For the second time in three seasons, Detroit Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has seen his season end prematurely due to a leg injury.

This year, the Pro Bowler’s campaign ended after he tore his ACL on a celebratory leap following a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

“I honestly can’t believe it,” Hutchinson wrote Thursday on social media, his first comments since he was injured last Sunday. “I’ve jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me. But even something like this won’t hold me back.

"I can ask why over and over again, but it’ll never make sense. All I can do is surrender to the path. Only God knows why and I trust in Him. Very grateful for all of your prayers and well wishes.”