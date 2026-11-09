Rams WR Puka Nacua likely to be placed on injured reserve with turf toe, sprained MCL and PCL

Nacua, a two-time Pro Bowler, has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in seven games this season. In the outing against Washington, he was targeted 19 times with 150 yards and a score on 14 catches.

This marks the latest in a lengthy list of ailments for Nacua this season, as he was affected by psoas soreness throughout training camp and sat Weeks 2 and 3 due to a hip injury, but the turf toe and knee sprain will lead to his longest absence yet.

Nacua is set to join fellow star wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) on IR, leaving the Rams with a WR corps of Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington and CJ Daniels, plus a tight end group of Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen that is frequently used in the passing attack.

It remains to be seen when tight end Terrance Ferguson might rejoin that group. The most athletic with perhaps the highest ceiling of Los Angeles' tight ends, he initially was expected to come off IR for Week 9 after recovering from an ankle injury, only to hurt his hamstring during Friday's practice.

Though L.A. has dealt with the absence of many big names on both sides of the ball, Nacua missing extended time will prove especially detrimental to a Rams offense that hasn't clicked at all times in 2026.

Over the past two games, Matthew Stafford has thrown for 385 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, hardly looking like the MVP quarterback he was in 2025 and -- lacking other difference-making pass catchers -- becoming laser focused on Nacua to keep things moving.

Nacua saw a 48% target share in Week 8 against the Chargers and a 44.2% share on Sunday, meaning the Rams will have to compensate for nearly half of their recent passing offense now gone.

Should Nacua go on IR as McVay expressed is likely, he will miss the next four games (plus a bye week) against the Cardinals, Packers, Chiefs and 49ers before being eligible to return in Week 15 against the Cowboys.