NFL QB rankings, Week 11: Kirk Cousins climbs; Josh Allen slips from top three
NOTES:
- Up/down arrows illustrate movement from the Week 10 QB Index.
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TIER 1
2026 stats: 9 games | 74.7 pct | 2795 pass yds | 8.2 ypa | 27 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 85 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 70.1 pct | 2369 pass yds | 9.0 ypa | 20 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 222 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 66.8 pct | 2385 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 19 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 100 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 65.0 pct | 2223 pass yds | 8.6 ypa | 13 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 290 rush yds | 11 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 64.1 pct | 2724 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 21 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 109 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 9 games | 66.0 pct | 2284 pass yds | 8.8 ypa | 21 pass TDs | 5 INTs | 106 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
- Joe Burrow has never played better football. His threat as a creator of explosive pass plays has forced defenses to dedicate too much of their resources to preventing the deep shots, opening up plenty underneath that Burrow is happy to take. Then, just as they creep closer toward the line of scrimmage, Burrow hits a deep strike that reminds us all of the Bengals’ big-play potential. He’s in a constant flow state right now and at the peak of his powers.
- Brock Purdy bounced back from his rough Week 7 in a big way, proving himself a master of improvisation against the Cowboys. His understanding of Kyle Shanahan’s offense has empowered him to do whatever he pleases. He can scramble, he can break structure and make big-time throws, and he can handle everything in between. It’s probably time to fire up those MVP engines again, because he’s back to playing at an elite level.
- It’s a beautiful thing to witness when Patrick Mahomes finally gets some help at receiver. He established a quick connection with Josh Downs, throwing the recent addition a touchdown pass just before halftime against the Falcons. He then let it rip fearlessly throughout the second half, connecting with two receivers you’ve probably never heard of (Cyrus Allen and Andrew Armstrong) for long touchdowns that looked too easy to have occurred on an NFL field. Emmett Johnson’s emergence in place of Kenneth Walker III helped get things going, and Mahomes finished the job with some signature plays that should make folks wonder if the Chiefs are indeed back. (SPOILER: they are back.)
- This isn’t a knock on Josh Allen, but lately he’s simply doing what’s asked of him. Sure, that includes a deep shot or two (usually to DJ Moore) as part of an effort to bury an opponent, but he hasn’t needed to be the superhero, which is a good sign for the Bills. I’m curious to see if that changes in the coming weeks.
- Those of us who are familiar with Dak Prescott’s game have long understood he’s among the NFL’s best at generating explosives with his arm. Sunday was just the latest example, a contest in which he threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns. It wasn’t enough for the Cowboys to defeat the 49ers, but it sure was entertaining and another bit of evidence that proves Prescott is still at the top of his game.
- Jacksonville dropped 40 points on the Titans, Trevor Lawrence threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, and frankly, the numbers could have been even more robust. His connection with Parker Washington continues to be marvelous to watch, as is his command of Liam Coen’s offense. The best part? There’s still room for Lawrence to grow.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Joe Burrow was pressured on just 17.4% of his dropbacks against the Steelers in Week 10, the fifth-lowest rate in a game in his career, despite averaging a 2.96-second time to throw, his sixth-longest in a game. When kept clean, he completed 30-of-37 pass attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns. Burrow also threw three touchdown passes on extended dropbacks (4.0+ seconds), making him the first quarterback with three such touchdowns in a game this season, including two with a time to throw over six seconds, the first quarterback to do so in a game since 2021. The Steelers' blitz did not slow him either, as Burrow completed all 12 of his attempts against extra rushers for 186 yards, while all four of his touchdowns came against four or fewer pass rushers.
TIER 2
2026 stats: 9 games | 67.4 pct | 2437 pass yds | 8.0 ypa | 18 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 23 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 63.0 pct | 2838 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 20 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 23 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 62.8 pct | 2462 pass yds | 7.7 ypa | 19 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 120 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 64.5 pct | 2547 pass yds | 7.4 ypa | 22 pass TDs | 9 INTs | 18 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 68.7 pct | 1546 pass yds | 7.9 ypa | 8 pass TDs | 5 INT | 145 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 66.7 pct | 2623 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 19 pass TDs | 10 INTs | 17 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
- Jared Goff is no longer protecting a blemish-free season, but he remains among the most consistent passers in the NFL, especially when targeting Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions offense is too reliant on the latter, but that’s a good problem to have right now thanks to the presence of Goff.
