Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey will not play in this Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers following derogatory comments he made recently about the city of Baltimore on his podcast, "The Marlon Humphrey Show."

Humphrey has also been sent home from the Ravens' team facility.

“After a lot of internal conversations, obviously with myself and the leadership of the organization, we’ve decided to deactivate Marlon for this game this upcoming week," Ravens head coach Jesse Minter told reporters on Thursday. "Truthfully, I know there’s gonna be a lot of questions, most of it, again I said this yesterday, these conversations are very, very personal and private and to me, need to remain that for the good of the team and the organization.”

Humphrey apologized on Wednesday after his comments -- in which he said the city of Baltimore was "best at making criminals" -- came to light, upsetting residents and fans.

"I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had to the city of Baltimore," Humphrey said. "As you guys know, I've been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I'm an investor in the city. And obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just like to apologize for those comments."

Humphrey's comments elicited a response from Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott, who admonished the veteran cornerback before inviting him to meet.

"While we acknowledge Marlon's apology, a verbal apology is not enough," Scott wrote in a statement posted to social media. "Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper.

"I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs but we have recently lost our way.

"They wouldn't do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world.

"I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made."

A 10-year NFL veteran, Humphrey has spent his entire pro career with the Ravens, earning four Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro selections (2019, 2024). He's the longest-tenured member of Baltimore's defense and a veteran who is, like the rest of the 4-6 Ravens, currently enduring one of the worst stretches in franchise history.

“He’s very remorseful," Minter said of Humphrey. "I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city. When you say something like that, it’s not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate.”

Given the ripple effects of such negative comments, Minter has chosen to keep Humphrey out of the spotlight and reduce the distraction while attempting to turn around the Ravens' season.

“Having to be a leader when the team needs you the most is my job. So this is a team thing, in my opinion," Minter said. "Look, he’s going to be dealing with a lot more probably than the rest of the team, and so he’s gonna deal with a lot of stuff from this. This is about the team and putting us in the best position to be successful, going down there for one reason: to play well and win the football game. The rest of it is what it is.”