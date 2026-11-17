Week 10 delivered a bit of separation between the haves and have-nots in the NFL.

It also slapped me in the face with a harsh realization: The middle tier of the league is becoming a giant quagmire. Questions fill the space like peat fills a bog.

Are the 5-3-1 Giants -- the same team that just gave away a game to the 3-5-1 Commanders -- really that good?? Did Houston just watch its last chance of a second-half turnaround slip through its fingers? Can the Rams’ four-game winning streak be trusted? Are the Seahawks more than just their defense?

Even in the higher reaches of the league pecking order, I'm left to ponder some pressing matters. Are the Broncos lurking as one of the NFL’s most dangerous -- but overlooked -- teams? And did Kirk Cousins just complete Minnesota?

I’m hoping we’ll have more answers in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, I’ve been tasked with sorting out where we currently stand. Here are my Power Rankings entering Week 11.