TDs are TDs. Gibbs gobbles up both like they’re gold rings. Sunday, he smashed for 252 scrimmage yards, the most by any player this season, per NFL Research, and two TDs. Gibbs' 73 missed tackles forced are 13 more than any other running back, per NGS, and his 395 yards after MTF are 69 more than any other RB. The dynamic weapon has the Lions atop the NFL's best division. That’s worthy of MVP consideration.
Next in line: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Packers QB Jordan Love, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Bears QB Caleb Williams