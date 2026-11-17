NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Vikings vault into top five; Browns, Rams and Commanders on the rise
Week 10 delivered a bit of separation between the haves and have-nots in the NFL.
It also slapped me in the face with a harsh realization: The middle tier of the league is becoming a giant quagmire. Questions fill the space like peat fills a bog.
Are the 5-3-1 Giants -- the same team that just gave away a game to the 3-5-1 Commanders -- really that good?? Did Houston just watch its last chance of a second-half turnaround slip through its fingers? Can the Rams’ four-game winning streak be trusted? Are the Seahawks more than just their defense?
Even in the higher reaches of the league pecking order, I'm left to ponder some pressing matters. Are the Broncos lurking as one of the NFL’s most dangerous -- but overlooked -- teams? And did Kirk Cousins just complete Minnesota?
I’m hoping we’ll have more answers in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, I’ve been tasked with sorting out where we currently stand. Here are my Power Rankings entering Week 11.
Did I expect San Francisco to give up 40 points to the Cowboys? No, I foresaw them surrendering just 20, in fact. Does that concern me much? No, not really. The 49ers won a wild shootout in Arlington by staying true to themselves offensively -- crafting a beautiful blend of creative play-calling with artistic improvisation from Brock Purdy to light up Dallas’ beleaguered defense -- and they did enough defensively to get the job done. Nick Bosa isn’t quite making the impact I’d hoped to see in his return from injury, but it’s still early in that process and the defense remains a strong group overall. Until proven otherwise, this is the NFL’s best squad.
Look, I know the Bills’ recent victories aren’t of the chest-thumping, braggadocious quality. In their last three, they took down the Joe Fagnano-led Ravens, the Carson Wentz-led Vikings and the lowly Jets. But there’s something to be said about a top team simply taking care of business. Is Josh Allen enjoying an MVP season? Not quite, but he’s still Josh Allen. DJ Moore’s return from injury has provided a nice boost, and the defense is playing more cohesively, even if Jim Leonhard's unit hasn't been truly tested by an explosive offense. Those tests will come, but right now, I can’t help but give credit where it’s due. The Bills are winning the games they’ve been scheduled to play.
The trade deadline rang out like the final bell and whistle on a departing train for the Jaguars, who loaded up on fresh fuel and cargo with one final destination in mind. I have one suggestion: You better run to this moving locomotive and hop on board before it hits top speed, because it won’t be long before everyone else realizes what they missed when the Jags Express left the station without them. Jacksonville stands as one of the most complete teams in the NFL. The offense is led by a seasoned, highly skilled quarterback (Trevor Lawrence), an emerging star receiver (Parker Washington) and a dynamo of a running back (Bhayshul Tuten). Meanwhile, the defense plays with the no-nonsense attitude of its coordinator (Anthony Campanile). I know, it’s the Jaguars, but I recommend making their games a priority going forward. They played with their food in Nashville on Sunday and still won 40-23.
Look, I’m not interested in taking victory laps, but this is another team I’m tired of selling to everyone else. Fortunately, Sunday Night Football took care of that for me in Week 10, introducing the world to the greatest MVP campaign most have ignored to this point and a defense that can certainly rise to the occasion and shut down an opposing offense. Joe Burrow is enjoying the best season of his career and playing fearlessly in Cincy's offense, while Dexter Lawrence is making everyone around him better on defense. Furthermore, the Ja’Marr Chase-Tee Higgins duo has officially reached peak maturity and should frighten every opposing defense. I’m serious -- just take a look at how this offense operates on a weekly basis. The Bengals still can’t run the ball effectively and it basically doesn’t even matter. That alone should scare other contenders.
Uh-oh, folks -- they let the Vikings find the key to unlocking their offense. Kirk Cousins is that long-lost passcode and needed just one outing to prove he can give Minnesota the direction, execution and consistency needed to finally marry its elite defense with a functional offense. The 30-10 final score in Green Bay honestly didn't do the game justice, considering how much better the Vikings were than the Packers on Sunday. And I think that was only a preview of what’s to come for a team I can now confidently label a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Having spent last week on a bye, the Bears didn't do anything wrong -- they just got caught up in a Power Rankings shakeup, with a couple of impressive teams leap-frogging them. Last time out, Chicago earned a narrow win over Tampa Bay that exposed some weaknesses but also felt like an anomaly in the larger picture. I still have plenty of confidence in this team, but it has to navigate the incredibly competitive NFC North to fulfill its potential. The Bears need to come out of the break on the right foot, facing a three-week stretch that includes dates with Detroit and Jacksonville.
