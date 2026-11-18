Joe Burrow has never played better football. His threat as a creator of explosive pass plays has forced defenses to dedicate too much of their resources to preventing the deep shots, opening up plenty underneath that Burrow is happy to take. Then, just as they creep closer toward the line of scrimmage, Burrow hits a deep strike that reminds us all of the Bengals’ big-play potential. He’s in a constant flow state right now and at the peak of his powers.

has never played better football. His threat as a creator of explosive pass plays has forced defenses to dedicate too much of their resources to preventing the deep shots, opening up plenty underneath that Burrow is happy to take. Then, just as they creep closer toward the line of scrimmage, Burrow hits a deep strike that reminds us all of the Bengals’ big-play potential. He’s in a constant flow state right now and at the peak of his powers. Brock Purdy bounced back from his rough Week 7 in a big way, proving himself a master of improvisation against the Cowboys. His understanding of Kyle Shanahan’s offense has empowered him to do whatever he pleases. He can scramble, he can break structure and make big-time throws, and he can handle everything in between. It’s probably time to fire up those MVP engines again, because he’s back to playing at an elite level.

bounced back from his rough Week 7 in a big way, proving himself a master of improvisation against the Cowboys. His understanding of Kyle Shanahan’s offense has empowered him to do whatever he pleases. He can scramble, he can break structure and make big-time throws, and he can handle everything in between. It’s probably time to fire up those MVP engines again, because he’s back to playing at an elite level. It’s a beautiful thing to witness when Patrick Mahomes finally gets some help at receiver. He established a quick connection with Josh Downs, throwing the recent addition a touchdown pass just before halftime against the Falcons. He then let it rip fearlessly throughout the second half, connecting with two receivers you’ve probably never heard of (Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong) for long touchdowns that looked too easy to have occurred on an NFL field. Emmett Johnson’s emergence in place of Kenneth Walker III helped get things going, and Mahomes finished the job with some signature plays that should make folks wonder if the Chiefs are indeed back. (SPOILER: they are back.)

finally gets some help at receiver. He established a quick connection with Josh Downs, throwing the recent addition a touchdown pass just before halftime against the Falcons. He then let it rip fearlessly throughout the second half, connecting with two receivers you’ve probably never heard of (Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong) for long touchdowns that looked too easy to have occurred on an NFL field. Emmett Johnson’s emergence in place of Kenneth Walker III helped get things going, and Mahomes finished the job with some signature plays that should make folks wonder if the Chiefs are indeed back. (SPOILER: they are back.) This isn’t a knock on Josh Allen , but lately he’s simply doing what’s asked of him. Sure, that includes a deep shot or two (usually to DJ Moore) as part of an effort to bury an opponent, but he hasn’t needed to be the superhero, which is a good sign for the Bills. I’m curious to see if that changes in the coming weeks.

, but lately he’s simply doing what’s asked of him. Sure, that includes a deep shot or two (usually to DJ Moore) as part of an effort to bury an opponent, but he hasn’t needed to be the superhero, which is a good sign for the Bills. I’m curious to see if that changes in the coming weeks. Those of us who are familiar with Dak Prescott ’s game have long understood he’s among the NFL’s best at generating explosives with his arm. Sunday was just the latest example, a contest in which he threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns. It wasn’t enough for the Cowboys to defeat the 49ers, but it sure was entertaining and another bit of evidence that proves Prescott is still at the top of his game.

’s game have long understood he’s among the NFL’s best at generating explosives with his arm. Sunday was just the latest example, a contest in which he threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns. It wasn’t enough for the Cowboys to defeat the 49ers, but it sure was entertaining and another bit of evidence that proves Prescott is still at the top of his game. Jacksonville dropped 40 points on the Titans, Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and frankly, the numbers could have been even more robust. His connection with Parker Washington continues to be marvelous to watch, as is his command of Liam Coen’s offense. The best part? There’s still room for Lawrence to grow.

Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Joe Burrow was pressured on just 17.4% of his dropbacks against the Steelers in Week 10, the fifth-lowest rate in a game in his career, despite averaging a 2.96-second time to throw, his sixth-longest in a game. When kept clean, he completed 30-of-37 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow also threw three touchdown passes on extended dropbacks (4.0+ seconds), making him the first quarterback with three such touchdowns in a game this season, including two with a time to throw over six seconds, the first quarterback to do so in a game since 2021. The Steelers' blitz did not slow him either, as Burrow completed all 12 of his attempts against extra rushers for 186 yards, while all four of his touchdowns came against four or fewer pass rushers.