- I had a feeling the MVP talk connected to Jordan Love was a bit premature. He’s now been overwhelmed by Minnesota’s defense twice this season and has proven to be a boom-or-bust quarterback in the Packers’ offense, which isn’t entirely his fault, given the fact they can’t run the ball. I’d like to see him handle pressure more confidently going forward, though.
- C.J. Stroud finally fell victim to the Texans’ struggles in Week 10. After a hot start in which he seemingly could do no wrong, Stroud was buried by Cleveland’s suffocating defense in the second half, leading to a loss that might have ended Houston's hopes of pulling off a remarkable turnaround. I wonder if Stroud will fall into a tailspin or if he’ll maintain his largely excellent play going forward, regardless of surrounding circumstances. His future financial earning power might depend heavily upon it.
- It seems all the Vikings needed was a reunion with Kirk Cousins to revive their hopes of winning a Super Bowl. The 38-year-old stepped back into Minnesota’s offense and thrived as if he’d never left, carving up the Packers’ defense in a performance that shouldn’t surprise those who have watched him play over the last year.
- Caleb Williams returns after the bye with a four-interception performance existing as his most recent outing. He knows that can’t become the norm if the Bears want to make good on their potential as a Super Bowl contender, and I expect him to emphatically bounce back.
- Matthew Stafford has every reason to disintegrate at this point in the season. He’s lost Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, yet he’s still making it work (albeit at a much lower rate of production) with the remaining cast. If anyone is capable of adjusting and following a new game plan, it’s Stafford; just don’t expect another MVP season from him.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Kirk Cousins completed 9-of-12 passes on third down for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception against the Packers. Cousins’ average time to throw on third down was 2.20 seconds. Cousins threw both of his TD passes over the middle third of the field, matching the Vikings’ season-total TD passes allowed in that area in Weeks 1-9.
TIER 3
2026 stats: 9 games | 65.1 pct | 2118 pass yds | 7.3 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 266 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 8 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 63.8 pct | 1714 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 8 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 151 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
2026 stats: 10 games | 65.6 pct | 2330 pass yds | 8.4 ypa | 18 pass TDs | 11 INTs | 230 rush yds | 3 rush TDs | 6 fumbles
2026 stats: 4 games | 73.1 pct | 837 pass yds | 9.0 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 49 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 60.1 pct | 2397 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 16 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 48 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 2 fumbles
2026 stats: 7 games | 64.8 pct | 1499 pass yds | 7.0 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 280 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 2 fumbles
2025 stats: 5 games | 63.5 pct | 915 pass yds | 8.8 ypa | 2 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 85 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
- Deshaun Watson continues to produce the strangest-looking 300-yard games I’ve seen in the NFL in quite some time. Against the Texans he fired a deep strike to Jerry Jeudy to jumpstart a comeback and finished with yet another game-winning touchdown drive. He even looked a little quicker when scrambling, which might just be a placebo effect, but when I take stock of his full season, it’s easier to understand why the Watson discourse now includes talk of a contract extension. He found the perfect coach in Todd Monken to help revive his once-fading NFL future and has the Browns in the playoff race.
- It’s become clear that Cam Ward has grown more comfortable in Brian Daboll’s offense, and the Titans’ staff has responded by further empowering the quarterback to play instinctively. That might include a mistake or two each week, but Ward is playing some of the most consistent football of his young career.
- Drake Maye’s Week 10 experience ended after four throws, and it might be the last we see of him in 2026, given his injury. It’s been a tumultuous season in which he struggled with turnovers in some weeks and looked spectacular in others.
