Raiders' Klint Kubiak says Fernando Mendoza will be 'growing in all phases' after first start
Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza came out of the gate hot on Sunday in his first start, finding quick outlets and spreading the ball around. The rookie completed his first seven passes and scored a rushing touchdown.
Then the Seattle Seahawks defense punched Vegas in the mouth and didn’t relent. The rookie was sacked six times, including twice by cornerback Devon Witherspoon coming on the blitz. Raiders coach Klint Kubiak noted Monday that blitz recognition is one spot Mendoza must improve.
“I think that is a big area,” Kubiak said, via The Associated Press. “Yes, he’s going to be growing in all phases, and that one for sure.”
To be fair to Mendoza, many veteran quarterbacks have been just as bamboozled by Mike Macdonald’s defense. Getting pummeled by the reigning Super Bowl champs in his first start is nothing to hang his head about.
Mendoza responded in the way teams want to see from franchise quarterbacks.
"It's good to get punched in the face, because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense,” Mendoza said, per the team’s official website.
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The offense lacked explosives, but Mendoza played well in the first half, showing the ability to play from under center, throw with accuracy and know where to go with the pigskin. He completed 11-of-13 passes for 90 yards, while taking two sacks, as the Raiders took a 10-7 lead into halftime.
The Seahawks adjusted, and the rookie QB got smothered.
The Raiders were outgained 223 to -2 in the third quarter. Oof. By the final frame, the score was flipped, 21-10, and Vegas couldn’t recover.
It’s nothing new for rookie QBs to be stymied in their first start. It’s almost a rite of passage in the NFL, a black-and-blue welcoming. The good ones learn from it. They grow, develop and ensure that the lessons in defeat help them earn future victories.
"It's important to learn and grow from this, to throw my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit, and to practice that rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows … move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week,” Mendoza said.
The mentality is there. The talent is there.
This is Mendoza’s team now. How he develops the rest of the season will tell us how bright the future is in the desert.