I like to believe the Broncos began to assemble some important pieces offensively before entering the Week 10 bye, and I hope that produces a more consistent and aggressive attack in the weeks ahead. Their schedule really opens up for them from here, and I know that defense isn’t going to relent. Expect Denver to stay in this top tier for the rest of the season, barring unforeseen catastrophe.
Detroit's offense is among the most consistent units in the NFL -- save for Week 9 -- and the team continues to enjoy improvement from the defensive side. The Lions only fall this week because of movement around them, although I am quite concerned with how they’re going to replace Aidan Hutchinson’s production.
We saw an explosive vertical attack from the Chiefs for the first time in what feels like ages in Sunday's win. It might have been nothing more than a brief glimpse into the past, but I also feel Josh Downs’ arrival will continue to produce better results from this passing attack. Additionally, it's time for folks to acknowledge Kansas City found a gem in rookie RB Emmett Johnson, who filled in admirably for Kenneth Walker III (groin), allowing the offense to continue rolling. Those who despise the Chiefs will be disappointed to read this closing line: Kansas City is back and isn’t going away anytime soon.
We’re now entering the edge of the quagmire. Green Bay’s reliance on the explosive play became a weakness against Minnesota, as a lack of sustainable success contributed to its 20-point loss to the division rival. One might simply say the Vikings have the Packers' number; I tend to think Minnesota merely exposed a weakness that might hold back Green Bay as it fights to remain in the playoff hunt in the toughest division in football. That’s not enough to knock the Pack out of the top 10, but it does shake my confidence in them.
Seattle’s offense is slowly starting to improve -- especially the running game -- but a win over the Raiders isn’t a great barometer for where it is in this process. Credit is due to Drew Lock, who has handled the quarterback job as well as one can expect from a backup, and the defense remains stifling, especially against lesser competition. The 'Hawks better come out of the Week 11 bye ready, though, because a massive test awaits on the other side in the form of the rival 49ers.
I’m admittedly a skeptic when it comes to these Browns, but Sunday started to change my tune. Cleveland got walloped in the mouth by the Texans early and had every reason to fold, yet the Browns did the opposite, regrouping defensively and punching back offensively to overcome the deficit and close with yet another game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Their shift toward playing aggressive, sticky coverage and a sudden jump in athleticism and mobility from Deshaun Watson (I know, I can’t believe I’m writing this, either) have made me think this team might actually be able to keep this strange run of success going.
I expected more from the Steelers on Sunday night. I knew the offense had its issues, but I did not expect them to allow the Bengals to cruise right through their defense, especially after Pittsburgh had the bye week to prepare for this massive AFC North showdown. It may have just been a bad day at the office, but I tend to believe it might also be a reminder of this team’s flaws and overall limitations.
No movement this week for a Buccaneers team that was idle and remains my favorite to win an average-or-worse NFC South. This defense has permanently shifted toward becoming a unit of hunters. The offense can run the ball with authority, and Baker Mayfield needs only to minimize his risks in order for the Bucs to be a consistently competitive bunch, which is coincidentally also all that is required to win the division crown.
The Rams have won four straight! Do I trust this winning streak? Nope. Los Angeles is missing nearly all of its key offensive playmakers and needed to resort to 13 and 20 personnel to get the job done Sunday, which was both an example of good problem-solving and also an indicator of how this team is going to be limited against better competition. We’ll learn much more about the Rams after their Week 11 bye, with games against Green Bay, Kansas City and San Francisco coming out of the break.
I think we can agree the Giants are good enough to win a bad NFC East. Beyond that, there’s no telling what this team really is. These G-Men have their great moments, like when Cam Skattebo is running over defenders into the end zone or Deonte Banks is shutting down receivers, but they lack the consistency typical of a true title contender. That’s fine; it’s Year 1 under John Harbaugh, which unfortunately also comes with the occasional blown lead, like in last Thursday night’s loss. The 16th spot feels right, even if Big Blue finishes as one of the 14 playoff qualifiers -- although there’s a lot of season left to play.
Well, just as the Texans’ unlikely turnaround from an 0-4 start was gaining steam, the Browns showed up to ruin it. Houston’s blown 17-point lead was a microcosm of what has plagued the team throughout this season, and while C.J. Stroud has enjoyed an excellent bounce-back campaign, his ineffectiveness for most of the second half Sunday was both disappointing and painfully familiar to Texans fans. This just might be what Houston is this year.
We knew the Cowboys’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed. We knew their offensive firepower represented their only chance of success. Dallas seemingly acknowledged this reality, too, with Sunday’s performance against San Francisco. This offense remains good enough (in most weeks) to keep the 'Boys in the playoff hunt, but the defense won’t ever give them a real chance of winning anything significant without some changes. It just is what it is.