- Drew Lock has handled the backup role in ideal fashion with the Seahawks, managing games and avoiding mistakes while producing a few highlights. Those who are pining for a quarterback controversy are getting ahead of themselves, though; Seattle is winning games largely on the back of its defense, not on Lock heroics.
- It was a weird, sloppy week for the Panthers’ offense, and Bryce Young seemed to get swallowed by that tornado. He’s fallen short of consistently producing at the high level he exhibited earlier this season. I’d like to think the Week 9 stretch in which he entered a flow state behind center is a bar he can reach consistently, but Young continues to produce evidence to the contrary.
- Washington’s offense hasn’t flourished the way many expected it to under Jayden Daniels after his stellar rookie season in 2024, but he’s staying on the field and making plays. His two interceptions should have buried the Commanders against the Giants, but he deserves credit for overcoming those mistakes and leading a game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.
- J.J. McCarthy is good for a few beautiful tosses each week, sprinkled in among some otherwise pedestrian throws. That said, he’s acclimated to the Giants’ offense quicker than most seemed to expect and is doing a good job of keeping the team afloat.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Cam Ward used play-action on 35.7% of his dropbacks against the Jaguars in Week 10, his highest rate in a game this season. He completed 10 of 14 play-action attempts for 125 yards and a touchdown, compared to 18 of 25 for 106 yards, a touchdown and an interception without play-action. Ward also completed all 11 of his attempts behind the line of scrimmage for 68 yards and both of his touchdowns.
TIER 4
2026 stats: 9 games | 60.6 pct | 1730 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 11 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 116 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 8 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 66.8 pct | 2173 pass yds | 6.3 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 187 rush yds | 2 rush TDs | 9 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 63.8 pct | 2059 pass yds | 5.8 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 8 INTs | 89 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 6 games | 60.6 pct | 922 pass yds | 6.2 ypa | 3 pass TDs | 4 INTs | 80 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 6 fumbles
2025 stats: 9 games | 59.9 pct | 2014 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 15 pass TDs | 6 INTs | 22 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 3 fumbles
- Bo Nix could be on his way to climbing into the next tier. He’s been a safe, boring quarterback for most of this season, but he’s started to show signs he’s willing to look beyond the checkdowns, an encouraging development that could finally open up the offense if it holds.
- I feel like Tyler Shough has played well enough to keep the Saints somewhat competitive, but he hasn’t been able to singlehandedly compensate for their issues elsewhere. Most quarterbacks wouldn't be able to overcome such circumstances, so it’s not a major knock on him.
- Jacoby Brissett didn’t have a lot of time to prepare to take over in Baltimore, starting a prime-time game one week after being traded from a lowly Cardinals team. Arizona had him throw the ball 40-plus times on three occasions this season -- all losses -- so one would think the Ravens wouldn’t ask the same of Brissett. Unfortunately, that’s precisely what happened in Brissett’s Ravens debut, and while he made some plays, his mistakes loomed large. Perhaps he’ll settle in and steady the offense, but without much of a running game, it’s a tough situation, even for a veteran like Brissett.
- Baker Mayfield might have a new health hurdle to clear just a few weeks after returning from the thumb injury that sidelined him earlier this season. That doesn’t bode well for a quarterback who still needs time on task to get back into a rhythm.
- Week 10 provided us with a reminder of Aaron Rodgers’ age. When plays didn’t work immediately or broke down, it was glaring. When he needed to throw receivers open, he often fell short of the mark. It wasn’t until the loss to the Bengals was all but decided that Rodgers found some success, which was far too late. The game stands as an example of how this promising Steelers season could go south if they’re forced to heavily rely on Rodgers in the next two months.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Tyler Shough completed 24 of his 34 pass attempts (71.4%) for 187 yards and one touchdown in Week 10 against the Panthers; his 3.8 air yards per attempt are the lowest of his career. Shough attempted a downfield throw (10+ air yards) on just 17.6% of his attempts, the second lowest of his career, with 35.3% of his targets coming at or behind the line of scrimmage, a career high. On throws under 10 air yards, Shough completed 21 of his 26 passes for 117 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
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TIER 5
2026 stats: 10 games | 67.1 pct | 2226 pass yds | 7.6 ypa | 12 pass TDs | 3 INTs | 54 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 4 fumbles
2026 stats: 9 games | 61.7 pct | 1720 pass yds | 6.8 ypa | 6 pass TDs | 11 INTs | 241 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 7 fumbles
2026 stats: 8 games | 60.7 pct | 1730 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 10 pass TDs | 7 INTs | 94 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 5 fumbles
- It finally happened: Geno Smith succumbed to the Jets’ ineptitude. He was pressured relentlessly by Buffalo and exited due to injury twice. I feel for the veteran, who has tried his hardest to keep the Jets in games they find ways to lose, but at this point, it feels like a lost cause.
