The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua three games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the league announced on Thursday.

The suspension begins immediately and Nacua will be eligible for reinstatement on Dec. 14 following the Rams' Week 14 game against the 49ers.

Nacua was already slated to miss at least the Rams' next three games after he was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12 due to knee and toe injuries sustained at the end of Los Angeles' Week 9 win over the Commanders on Nov. 8.

The suspension of Nacua stems from an incident in which he was alleged to have made an antisemitic remark and bit a woman on New Year's Eve, 2025. The accuser filed a civil lawsuit on March 25 against Nacua for assault and battery. Nacua's attorney denied his client made any such statements and described the biting as "horseplay."

Earlier in March, Nacua entered a holistic care facility before he was sued.

Nacua concluded his time in the rehab facility in time to attend the start of Los Angeles' offseason program on April 20.

The Las Vegas native and BYU product was selected in the 2023 NFL Draft's fifth round by the Rams. He is a two-time Pro Bowler, including as a rookie.

Nacua has appeared in seven games this season while battling multiple injuries. He has totaled 70 receptions for 715 yards with four touchdowns this season.

The Rams (6-4) are on their bye.