The Panthers somehow managed to win a game in which they committed 17 penalties. They won it because they probably should have triumphed by multiple scores, a frustrating reminder of where this team stands in a winnable NFC South. Hey, at least Chuba Hubbard knows how to deliver in the clutch.
Washington enjoyed some vengeance Thursday night by finishing off a comeback win over the Giants, a team the Commanders should have defeated in their first meeting if not for their own disorganization. This is a minor victory in a season in which they’re still alive by virtue of existing in a terrible division, but it’s also a year when firings seem to be following them like a shadow.
The Fernando Mendoza era officially began with an exciting opening touchdown drive. That was pretty much it for the day’s Silver and Black entertainment. The Raiders’ limitations were on full display against the Seahawks in the second half, in which Las Vegas had -17 offensive yards prior to a late field-goal drive. I expect this offense to eventually find a groove with Mendoza after clearing this brutal stretch of games against Seattle, Denver and Cleveland.
The Falcons responded to their loss overseas by barely putting up a fight against the Chiefs. Atlanta surrendered 461 yards of offense and largely didn’t find success anywhere until the special teams unit successfully recovered an onside kick when down 28-10 (ultimately only managing a field goal on that extra possession). The Falcons can’t seem to get Bijan Robinson going as a true focal point of the offense and look nothing like the very good team they briefly were earlier this season, which helps explain why they parted with Jessie Bates III last week.
The Patriots’ defense is bad. Drake Maye is out for the foreseeable future. A.J. Brown has suffered his third injury of the season. Everything is going poorly for the Pats, who simply aren’t a good football team right now.
The Titans are my favorite candidate of this group to climb in the coming weeks because they’ve been admirably competitive over the last few games. Those who are interested in tanking can turn to the Titans for the playbook on how to do it properly: Play better opponents closely, produce entertaining action and still lose, preserving draft position. That said, eventually they’ll scratch out another win or two. They’ve simply been too frisky (and Cam Ward is steadily improving) to not end on the winning side again.
The Saints seem like a directionless outfit. It’s not Tyler Shough’s fault; he’s done a solid job for the most part this season. Rookie Jordyn Tyson has impressed in his brief run since returning from injury, too. The rest of this team leaves plenty to be desired, though.
The Jets haven’t scored a touchdown in two weeks. They’ve surrendered 35 and 31 points in those contests. They’re now a team worth watching if you’re a fan of individual success (RB Braelon Allen has enjoyed a good Year 3, for example), but they just cannot put it together well enough to win games.
The Chargers won a game! The Chargers avoided going a full calendar year without a win! Justin Herbert didn’t throw an interception for the first time all season! Omarion Hampton finally became an important part of their offense! The Chargers won the turnover battle! Recite this as if it’s your newest daily mantra, because it might not happen again this season!
This is a new low the Ravens haven’t encountered since the Kyle Boller days. Baltimore desperately needed a win on Monday night, had an extended period to prepare following their Week 9 loss on Thursday Night Football and lost to the previously winless Chargers by following a game plan that asked newly acquired quarterback Jacoby Brissett to throw 49 passes. That’s the fourth time Brissett has thrown 40-plus passes in a game this season. It’s also the fourth time his team has lost in such outings. The Ravens are down bad, and I’m not sure there’s reason to believe they can climb out of this in 2026.
The Colts did not deserve to win Sunday and tried their hardest to give the game to the Dolphins, but in a battle of two of the worst teams in the NFL, the slightly better team ended up emerging victorious. Daniel Jones continues to regress, too, contributing to one of the more disheartening long-term outlooks among rebuilding teams. Fortunately, some bright spots exist on the defensive side, and Seth McGowan has been fun to watch.
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Miami was always going to have a hard time recording its second win once we learned Kyle McCord would be filling in as the starting quarterback. McCord did an OK (at absolute best) job, but also fumbled in the end zone and failed to capitalize on either of the two fourth-quarter possessions the Colts (and Miami’s defense) gifted to the Dolphins’ offense. On the positive side, Caleb Douglas is a dude and there are some encouraging youngsters (linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, running back Ollie Gordon II) on this roster.
Carson Beck’s first start will stand in history as an irrelevant footnote in the Cardinals’ lore. This was Week 10’s “scan the box score and move on” game, a contest in which Arizona simply didn’t put up much of a fight.
The bye week mercifully arrived for the Eagles, who are clearly looking toward the future after trading away Jordan Davis. The lone interesting storyline to track with this team is represented with one simple question: Will they win another game this season?