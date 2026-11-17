Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza came out of the gate hot on Sunday in his first start, finding quick outlets and spreading the ball around. The rookie completed his first seven passes and scored a rushing touchdown.

Then the Seattle Seahawks defense punched Vegas in the mouth and didn’t relent. The rookie was sacked six times, including twice by cornerback Devon Witherspoon coming on the blitz. Raiders coach Klint Kubiak noted Monday that blitz recognition is one spot Mendoza must improve.

“I think that is a big area,” Kubiak said, via The Associated Press. “Yes, he’s going to be growing in all phases, and that one for sure.”

To be fair to Mendoza, many veteran quarterbacks have been just as bamboozled by Mike Macdonald’s defense. Getting pummeled by the reigning Super Bowl champs in his first start is nothing to hang his head about.

Mendoza responded in the way teams want to see from franchise quarterbacks.

"It's good to get punched in the face, because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense,” Mendoza said, per the team’s official website.