- Hey, look at that: Justin Herbert didn’t throw an interception in a game for the first time this season. He didn’t put up big numbers against the Ravens, but he managed to help lead the Chargers to their first win of the season, which was nice.
- The Falcons’ offense was generally ineffective in the loss to the Chiefs, and Michael Penix Jr. still hasn’t rediscovered what made him highly effective during Atlanta’s best stretch of football earlier this season.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Michael Penix Jr. completed 23-of-43 passes for 286 yards and an interception in Week 10 against the Chiefs. The bulk of his completions came underneath (under 10 air yards), where he completed 17-of-23 passes for 137 yards. The Chiefs’ defense pressured Penix on 35.4% of his dropbacks, his second-highest rate in a game this season. On those plays, he completed 5-of-13 passes for 49 yards and threw his lone interception. Across the full season, Penix has completed just 34.9% of his passes under pressure, the third-lowest rate by a qualified quarterback in a season since at least 2018.
TIER 6
2026 stats: 2 games | 62.2 pct | 191 pass yds | 5.2 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 25 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 0 fumbles
2026 stats: 1 game | 53.1 pct | 209 pass yds | 6.5 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 4 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 1 game | 52.9 pct | 169 pass yds | 5.0 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 0 INTs | 64 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
2026 stats: 10 games | 59.6 pct | 1830 pass yds | 5.6 ypa | 7 pass TDs | 12 INTs | 95 rush yds | 1 rush TD | 5 fumbles
2026 stats: 1 game | 61.1 pct | 108 pass yds | 6.0 ypa | 0 pass TDs | 2 INTs | 1 rush yds | 0 rush TDs | 1 fumble
- The Fernando Mendoza era began triumphantly when he ran a QB draw into the end zone for his first career touchdown, but that was the Raiders’ lone TD in his first start. He has another daunting challenge ahead of him this week in the form of the Broncos’ defense. It’s all about long-term development for the rookie, though.
- Kyle McCord produced some respectable plays against the Colts, but he fumbled away possession in his own end zone and missed open targets frequently enough to elicit visibly frustrated responses from at least one of them (Kevin Coleman Jr.). McCord also failed to capitalize on two opportunities to move into field goal range late in a two-point game, which is about what I expected from the former Ohio State and Syracuse quarterback in his first NFL start.
- Joe Milton III found more success with his legs than he did with his arm in his Week 9 start. We’ll see if the bye positions him for a better showing in Week 11.
- Daniel Jones is regressing with each week and continues to struggle with protecting possession, a reality that has doomed the Colts.
- Carson Beck’s first start was as forgettable as the final score (34-6) indicated. Even worse was the fact he struggled to establish a connection with Arizona’s most dangerous weapon, tight end Trey McBride. It’s tough to be a Cardinals fan right now.
Next Gen Stats insights (via NFL Pro): Fernando Mendoza completed 17-of-29 passes for 143 yards in Week 10 against the Seahawks. In the first half, he completed 11-of-13 passes for 90 yards (+15.1% CPOE) and scored his first career touchdown on a designed run on the Raiders’ opening drive. After halftime, he completed just 6-of-16 passes for 53 yards (-27.1% CPOE). Seattle pressured Mendoza on 19 of his 38 dropbacks (50.0%) and recorded six sacks. He completed 6-of-12 passes for 54 yards when pressured.