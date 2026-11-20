Stroud has changed narrative. In a game that often times was bowling shoe ugly, C.J. Stroud had a pair of beautiful throws for touchdowns in the first half that encapsulated the stellar season he’s having. At the dawn of the season, Houston’s defense seemed to be a lock as a dominant entity that would drive a successful year. It was Stroud who was the glaring question mark. He has tipped over that narrative and continues to turn in an excellent, if not overlooked, campaign. Stroud was an understated 21-of-27 for 194 yards and three touchdowns in a Thursday night blowout of the hobbled Colts. His first two TDs were brilliant. On a 42-yard score to Nico Collins, Stroud amazingly weathered having his throwing arm yanked by blitzing defensive back Kapena Gushiken and heaved a ball for his top wideout to haul in. On the ensuing offensive drive, Stroud effortlessly flicked a 24-yard score to a leaping Kayshon Boutte. Stroud didn’t sparkle, exactly, but he didn’t have to. The Colts were beaten down early. But the Stroud narrative continues. He has overcome a turnover-mired playoff loss last season with stellar play. An extension wasn’t worked out before the season, but Stroud’s bet and belief on himself is paying off now and it seems safe to say it will in the future. Whether he can lead Houston to an improbable rally into the postseason remains to be seen. Colts’ nightmare can’t end soon enough. There are six games left in Indianapolis’ season. That’s about the most positive takeaway. Harsh and sardonic as that might read, the Colts looked like a defeated team throughout the majority of this game. With much of the most talented players on the roster having been traded or injured, the remaining Colts have the appearance of squad wanting to go home for the holidays and never come back. The offense, in particular, was dreadful, netting just 167 yards, eight first downs and going 1 of 11 on third down. Much-maligned quarterback Daniel Jones will likely get skewered, and probably deservingly so, but Jonathan Taylor, the most positive face of the franchise, had an equally horrendous game. Jones was 12-of-27 for 144 yards, an interception and a dismal 45.9 rating. He was pressured on 66% of his dropbacks in the first half and 56.7 for the game. Taylor averaged 1.9 yards per carry on 11 attempts for a grand total of 21 yards. Granted, comparing quarterback play to running back play is hardly apples to apples, but each player is working with the same complement of talent around him. To place the blame on one player at this point is foolish. Jones looked professional early, guiding the Colts to a 3-0 lead on the game-opening drive. Yes, the Colts led this one, 3-0. Unfortunately, the Texans scored the next 26 points. Spencer Shrader missed a 56-yard field goal on Indy’s second drive of the game and missed a 62-yarder with more than 2 minutes left in the first half. Shane Steichen’s decision to try the kick was head-scratching to be polite. Eventually, Anthony Richardson got in the game for one whole drive in which he went three-and-out in fast forward, hardly looking enthusiastic to be out there. Among the injured talent on the team, Sauce Gardner will also endure his share of scrutiny. After all, he was acquired last season for a pair of first-round picks. Thus, the Colts’ ongoing rebuild doesn’t have an upcoming first-round pick to set a foundation. It’s anybody’s guess how many of the coaches and players who were on the field for the Colts today will remain next season. One certainty is that Indianapolis was a hard watch on Thursday. Another certainty is the franchise’s reconstruction will be an arduous one. The outstanding Anderson. Maybe C.J. Stroud should get some cursory mention in the MVP conversation. His 2023 first-round draftmate, Will Anderson Jr., should be atop the leaderboard for Defensive Player of the Year. In a race that includes the 49ers’ Fred Warner and former AFC South counterpart Jeffery Simmons, Anderson was the popular pick before the season and that support shouldn’t wane regardless of where the Texans finish in the standings. Anderson was a beast on Thursday night, racking up five tackles, four QB hits, two tackles for loss, a game-high nine QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats, and an emphatic sack of Daniel Jones for a safety -- the first of Anderson’s career. A true wreaker of havoc who’s quickly establishing himself as one of the game’s defensive greats, Anderson was all the more impressive considering his performance came without rushing mate Danielle Hunter, who was out injured. Anderson led the way for a Houston defensive performance that most envisioned would be a weekly occurrence this season. Unfortunately, the back end has let the Texans down a time or two, but Anderson -- who leads the NFL with 11.5 sacks -- has not. Like Stroud, Anderson’s individual success can’t be ignored even if Houston’s team success has been one of the NFL’s most stunning disappointments. A couple of Colts positives. Silver linings are essentially buried treasure with the Colts. Still, two young Indianapolis defenders provided some samplings of something to build on Thursday night. Second-round rookie linebacker CJ Allen had a game-high 16 tackles, while defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore had seven tackles, the Colts’ only sack, and a team-best seven QB pressures. Indianapolis quietly working out an extension with Adebawore whilst it was trading away more well-known players was one of the best roster decisions made this season and a feather in interim general manager Ed Dodd’s cap. As aforementioned, a long road lies ahead for the Colts in their rebuild, but the cupboard is not completely bare and the future isn’t without some promise. It ain’t over for the Texans until it’s over. Somewhere the Jaguars are smiling -- and very widely at that. Jacksonville, at 7-2, has a very clear and promising path to a second straight AFC South title. That was underscored by watching the second- and third-place teams in the division turn in Thursday’s unpleasant affair. Still, the Texans aren’t out of the postseason hunt. Their playoff probability stands at 25% after their fourth win -- a win that came without Danielle Hunter, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Woody Marks. David Montgomery returned and infused life -- and production -- into the running game with 26 carries for 107 yards. It was Montgomery’s first 100-yard game since Week 3 of last season with the Lions and the first 100-yard rushing game for Houston this season. Houston has four of its remaining seven games left against sub-.500 squads. It’s not over for Houston, yet.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Colts-Texans (via NFL Insight): Will Anderson Jr. generated nine pressures on 24 pass rushes (37.5%), the second-highest pressure rate in a game in his career. He averaged a 0.76-second pass rush get-off time and recorded four quick pressures (within 2.5 seconds) despite being chipped on a career-high 41.7% of his rushes.

NFL Research: The Texans allowed three points and 167 total yards of offense to the Colts, their second game holding an opponent to three or fewer points and fewer than 200 total yards this season -- the rest of the NFL has one such game combined.